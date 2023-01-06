ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Opinion | Bruce Butler: What does the future look like?

Looking at all the new construction and traffic in Summit County, it would be easy to assume the county’s population is growing exponentially. It is not. In fact, Summit County’s permanent population changed very little between the 2010 and 2020 U.S. censuses. Summit County has roughly 31,000 permanent residents.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge Ski Resort needs to mark its hazards

I just have one real simple question: How come Vail Mountain can mark hazards on the mountain and Breckenridge Ski Resort can’t? After returning to Colorado last year and skiing Breckenridge Ski Resort consistently, I was disgusted and shocked to see zero hazards marked anywhere on Breckenridge Ski Resort’s slopes. (I almost killed myself last year on a huge rock in the middle of a trail that any self-respecting mountain in the world should mark as a hazard.)
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
‘This is a really tragic accident’: Avalanche center report details events leading up to the Dec. 31 fatal avalanche on Peak 10 near Breckenridge

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has released a final report on the avalanche that killed a 22-year-old who had been skiing in the backcountry of Peak 10 in Breckenridge on Dec. 31 with his father. Nick Feinstein, the son of University of Northern Colorado president Andy Feinstein, died in the...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Imperial SuperChair is now running at Breckenridge Ski Resort, meaning all of its lifts are operating for the ski season

It’s official: All of Breckenridge Ski Resort’s lifts are now open for the season. In an Instagram post, the resort announced that its Imperial SuperChair, North America’s highest chairlift, opened this week. The lift serves expert terrain only, such as access to the Imperial Bowl, George’s Thumb, plus hike-to terrain such as 9 Lives, Easy Street and Whale’s Tail, according to the resort’s website. Information on whether those runs are open is available at Breckenridge.com.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Indoor pickleball tournament to raise money for Summit’s Smart Bellies

The Summit County Pickleball Association is hosting an indoor pickleball tournament, Pickle in the Snowy Peaks, from Feb. 4-5 at the Breckenridge Recreation Center. The tournament promises to be fun and competitive but will also benefit Summit County’s Smart Bellies. Smart Bellies works to provide meals to Summit County...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Backcountry rescues and deaths, a look back at short-term rental regulations in 2022 and Breck’s January first tracks

Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Adult son dies while backcountry skiing with father on Peak 10 near Breckenridge Saturday. A man died in an avalanche Saturday, Dec. 31, in a backcountry area called The Numbers, located outside the Breckenridge...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Town of Frisco announces slate of winter events at the Frisco Nordic Center

The town of Frisco has announced its full lineup of social and competitive events at the Frisco Nordic Center for the 2022-23 winter season. The events will start in early January with the Up & At ‘Em race series which offers the opportunity to be a part of a low-pressure, self-timed competition before jumping into the mass start Gold Rush Nordic races and the Frisco Freeze Fat Bike race.
FRISCO, CO
Winter weather advisory issued for Summit County, as consistent season of winter storms continues

Summit County is under a winter weather advisory Wednesday, Jan. 11, as National Weather Service forecasters predict between 1 and 3 inches of snowfall throughout the day. While more northern counties could see heavier snowfall, the storm system moving in from the northwest pacific region is not bringing a lot of moisture with it, according to National Weather Service forecaster Victoria Chavez.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Former funeral home owner pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges in Lake County case stemming from mixing of cremated remains

A former funeral home owner has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the cremation of a still-born baby that became mixed with other human remains. Shannon Kent, 47, of Leadville, pleaded guilty Dec. 22 in a Lake County court to two counts of unlawful acts of cremation, both misdemeanors, according to the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Each count is punishable by up to two years in jail, a $5,000 fine, or both. Kent is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.
LAKE COUNTY, CO
Recently elected — and appointed — Summit County officials sworn into office

Several Summit County officials who won their election this past November were officially sworn into office Tuesday during a ceremony at the Summit County Courthouse. Incumbents Elisabeth Lawrence, a county commissioner, and Jaime FitzSimons, county sheriff, were both reelected to their roles on Nov. 8, 2022, and join the newly-elected county assessor, Lisa Eurich, and coroner, Amber Flenniken.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

