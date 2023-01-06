A former funeral home owner has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the cremation of a still-born baby that became mixed with other human remains. Shannon Kent, 47, of Leadville, pleaded guilty Dec. 22 in a Lake County court to two counts of unlawful acts of cremation, both misdemeanors, according to the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Each count is punishable by up to two years in jail, a $5,000 fine, or both. Kent is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.

LAKE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO