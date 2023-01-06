ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Continues To Attract New Residents

Texas, in particular Richardson, continues to be a migration hotspot, according to a recent report from U-Haul. “The 2022 trends in migration followed very similar patterns to 2021 with Texas, Florida, the Carolinas and the southwest continuing to see solid growth,” stated John Taylor, president of U-Haul International in a press release on Jan. 3.
East Texas News

Fugitives added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Rogelio Salinas, Salomon Marquez and Shacory Pryor to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List, and Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to each of their arrests. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
texasstandard.org

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas might not cover Ascension Texas hospitals in-network starting next month

Over 60,000 people in Central Texas might not be able to use their health insurance at one of the region’s biggest hospital systems starting next month. Ascension Texas hospitals might no longer be in-network for people who have Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas insurance plans starting on Feb. 1, unless the insurance company and the hospital can negotiate a new contract.
KTBS

A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
KTRE

Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
CBS DFW

Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North Texas

The governor is calling for changes to the state’s ankle monitor system because of two murder cases in North Texas involving parolees.Photo byHédi BenyounesonUnsplash. In response to the murder cases involving parolees wearing ankle monitors in North Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has called for changes to the state's ankle monitor system. Fox 4 reports the Governor believes that changes to Texas law could help prevent similar murders from occurring in the future. One of the suspects in these cases, Nestor Hernandez, was a parolee who had previously violated orders not to remove his ankle monitor. Hernandez was placed in an intermediate sanction facility for three months by a parole board, but just weeks after his release, he was accused of committing murders at a Dallas hospital.
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

