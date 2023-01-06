Read full article on original website
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.
A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
A man whose boat capsized in stormy seas off Australia's north coast was rescued on Wednesday after he survived for almost 24 hours in shark- and crocodile-infested waters by clinging to a piece of wood. The Queensland man was found floating in the Torres Strait 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from...
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
For many people, catching a flight comes with its own set of anxieties and stress-filled moments. However, some folks have more to worry about when heading to the airport than others. For instance, travelers in one Australian airport were sharing a parking garage with a deadly eastern brown snake. The...
In addition to the sunshine and glittering sea, a paddleboarder can expect to see a wide variety of sea creatures during a typical day on the ocean. Depending on the location, an ocean explorer might see jellyfish, stingrays, or minnows. Maybe even a dolphin or two, if they’re lucky.
On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
"We need to urgently find out what is turning our snapper into marshmallows," Trish Rea, a fisher and analyst for LegaSea, told Newsweek.
Giant Pacific Octopuses can grow up to 30 feet in length with the biggest on record weighing 600 pounds.
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
Footage showing a giant sturgeon leaping next to a fishing boat has garnered millions of views as it showcases the power and grace of these so-called living dinosaurs. The accompanying footage, captured during a Yves Bisson charter on British Columbia’s Fraser River, shows the nearly 10-foot sturgeon breaking the surface during a ferocious attempt to shake the hook before rolling over and diving out of sight.
"They can sense when ice is forming, and they position themselves so the ice forms around their snout," said an ecologist and alligator expert at the University of North Florida.
"We first became concerned when we realized the width of the tail was more than the width of our [16-foot] boat," Tamanui Uerata said.
Mahana Papakōlea Green Sand Beach, Naalehu, HawaiiPhoto byPhoto By Paul Blessington On UnsplashonUnsplash. Ka Lae (meaning 'The Point') South Point Complex, Mahana Papakōlea (meaning 'warm golden plover flats) Beach, situated at the mouth of a 49,000 year old volcanic eruption’s cinder cone located on the biggest Hawaiian Island Hawai’i, is one of only four green-sand beaches in the world and a United States National Historic Landmark. Formed by ancient lava flows from the volcano Pu’u Mahana, meaning ‘warm hill’ and Mauna Loa, meaning ‘long mountain’, volcano. Including Mahana Papakōlea Beach, Talofofo Beach in Guam and Ecuador’s Punta Cormorant Beach’s lush green olivine sandy shores were formed by volcanic eruptions but Lake Hornindalsvatnet, the deepest lake in Europe’s, shore is located in northern Norway, filled with green mineral deposits, formed by glacial movements thousands of years ago. Green-sand beaches are not easily washed away by rain or ocean waves because they contain heavy green silicate crystalline particles called olivine or peridot.
A woman has shared a genius hack to clean one of the most notoriously mucky appliances in your home – yep, that pesky oven. Keeping the kitchen looking tidy isn’t easy at the best of times, but I think we can all agree that the oven always proves to be a particular nemesis, having been baked with splatters and stains at high temperatures on a daily basis.
