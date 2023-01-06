Read full article on original website
CEO of nationalized German gas supplier Uniper to step down
BERLIN (AP) — The CEO of energy company Uniper has decided to step down after the German government nationalized the gas supplier last month, Uniper said Tuesday. Klaus-Dieter Maubach is exercising a special right to terminate his contract and will leave the board this year, Uniper said in a statement. It added that Maubach, who has led the company since March 2021, was willing to stay in the job until a suitable replacement is appointed.
A tech 'golden age' awaits supply chains limping out of the pandemic
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When the pandemic arrived in the leafy lakeside town of Holland, Mich., office-furniture company Haworth Inc. needed more than hustle to avoid a supply-chain meltdown. Global Logistics Director Crystal Feasby and her team hurried to set up an e-commerce...
iPhone exports from India double to surpass $2.5 billion
Apple exported more than $2.5 billion of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous fiscal year's total, underscoring how the U.S. tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise. Foxconn Technology Group and Wistron Corp. have each shipped more than...
Record U.S. oil output seen leading non-OPEC growth next year
The U.S. is expected to account for the lion's share of non-OPEC oil growth next year as American drillers pump a record amount of crude. Production is seen reaching 12.8 million barrels a day in 2024, surpassing the current annual high of 12.3 million set in 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration's monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook. If materialized, next year's figure would exceed 2023's projected output of 12.4 million barrels.
Czech ex-Premier Babis acquitted in EU funds fraud case
PRAGUE (AP) — A Prague court on Monday acquitted former Prime Minister Andrej Babis of fraud charges in a $2 million case involving European Union subsidies. A prosecutor requested a three-year suspended sentence and a fine of 10 million Czech koruna ($440,000) for the populist billionaire. The prosecution still can appeal.
AstraZeneca to buy CinCor Pharma for up to $1.8 billion
AstraZeneca agreed to buy U.S. biotech CinCor Pharma for as much as $1.8 billion to gain a promising new treatment for hypertension and kidney disease. The deal is the first sizable one for Astra since the $39 billion takeover of rare-disease specialist Alexion Pharmaceuticals in 2021, and it's in keeping with Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot's strategy to beef up the U.K. drugmaker's pipeline.
Boeing orders rise to 4-year high but still trail Airbus
Boeing took more than 200 net orders for passenger airplanes in December to complete its best year since 2018, but it failed again to catch up with European manufacturer Airbus in orders and aircraft deliveries. Airbus reported Tuesday that it took orders for 820 planes in all of 2022, after...
Brazil prosecutors eye Bolsonaro's assets as rich backers disavow riots
Brazilian prosecutors asked a court to seize the assets of former president Jair Bolsonaro as their investigation of the violent, anti-government riots that shook the country Sunday expands beyond the demonstrators themselves. Officials said the money should be used to help pay for the damage to public property when protesters...
Economists fret over perils ahead for global growth
The world economy looks to be transitioning to a more difficult era where interest rates will be higher, geopolitical tensions greater and uncertainties more pronounced. That's the message that emanated from this year's annual meeting of the American Economic Association in New Orleans. Economic luminaries - including former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, ex-International Monetary Fund chief economist Kenneth Rogoff and former Bank of England policymaker Kristin Forbes - warned of perils ahead.
Buffett's firm keeps selling BYD shares despite past praise
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company continues selling off its BYD shares despite the positive comments he has made about the Chinese electric car maker in the past, but Berkshire Hathaway remains a major shareholder. Berkshire said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange Monday that...
Boeing's flurry of deliveries spurs best month in four years
Boeing closed 2022 with its best month of deliveries in four years, buoying the planemaker's cash and signaling that its recovery is gaining momentum. The company said Tuesday that it handed over 69 jets in December - including 54 from its cash-cow 737 family - and recorded 250 gross orders. The performance gave Boeing 387 deliveries of the narrowbody jetliner model for the year, a dozen more than executives had predicted.
Expedia predicts top 'culture capitals' on trend for 2023 travel
Travelers are craving the hubbub of the world’s best cultural capitals — at least, according to Expedia. The travel booking agency crunched some data based on lodging demand and interest for travel from 2021 to 2023, and found that a range of global hotspots are seeing a surge in interest.
World Bank cuts 2023 forecasts and warns of global recession
The World Bank slashed its growth forecasts for most countries and regions, and warned that new adverse shocks could tip the global economy into a recession. Global gross domestic product will probably increase 1.7 percent this year, about half the pace forecast in June, the Washington-based lender said Tuesday. That would be the third-worst performance in the last three decades or so, after the contractions of 2009 and 2020.
Bolsonaro Hospitalized in US After Brasilia Riots, O Globo Says
(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s ex-President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to a US hospital with abdominal pain a day after his supporters stormed Brasilia demanding military intervention against his loss in the October election, according to his wife. The conservative leader, who traveled to the US on Dec. 30 to...
