Janet Lynch
4d ago

Omgosh, that is horrific! How could anyone be so cruel to a defenseless young child? I've read about these horrors in the past, and every time I see things like this my soul and heart aches so badly to weep. What is wrong with people like these two? It appears that they have been severely charged with murder with little hope, and deservingly so. That poor little child lost his life, and if there's a God they will lose their lives to four walls for the rest of their lives, or be euthanized by the death penalty. Things like this should a wake up call for many parents that are being abusive. Yet, it keeps on happening over and over, and it causes most parents, and adults to cry, because this little boy didn't stand a chance at life.😭

Reply(1)
9
✝️TheRealPatriot✝️
4d ago

p.o.s I hope they never get out of jail. They need to teach him a lesson in jail, I really hope they do

Reply(2)
14
Jessica Jones
3d ago

this happened right in my neighborhood this people lived 3 home's down from me i also new something was not right with these people a few days before that happened he was after a few of my friends children who live by me just because the kids were playing and barley bumped his car I had to step in because he was going to put his hands on my friends kids I don't have children but they all call me aunt jess here because I help keep an eye on the children the police got called then and they never did anything to the man before this happened now a child is gone because of this I new something was not right about these people I even told that police officer

Reply
4
