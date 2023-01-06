Read full article on original website
Resident fears for his safety following fires in Mexico
MEXICO − The Mexico Public Safety Department (MSPD) has reported three different fires in the last three weeks, but officials say the fires are not connected. MPSD and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office determined that the Dec. 23 deadly apartment fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive was "caused by a person or persons." Another fire just an hour later that morning in the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive was also "caused by a person or persons," MPSD said.
Crews work on Phillips 66 pipeline in Jefferson City after gas odor
Jefferson City and Cole County law enforcement said crews will work on the Phillips 66 pipeline on Tuesday. They will be in the area of Idlewood and Route C. On Monday, Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler and the Jefferson City Police Department tweeted that the pipeline had spilled a large amount of gas odorant.
Gas odor detected near Phillips 66 storage terminal in Jefferson City
JEFFEFSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A rave alert was issued Monday evening for Jefferson City and part of Cole County. “JeffCity/ColeCounty: PHILLIPS PIPELINE RT C/IDLEWOOD RD HAS SPILLED A LARGE AMT OF GAS ODORANT CREATING A LOT OF CONCERN. THIS IS NOT A GAS LEAK, JUST THE ODOR,” an email stated. A Phillips 66 spokesman confirmed The post Gas odor detected near Phillips 66 storage terminal in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Multiple police departments respond to shots fired, standoff incident
HOLTS SUMMIT — Several police departments responded to a shots fired incident and standoff Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the Holts Summit Police Department was initially dispatched at 5:29 a.m. to a disturbance with a firearm in the 200 block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit.
'I don't feel safe anymore': neighbor on recent house fires in Mexico
MEXICO, Mo. — At 4:57 a.m. on Friday, the Mexico Public Safety Department responded to the 1000 block of Harwood Street, citing fire coming from several rooms in the house. This was their third response to a fire in two weeks, following a fire on the 1200 block of W. Breckenridge and the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive just over an hour apart in the early morning of December 23. All three houses are minutes away from each other.
Investigation into deadly Audrain County fire reveals it was likely arson
An investigation into a deadly fire in Audrain County reveals that the fire was likely the result of arson. On Friday, December 23, the Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a fire at an apartment building in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. One person died in the fire, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. Nine units and an office were destroyed in the fire and 15 people were displaced.
Arcing powerline in Montgomery County turns ground into glass
Montgomery County firefighters respond to three emergency calls Saturday night, while braving cold, snowy conditions. One call involved a rollover accident on Highway 19. By the time firefighters arrived, the driver had fled the scene. Another involved a report of a motor vehicle accident on I-70. But when firefighters arrived,...
SWAT teams make arrest after a standoff
One suspect is in custody after an hours – long standoff in Holts Summit Sunday morning. Police were called to a home on Spalding Road after shots were fired. A victim was taken from the home. After assistance from several SWAT teams, the suspect surrendered to police hours later.
Police: Someone started deadly Mexico apartment fire
One or more people were responsible for starting a fire that killed a 60-year-old woman a few days before Christmas. The post Police: Someone started deadly Mexico apartment fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two juveniles injured in Jefferson City crash
Two juveniles are injured during a two-vehicle collision on Jefferson City’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Andrea Smith, 28, of Smithton, was driving on Highway 179 Friday afternoon when an oncoming car turned left in front of her onto Country Club Drive, causing the two to collide.
Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County
A Missouri Department of Conservation team was expected to be in Boone County sometime Tuesday to investigate a mountain lion sighting. The post Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Early morning fire causes significant damage to Audrain County home
A fire causes considerable damage to a home in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says they were called to a home in the 1000 block of Harwood Street, early Friday morning, regarding a house fire. When they arrived, they found flames coming from a number of different rooms in the house.
Holts Summit man facing nine charges after seven-hour police standoff
Charges are now filed against a Callaway County man, involved in a seven-hour police standoff this past weekend. Maurice Burkhead, 60, of Holts Summit, was charged Monday with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree kidnapping, third-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, property damage, and resisting arrest. He was also charged with two misdemeanors. He currently remains jailed with no bond.
Two new felony charges filed against Columbia woman involved in DWI crash with children
A Columbia woman accused of wrecking her car while under the influence of alcohol with children onboard is now facing two additional felonies. Gabrielle Harris was arrested and charged last May with DWI resulting in injury and three counts of child endangerment. But last Friday, the prosecutor added two new charges, including third-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Holts Summit residents ejected from vehicle hospitalized
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. – Poor road conditions are a suspected factor in an Audrain County accident Saturday that hospitalized two Holts Summit residents. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates in a report at approximately 7:10 p.m., westbound driver, 26-year-old Jeffrey J. Wilcox, traveled off 54 Highway, west of Route B, after losing control due to a slush covered roadway. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Both Jeffrey and a passenger, 44-year-old Rebecca A. Wilcox, were reportedly ejected.
Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide
(The following story discusses suicide and depression. If you or someone you know is in need of help, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.) COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - Police believe former Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight died by suicide, according to the department's death investigation. ABC 17 News obtained the Columbia Police Department's The post Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia woman convicted of killing snake-breeder husband drops her appeal
A Columbia woman convicted of killing her snake-breeder husband drops her appeal. In December of 2021, Lynlee Renick was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of her husband, Ben Renick. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison. In November of 2022, Renick filed...
Charles Erickson to be released from a Missouri prison today
A former Columbia resident who pleaded guilty to the 2001 killing of former “Columbia Daily Tribune” sports editor Kent Heitholt but later recanted his testimony will be released from prison on Monday. 38-year-old Charles Erickson has been incarcerated for more than 17 years and was also given credit...
Seewood: plans continue for permanent Columbia homeless shelter
Columbia’s city manager believes there are anywhere from 100 to 200 homeless residents in town. Sheltering the unhoused has been a top priority and challenge for city manager De’Carlon Seewood. He notes Columbia’s Room at the Inn (RATI) has moved into the former VFW Post 280 building on Ashley street. It’s located near the city’s municipal power plant.
AN AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY IS ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN IDENTIFYING SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS
The Boonville Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying several subjects in surveillance photos. According to the department, a convenience store in Boonville was robbed a masked gunman who brandished a firearm and made away with an undisclosed amount of money. The robber fled the scene in a dark colored larger size sport utility vehicle. Boonville Police are investigating the incident and the suspect remains at large but is no longer thought to be in the area. Current information suggests the gunman did not act alone and there maybe at least two other accomplices.
