philomathnews.com
City government gets fresh start with new council sworn in
Two years ago, the mayor and six city councilors that had been elected to serve Philomath raised their right hands and were sworn in during a COVID-dictated outside ceremony under a local school’s covered shelter. On Monday night within the walls of City Hall — which a few months...
philomathnews.com
Public invited to Mount Union Cemetery Association meeting
The Mount Union Cemetery Association’s annual meeting will run 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Philomath Community Church’s fellowship hall, organizers announced. Janet Cornelius, Mount Union Cemetery sexton, said those who own burial sites are eligible to serve on the association’s board of directors and anyone with an interest can sit in.
cascadebusnews.com
Oregon State Board of Trustees to Discuss Elliott State Research Forest, Preliminary Tuition Scenarios at January 19-20 Meeting
The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will meet January 19-20 and hear a briefing on the Elliott State Research Forest, discuss preliminary tuition scenarios and budget planning for the 2024 fiscal year and hear an update on the university’s strategic plan. The board will meet from 10am to...
yachatsnews.com
Owner of embattled wrecking yard sues city of Waldport for $2.35 million, claiming it interfered with his business
The owner of a Waldport wrecking yard who has been fighting with the city of Waldport for a year over its operations and cleanup, has filed a lawsuit against the city seeking $2.35 million in damages. Richard Fidlin of Waldport claims city officials used false allegations of nuisance and environmental...
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
philomathnews.com
Veteran Volunteer Program looking for individuals
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking individuals in Benton, Linn and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities through the Veteran Volunteer Program. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect...
kezi.com
Springfield diner comes together to buy RV for homeless man
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A homeless man will soon have a roof over his head, all thanks to an owner of a local diner and its customers. Addi Farnsworth, owner of Addi's Diner, was able to raise $1,500 in three months to buy Bob Ady an RV. "Finally came to the...
‘We can’t afford that’: Sherwood family’s rent hiked 32%
The apartment complex and its management company, Cushman and Wakefield, declined to comment on the matter to KOIN 6 News.
Lebanon-Express
Wind advisory in effect for mid-Willamette Valley
Areas in the mid-Willamette Valley should expect strong winds on Monday, Jan. 9. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory, in effect until 1 p.m., for cities including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. According to the agency, southeast winds may be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up...
philomathnews.com
Law Enforcement Report: Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
philomathnews.com
Fire & Rescue Calls: Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of Dec. 30-Jan. 5:. FRIDAY, DEC. 30. • Public assistance, 10:35 a.m., 3000 block of Applegate Street. • Public...
thatoregonlife.com
Springfield Locals Want To Keep This Old School Pizza Joint A Secret
Looking for an old school pizza joint that offers pizza you simply can’t stop eating, that you may not even have heard about? Look no further than Joey’s Pizza in Springfield. Don’t ask why, but almost 10 years after starting That Oregon Life, I have yet to write about this hidden little gem. A place so familiar and loved by locals, that I feel if you are in the area, you should at least give this family owned restaurant a try.
kezi.com
Oldest known projectile points uncovered by OSU archaeologists
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered some tools that add to a new understanding of the timeline of human life in the Americas — projectile points. OSU archaeology teams have carried out expeditions in west central Idaho for more than a decade, unearthing clues about...
philomathnews.com
Philomath crowns 4 champions and takes 1st at King of the Hill
Philomath High School’s wrestling team continues to compete on the mat without a full lineup because of illness or injury. One might think the Warriors would struggle a bit with varsity-level point-scoring wrestlers sidelined. Not a chance — Philomath actually dominated. Four PHS wrestlers won their weight divisions...
philomathnews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Corvallis
Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.
Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023
If your 2023 New Year’s resolution is to find a glass float on the Oregon coast, then it’s time to start planning and strategizing.
philomathnews.com
Obituary: Verda Idona McFarlane (1938-2023)
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away at the age of 84. Verda was born 5 Dec. 1938 in her grandmother’s home in Ephraim UT to Verdus and Georgia Briggs Olsen, she passed away 1 Jan. 2023 in her home in Philomath OR. She is survived by her husband, Craig McFarlane, sister, Shirley Packham, six children, and 24 grandchildren.
philomathnews.com
Highway 20 crash near Hyak Park kills Albany man
A trailer that detached from a hitch and hit another vehicle led to a crash Wednesday that killed a 69-year-old Albany man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 to the incident on Highway 20 near Hyak Park west of Albany. The...
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
KVAL
Springfield man arrested following reckless driving pursuit, crash
EUGENE, Ore. — A man "driving all over the roadway" was arrested after a pursuit by Eugene Police officers when he crashed, EPD said in a news release. 36-year-old Michael Scott Bodine of Springfield almost struck the front of an EPD officer's vehicle with his Dodge Dakota pickup on W. 6th Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Monday, January 9.
