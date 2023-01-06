Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
UPMATTERS
Report: Bills Will Pay Damar Hamlin Full Salary While on IR
Buffalo will take care of the 24-year-old safety following his health scare on the field last Monday. The Bills plan to honor safety Damar Hamlin with a series of tributes Sunday in the aftermath of his on-field medical emergency in Monday’s game against the Bengals. But apart from symbolic gestures, the franchise plans to take care of the 24-year-old financially by paying his salary in full for the remainder of the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
UPMATTERS
Damar Hamlin, Bud Grant give us perspective; Packers control destiny in Lions rematch
(WLAX/WEUX) – Before delving into the Packers-Lions match-up on Sunday night, I wanted to share some thoughts on the Damar Hamlin situation and some insights from former Vikings head coach Bud Grant before the Green Bay-Minnesota game last Sunday afternoon. As we all know, after several tense days of...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral
ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
UPMATTERS
Damar Hamlin Tweets Perfect Reaction to Bills’ Opening Touchdown
The safety is watching Sunday’s game from his hospital bed in Cincinnati. The Bills came out in Sunday’s game against the visiting Patriots and immediately proved they were ready to play and win for safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during last Monday’s game against the Bengals.
UPMATTERS
MMQB Week 18: Emotional Bills Win, Eagles Gets Jalen Hurts Back
Links to all our coverage of NFL Week 18, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Sean McDermott, Andy Reid, Nick Sirianni, Zac Taylor and Pete Carroll. Welcome to Week 18 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 18, plus more from our staff.
UPMATTERS
Lions RB Jamaal Williams Caps Historic Night with Emotional Interview
The Lions running back shared a special dedication and a stern message to Detroit doubters following Sunday’s win over the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. Following a stunning Lions victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday to close the NFL’s regular season, running...
UPMATTERS
‘I was wrong!!’: Quay Walker issues public apology for pushing training staff member
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers linebacker that was kicked out of Sunday’s night game issued a public apology for his actions. Quay Walker tweeted a public apology for the incident that happened on Sunday night. During the game against the Detroit Lions, Walker was seen on camera pushing a training staff member of the Lions.
UPMATTERS
Packers LB Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Lions Athletic Trainer
It’s the second time this season that Walker has been ejected from a game. View the original article to see embedded media. In the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s 20–16 victory for the Lions over the Packers at Lambeau Field, Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker earned his second ejection of the season after shoving a member of the Detroit training staff.
UPMATTERS
NFL World Reacts to Bears’ Clinching No. 1 Pick in 2023 Draft
Chicago was a big winner in Week 18 despite ending the season with a 3–14 record. View the original article to see embedded media. The biggest winner of Week 18, at least among teams not headed to the playoffs, is undoubtedly the Bears. Chicago lost its season finale, 29–13,...
UPMATTERS
Wild Card: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
A porous Cowboys secondary will be carved up by Chris Godwin in their upcoming Wild Card matchup. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings.
UPMATTERS
Wild Card Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Kirk Cousins gets the Giants just three weeks after tossing three TDs against them. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
