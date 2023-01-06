The governor is calling for changes to the state’s ankle monitor system because of two murder cases in North Texas involving parolees.Photo byHédi BenyounesonUnsplash. In response to the murder cases involving parolees wearing ankle monitors in North Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has called for changes to the state's ankle monitor system. Fox 4 reports the Governor believes that changes to Texas law could help prevent similar murders from occurring in the future. One of the suspects in these cases, Nestor Hernandez, was a parolee who had previously violated orders not to remove his ankle monitor. Hernandez was placed in an intermediate sanction facility for three months by a parole board, but just weeks after his release, he was accused of committing murders at a Dallas hospital.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO