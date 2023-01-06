Read full article on original website
Why Dee Bradley Baker's Favorite Bad Batch Character Changed During Season 2 - Exclusive
Prolific voice actor Dee Bradley Baker has starred in several "Star Wars" animated projects throughout the years, using his vocal skills to create characters including Captain Rex, Commander Cody, Admiral Trench, Ephraim Bridger, and various clone troopers in series such as "The Clone Wars" and "Rebels." But there was a special group of five experimental clones that he voiced in the final season of "The Clone Wars" that Baker grew attached to dubbed "the Bad Batch," and luckily for the voice star, they got their own spin-off series in 2021.
Nick Cave's Gladiator 2: Christ Killer Is The Sequel We Still Want To See
Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" made an impact when it was released in 2000. The historical epic won multiple Academy Awards (including Best Picture) and grossed over $460 million at the international box office, which is an impressive feat for any movie, let alone an R-rated 155-minute drama about persecution and death. After years of waiting, a sequel is finally happening with Scott in the director's chair once again. However, "Gladiator 2" isn't going to be as bold and dangerous as it could have been.
Games Of Thrones' Bella Ramsey Doesn't Really Care About Your Opinion On The Series Finale
Considering how much furor was whipped up by the controversial ending of "Game of Thrones," it's probably unsurprising that members of the show's cast are often asked to share their own thoughts on it. Even the youngest among them — such as Bella Ramsey, who portrayed the stalwart Lyanna Mormon on the show — has been subjected to crowdsourced opinions about the series by curious strangers.
Ke Huy Quan Makes Loki Season 2 Sound Like A Lot Of Fun
Ke Huy Quan had a massive 2022, and it looks like the actor's continuing his resurgence into the new year. The once-child star in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies" famously took a break from acting, citing a lack of opportunities for an Asian actor as the reason for his transition to behind-the-camera work.
Criminal Minds Fans Tell Looper Which Character Deserves Their Own Spin-Off - Exclusive Survey
"Criminal Minds" is loaded to the gills with interesting characters. There's the ever-colorful Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) and her friend, the confident but hotheaded Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore). There's the tortured genius Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) and the intense Hotch (Thomas Gibson) and the ever-stalwart Jennifer "JJ" Jareau (A. J. Cook). Over 16 seasons, the cast shifted around quite a bit, with characters leaving or dying and actors leaving "Criminal Minds," sometimes for troubled reasons. Only a number of players stay central to the show through every single one of its episodes.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Tulsa King Fans Are Left With Nothing But Disappointment Over The Season Finale
This article contains spoilers for the "Tulsa King" Season 1 finale. "Tulsa King" wrapped up its first season on Sunday, but some fans feel that the closing episode was a massive letdown. Of course, the finale wasn't short on drama as there was a notable death and the revelation that...
Fans Are Thrilled Over Lucy's Return In NCIS' 3-Way Crossover
Thus far, it's safe to say that one of the most heartbreaking moments of Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the tearful departure of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) in the episode "Vanishing Act" — as she left the team to pursue a career in the NCIS's "agent afloat" program. Considering the immense amount of cast turnover that we have come to expect from the "NCIS" franchise, there's no question that Lucy's abrupt departure left plenty of fans reeling, as it placed the future of the fan-favorite junior agent in jeopardy. Making Lucy's departure all the more brutal was the tearful goodbye scene she shared with her girlfriend, FBI Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), as the two seemingly brought their relationship to a close while holding hands on the beach.
NCIS' Historic Crossover Episode Was A Nightmare To Coordinate
Fans have been looking forward to the historic "NCIS" 3-way crossover event ever since it was announced back in October, and the wait is finally over. Tonight on CBS, the characters from "NCIS," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and "NCIS: Hawai'i" will be joining forces for the first time ever. The trailer for the three-episode event indicates that fans can expect an action-packed evening full of twists and turns. As reported by TV Line, the evening will kick off with an episode of "NCIS" that sees the agents collectively looking into a FLETC instructor's suicide. However, first impressions can be deceiving. According to Entertainment Weekly, the plot will also delve into the hunt for a deadly hitman, hinting that the two cases are possibly connected. With the stakes higher than ever, it will take teamwork to win the day.
Daniel Radcliffe's Favorite Harry Potter Scene To Film Was In Deathly Hallows Part 2
Filming any of the "Harry Potter" movies must have been a lot of hard work — but also a lot of fun. Given the lengths that the studio went to convincingly create not just a wizarding school but also a whole magical world hidden among our own, the actors' efforts to bring that world to life had to live up to the challenge. Granted, the eight movies that make up the full "Harry Potter" story feature some of the best adult actors in the business, from Robbie Coltrane and Maggie Smith to Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham-Carter. All were consummate professionals who knew how to be up to the task.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Now Speculating About The Future Of Danny And Baez
The following article contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 9 — "Nothing Sacred." Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner on the police force, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), have come a long way since they became a no-nonsense team during Season 3 of "Blue Bloods." They'd been friends for over 10 years before finding themselves paired up in the field, and in the 10+ years since then, a lot of terrible and wonderful things have occurred — incidents that have bounded them as friends and cemented their connection.
Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon Speculates That Jimmy May Be The Real Villain Of The Show
For those who missed it, the return of Jimmy Hurdstram on "Yellowstone" left many fans divided, with some saying it's too soon and completely unwarranted. But for fellow cast member Jennifer Landon — aka Teeter — there's a much more morbid reason for wanting to think twice about Jefferson White's character moving forward.
How Much Time Has Scott Lang Lost Throughout The MCU?
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is set to hit theaters next month, and the hype around it is strong, partially thanks to the introduction of Kang (Jonathan Majors), who fans are already cheering for. Along with Kang unleashing chaos in the second trailer, the heroes themselves will also see their biggest heist yet as they try to steal back lost time. "You've lost a lot of time, like me," Kang says in the newly released trailer. "We can help each other with that." Shortly after he says that, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new big-bad promises that he can give Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) more time — a currency of high value to someone whose had so much of it taken from him.
Antony Starr Takes On A Different Supervillain In This Fan-Art Of Reverse Flash
Many people recognize Antony Starr as the villainous superhero Homelander from the hit series "The Boys," but one talented individual online has turned the star of the Amazon Prime series into the DC villain, the Reverse Flash. The New Zealand actor has been in the industry for many years, with...
Shadow And Bone's Ben Barnes Focused On Finding The Humanity In His Villainous Character
"Shadow and Bone" has been a hit at Netflix for many reasons. For example, look no further than the show's adventurous action sequences, fun fantasy elements, and compelling locations with real-world parallels. It also has a built-in fanbase thanks to its deft adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's "Grishaverse" novels. One of the biggest hooks of "Shadow and Bone" Season 1 is the doomed romance between Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) and Aleksander Kirigan (Ben Barnes), AKA the Darkling. While this relationship is largely motivated by deception and scheming, it still makes for compelling television. Much of that is due to how sympathetic Kirigan seems at first, though he eventually passes the point of no return.
Sylvester Stallone Talks Reuniting With Cop Land Co-Star Annabella Sciorra In Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone and Annabella Sciorra first worked together in James Mangold's 1997 crime thriller "Cop Land." Freddy Heflin (Stallone) is a small-town cop, who can't get a better job because he lost his hearing when he was younger after saving a woman named Liz (Sciorra). Heflin struggles with where his life now is and with his feelings for Liz, who is married to another cop.
Ari Aster's Beau Is Afraid Trailer Is Not At All What Fans Expected
Ari Aster has quickly risen to become one of the most prominent voices in modern horror. Between the familial drama of "Hereditary" and the comic tragedy of "Midsommar," Aster has marked himself more and more with each new project as someone to watch closely. Naturally, then, the hype train has...
What The Success Of Avatar: The Way Of Water Is Really About According To James Cameron
"Avatar: The Way Of Water" has definitely managed to carve out a foothold for itself at the worldwide box office. It has become one of the top ten highest-grossing films of all time (via Box Office Mojo) and it's officially made back its cost, which means a whole raft of sequels is set to hit theaters over the following decade. While the next three "Avatar" sequels are reportedly in various stages of completion at press time, at least fans of the franchise are now officially going to get to see how James Cameron's story winds up.
The Bannerman Novels Are Finally Getting A TV Adaptation Thanks To Shane Black And Greg Nicotero
Few spy novels are as suited to screen adaptation as the Paul Bannerman series by John R. Maxim. Beginning with "The Bannerman Solution," the books focus on a former covert operative who now lives under an assumed identity in Connecticut while on the run from the government, along with several other former government assassins.
The Adorable Cameo Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Made In The Big Bang Theory
When Season 12 of Chuck Lorre's "The Big Bang Theory" premiered in 2018, it was a bittersweet time for audiences. In just a few months, the story of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), and the rest of these beloved characters would come to an end. Well, almost.
