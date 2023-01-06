MEXICO, Mo. — At 4:57 a.m. on Friday, the Mexico Public Safety Department responded to the 1000 block of Harwood Street, citing fire coming from several rooms in the house. This was their third response to a fire in two weeks, following a fire on the 1200 block of W. Breckenridge and the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive just over an hour apart in the early morning of December 23. All three houses are minutes away from each other.

