Opinion | Bruce Butler: What does the future look like?
Looking at all the new construction and traffic in Summit County, it would be easy to assume the county’s population is growing exponentially. It is not. In fact, Summit County’s permanent population changed very little between the 2010 and 2020 U.S. censuses. Summit County has roughly 31,000 permanent residents.
Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge Ski Resort needs to mark its hazards
I just have one real simple question: How come Vail Mountain can mark hazards on the mountain and Breckenridge Ski Resort can’t? After returning to Colorado last year and skiing Breckenridge Ski Resort consistently, I was disgusted and shocked to see zero hazards marked anywhere on Breckenridge Ski Resort’s slopes. (I almost killed myself last year on a huge rock in the middle of a trail that any self-respecting mountain in the world should mark as a hazard.)
‘This is a really tragic accident’: Avalanche center report details events leading up to the Dec. 31 fatal avalanche on Peak 10 near Breckenridge
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has released a final report on the avalanche that killed a 22-year-old who had been skiing in the backcountry of Peak 10 in Breckenridge on Dec. 31 with his father. Nick Feinstein, the son of University of Northern Colorado president Andy Feinstein, died in the...
Imperial SuperChair is now running at Breckenridge Ski Resort, meaning all of its lifts are operating for the ski season
It’s official: All of Breckenridge Ski Resort’s lifts are now open for the season. In an Instagram post, the resort announced that its Imperial SuperChair, North America’s highest chairlift, opened this week. The lift serves expert terrain only, such as access to the Imperial Bowl, George’s Thumb, plus hike-to terrain such as 9 Lives, Easy Street and Whale’s Tail, according to the resort’s website. Information on whether those runs are open is available at Breckenridge.com.
Indoor pickleball tournament to raise money for Summit’s Smart Bellies
The Summit County Pickleball Association is hosting an indoor pickleball tournament, Pickle in the Snowy Peaks, from Feb. 4-5 at the Breckenridge Recreation Center. The tournament promises to be fun and competitive but will also benefit Summit County’s Smart Bellies. Smart Bellies works to provide meals to Summit County...
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Backcountry rescues and deaths, a look back at short-term rental regulations in 2022 and Breck’s January first tracks
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Adult son dies while backcountry skiing with father on Peak 10 near Breckenridge Saturday. A man died in an avalanche Saturday, Dec. 31, in a backcountry area called The Numbers, located outside the Breckenridge...
Inventory shows who lives in Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority deed-restricted ownership housing
PITKIN COUNTY — More than 3,200 people live in the 1,652 deed-restricted ownership units managed under the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority, according to ownership affidavits collected in 2021, representing nearly one-fifth of the population of Pitkin County. For many, ownership in these homes forms the basis of a life...
First taste of victory: Summit Nordic ski team gets first wins of the season at Tennessee Pass Nordic Center
There is no better feeling than a team winning its first competition of the season. The victory reaffirms that the hard work being made in practice is paying off and that the team is headed in the right direction. After nearly two months of practice, the Summit High School Nordic...
Town of Frisco announces slate of winter events at the Frisco Nordic Center
The town of Frisco has announced its full lineup of social and competitive events at the Frisco Nordic Center for the 2022-23 winter season. The events will start in early January with the Up & At ‘Em race series which offers the opportunity to be a part of a low-pressure, self-timed competition before jumping into the mass start Gold Rush Nordic races and the Frisco Freeze Fat Bike race.
Winter weather advisory issued for Summit County, as consistent season of winter storms continues
Summit County is under a winter weather advisory Wednesday, Jan. 11, as National Weather Service forecasters predict between 1 and 3 inches of snowfall throughout the day. While more northern counties could see heavier snowfall, the storm system moving in from the northwest pacific region is not bringing a lot of moisture with it, according to National Weather Service forecaster Victoria Chavez.
Former funeral home owner pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges in Lake County case stemming from mixing of cremated remains
A former funeral home owner has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the cremation of a still-born baby that became mixed with other human remains. Shannon Kent, 47, of Leadville, pleaded guilty Dec. 22 in a Lake County court to two counts of unlawful acts of cremation, both misdemeanors, according to the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Each count is punishable by up to two years in jail, a $5,000 fine, or both. Kent is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.
Summit County leaders hope new child care center will provide relief as hundreds of families wait for a slot
As the need for child care remains high in Summit County, officials are banking on a new facility — set to open in Silverthorne later this year — to provide needed relief to hundreds of families. More than 600 children are currently on a waitlist for child care,...
Recently elected — and appointed — Summit County officials sworn into office
Several Summit County officials who won their election this past November were officially sworn into office Tuesday during a ceremony at the Summit County Courthouse. Incumbents Elisabeth Lawrence, a county commissioner, and Jaime FitzSimons, county sheriff, were both reelected to their roles on Nov. 8, 2022, and join the newly-elected county assessor, Lisa Eurich, and coroner, Amber Flenniken.
