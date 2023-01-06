ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
UPMATTERS

Report: Bills Will Pay Damar Hamlin Full Salary While on IR

Buffalo will take care of the 24-year-old safety following his health scare on the field last Monday. The Bills plan to honor safety Damar Hamlin with a series of tributes Sunday in the aftermath of his on-field medical emergency in Monday’s game against the Bengals. But apart from symbolic gestures, the franchise plans to take care of the 24-year-old financially by paying his salary in full for the remainder of the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral

ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
UPMATTERS

Damar Hamlin Tweets Perfect Reaction to Bills’ Opening Touchdown

The safety is watching Sunday’s game from his hospital bed in Cincinnati. The Bills came out in Sunday’s game against the visiting Patriots and immediately proved they were ready to play and win for safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during last Monday’s game against the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
UPMATTERS

MMQB Week 18: Emotional Bills Win, Eagles Gets Jalen Hurts Back

Links to all our coverage of NFL Week 18, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Sean McDermott, Andy Reid, Nick Sirianni, Zac Taylor and Pete Carroll. Welcome to Week 18 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 18, plus more from our staff.
UPMATTERS

Lions RB Jamaal Williams Caps Historic Night with Emotional Interview

The Lions running back shared a special dedication and a stern message to Detroit doubters following Sunday’s win over the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. Following a stunning Lions victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday to close the NFL’s regular season, running...
DETROIT, MI
UPMATTERS

Packers LB Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Lions Athletic Trainer

It’s the second time this season that Walker has been ejected from a game. View the original article to see embedded media. In the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s 20–16 victory for the Lions over the Packers at Lambeau Field, Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker earned his second ejection of the season after shoving a member of the Detroit training staff.
GREEN BAY, WI
UPMATTERS

NFL World Reacts to Bears’ Clinching No. 1 Pick in 2023 Draft

Chicago was a big winner in Week 18 despite ending the season with a 3–14 record. View the original article to see embedded media. The biggest winner of Week 18, at least among teams not headed to the playoffs, is undoubtedly the Bears. Chicago lost its season finale, 29–13,...
CHICAGO, IL
UPMATTERS

Wild Card: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers

A porous Cowboys secondary will be carved up by Chris Godwin in their upcoming Wild Card matchup. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings.
UPMATTERS

Wild Card Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins gets the Giants just three weeks after tossing three TDs against them. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
MINNESOTA STATE

