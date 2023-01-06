Read full article on original website
Private Mark Dave recognized for 10 years of service to community
Private Mark Dave was recognized on Tuesday for 10 years of service to Vicksburg and Warren County. The Vicksburg Fire Department took to social media to express their gratitude to have Dave on their team. Dave was also recognized during Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting and presented with...
vicksburgnews.com
Emerging Technologies Training Center opens in Vicksburg
To a standing-room-only audience, Hinds unveiled a training center on Dec. 7 that will take entrepreneurship and industry training in Vicksburg to a higher level with leading-edge technology, including virtual reality. Hinds’ Emerging Technologies Training Center is among what will be several entities in the Mississippi Center for Innovation &...
Atlanta Daily World
Mississippi Agency Denies NAACP’s Jackson Water Discrimination Claim
A Mississippi official has denied the NAACP’s claim that the state has discriminated against Jackson, a majority-Black city, in how it distributes federal funds for its water system. According to the Associated Press, Christopher Wells, the executive director of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, wrote in a letter...
vicksburgnews.com
Alicia Carter named by VWSD as Teacher Assistant of the Year
On Friday, Vicksburg Warren School District took to social media to announce Warrenton Elementary’s Alicia Carter as the 2022-23 Teacher Assistant of the Year. In the photos posted by the district, Carter is shown smiling, seemingly surprised, as she is recognized for the award. Congratulations Teacher Assistant Carter. Thank...
vicksburgnews.com
VWSD announce Kimberly Nailor as 2022-23 Parent of the Year
On Friday, Vicksburg Warren School District took to social media to announce Kimberly Nailor as the Vicksburg Warren School District 2022-23 Parent of the Year. In the photos posted by the district, Nailor is shown smiling as she is recognized for the award. Kimberly Nailor was sworn into the office...
vicksburgnews.com
How Vicksburg almost became the capitol of Mississippi
The year is 1870, Vicksburg is just beginning to recover from the devastation wrought by the Civil War, and County officials have devised a plan for the rapid growth of the economy that once ruled the Mississippi River. Their scheme was to have the State’s Capitol moved from Jackson to Vicksburg.
vicksburgnews.com
2023 Vicksburg Town Hall Meeting for citizens announced
Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. will be holding a Town Hall Meeting for citizens regarding 2023 City of Vicksburg plans, projects and more. The meeting will be on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Catfish Row Museum from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 913 Washington Street. If you cannot attend in...
WLBT
Water woes in Jackson forcing JPS to begin new semester teaching virtually
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water woes in the capital city. WLBT has told you about the problems they’re creating for residents and businesses, but what about local school districts?. These water issues are forcing the Jackson Public School District to start off the new semester with virtual learning. When...
New director of Mississippi’s officer training academy named
Mississippi has named a new leader for its law enforcement officer training academy. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. “I want to congratulate Tony Carleton on his appointment,” said Gov....
MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison
Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundred miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood. The Mississippi Department of Corrections plans to […]
vicksburgnews.com
“Jester” nominees announced for second annual Jesters Ball
The Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) has announced the nominees for the title, “Jester” of the annual Jesters Ball, Mardi Gras Masquerade. The planning committee has nominated six people for the community at large to vote. The nominees were selected for their involvement in philanthropies, community events and their love of Vicksburg.
Rally in support of prayer in schools held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A rally in support of bringing prayer to schools took place in Jackson on Saturday, January 7. The Youth Rally, which is hosted by a prayer time period of quiet, took place at Thalia Mara Hall in support of a Senate Bill pushing for prayer in public schools. The bill would […]
Toni Johnson pleads guilty in Hinds County Election Commission fraud scandal
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson pled guilty on Monday, January 9, 2023, to two counts of embezzlement by a public official. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Johnson also pled guilty to one count of making false representations to defraud the government. The charges were related to misuse […]
WLBT
Water billing changes proposed for Jackson property owners
Charlotte city leaders and other stakeholders are gathering Tuesday for the second day of a jobs and housing summit. Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night. Washington County D.A. says lack of public...
WLBT
MDOT: Alternating ramp closures to begin Tuesday on I-20 in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - There will be temporary alternating ramp closures in Warren County starting on Tuesday due to mill and overlay operations. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says each Interstate 20 ramp at Flowers/Ceres Boulevard will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The closures will last...
vicksburgnews.com
Warren County Constables file for re-election
Warren County Constables Troy Kimble, John Heggins and Glenn McKay all filed for re-election on Friday. Kimble, who represents the Central District, first got the position in 2014 as interim Constable. He also is a Deputy Police Chief with the Vicksburg Police Department. Heggins, who is a businessman in Warren...
wjsu.org
Mayor Chokwe Lumumba Announces Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Federal Funding Secured to Overhaul Jackson’s Water System
Help is officially on the way to bring a permanent end to Jackson’s water crisis. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday, the city has secured 800 million dollars in federal funding and grants to repair and upgrade Jackson’s failing water system. The Mayor says the city needs around two billion dollars to get the Capital City’s water system to the needed level. He says although there is more funding needed; and the work will take years, Jackson is closer than ever to having its water infrastructure needs met.
Demand Answers: Jaylen Lewis’ Family Pushes For Transparency After Being Killed By Mississippi Capitol Police
We hope and pray that we see a real decrease in Black people being gunned down by police but we’d be lying to tell you that we are optimistic about that ask. According to Yahoo! Sports, Jaylen Lewis’ family is demanding transparency from law enforcement officials about the 25-year-old’s shooting death back in September of last year. Lewis was sitting a red light with another woman when a member of the Mississippi’s Capitol Police shot him in the head. Numerous officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident but the family has not gotten any information about what progress has been made.
vicksburgnews.com
Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department address department phone issues
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department is advising the public of ongoing phone issues at the department. Those wishing to report an emergency should call 911.
WLBT
2-year-old, 15-year-old shot near University Boulevard in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capitol Police Department is investigating after a two-year-old and a fifteen-year-old were shot on University Blvd. in Jackson on Sunday. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the incident may be connected to a South Jackson shooting that occurred last week. If...
