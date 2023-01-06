Read full article on original website
Texas Continues To Attract New Residents
Texas, in particular Richardson, continues to be a migration hotspot, according to a recent report from U-Haul. “The 2022 trends in migration followed very similar patterns to 2021 with Texas, Florida, the Carolinas and the southwest continuing to see solid growth,” stated John Taylor, president of U-Haul International in a press release on Jan. 3.
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
Indian Americans Are Finding Success In North Texas
North Texas is a hotspot for those looking to find a new place to live and as time goes on, the area becomes more diverse. Indian Americans especially have found success in the DFW area. Indian Americans are making a large impact on the area and are beginning to step...
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
East Texas News
Fugitives added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Rogelio Salinas, Salomon Marquez and Shacory Pryor to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List, and Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to each of their arrests. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
This Texas County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Texas have the longest life expectancies.
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'
Lawmakers have released evidence pointing to how a number of Texas key players helped with the planning, instigation, and execution of the 'insurrection' that took place on January 6.
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San Antonio, I stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
texasstandard.org
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas might not cover Ascension Texas hospitals in-network starting next month
Over 60,000 people in Central Texas might not be able to use their health insurance at one of the region’s biggest hospital systems starting next month. Ascension Texas hospitals might no longer be in-network for people who have Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas insurance plans starting on Feb. 1, unless the insurance company and the hospital can negotiate a new contract.
KTBS
A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
KTRE
Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
KHOU
More than 300 pounds of illegally caught red snapper seized off Texas coast
TEXAS, USA — More than 300 pounds of illegally caught fish were seized on Saturday off the coast of Texas, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews said they were alerted to three fishermen illegally fishing near Corpus Christi. They were caught 15 miles off the coast, which is when crews seized 350 pounds of red snapper and fishing gear.
New Bill Could Prevent Schools From Banning Guns On Campus
School safety is a concern for staff, students and parents. After the Uvalde tragedy last year, school districts across Texas made efforts to ensure a safe return to school. On Jan. 5, a new bill was filed in Austin regarding the carrying of concealed handguns on school campuses. Senate Bill...
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Five Texas Communities Named To The 100 Best Neighborhoods List
An online resource center is making it easier to determine where you want to live by comparing neighborhood statistics from across the country. Every year, Niche ranks the top 100 neighborhoods across the country. In 2022, five neighborhoods in Texas qualified for the list, including three in Richardson. The rankings...
KSAT 12
DPS preparing to fire high-ranking Texas Ranger after Uvalde school shooting response, CNN reports
UVALDE, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety is preparing to fire a high-ranking Texas Ranger for his lack of action during the Robb Elementary School shooting response, according to a report from CNN. Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell was informed Friday of DPS’s decision to fire him, CNN...
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North Texas
The governor is calling for changes to the state’s ankle monitor system because of two murder cases in North Texas involving parolees.Photo byHédi BenyounesonUnsplash. In response to the murder cases involving parolees wearing ankle monitors in North Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has called for changes to the state's ankle monitor system. Fox 4 reports the Governor believes that changes to Texas law could help prevent similar murders from occurring in the future. One of the suspects in these cases, Nestor Hernandez, was a parolee who had previously violated orders not to remove his ankle monitor. Hernandez was placed in an intermediate sanction facility for three months by a parole board, but just weeks after his release, he was accused of committing murders at a Dallas hospital.
Texas’ Top New Years Resolution: Find A New Job
It’s that time of year when we set new goals for ourselves. But many of our goals aren’t as original as we may think. The most popular New Year’s resolution among Texans is to find a new job. A study by Zippia used Google Trends to find...
