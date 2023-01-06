ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights faceoff: Second-place Kings visit T-Mobile Arena

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axJH6_0k5v2ESf00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Los Angeles Kings, trailing the first-place Golden Knights by six points in the Pacific Division, visit T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

The teams have split their two games, with the Kings winning the most recent clash, 4-2 on Dec. 27.

Left wing Kevin Fiala, 26, leads Los Angeles in points (39), assists (29) and power-play points (12).

Los Angeles Kings at Golden Knights

  • Faceoff: 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena.
  • TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
  • Records : Kings 22-14-6; Knights 27-12-2.
  • Notes: Fiala has been named to the Pacific Division All-Star team. The league’s All-Star Weekend is in Florida on Feb. 3-4.
