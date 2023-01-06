Read full article on original website
De Nora announces major ozone-plant project in Bahrain
De Nora S.p.A (Milan, Italy), a global provider in sustainable water treatment solutions, will join phase four of the Tubli Sewage Treatment Plant expansion, announcing plans for one of the largest public sector ozone plants to be built in the Middle East in more than 10 years. Launched in response to rapid population growth in the area, the project will include three dedicated lines of Capital Controls ozone generators to accommodate increased flow of wastewater, taking the average daily flow capacity of 200,000 m3/day to reach a full average daily flow capacity of 400,000 m3/day – a 100 percent increase.
Air Liquide’s autothermal reforming technology selected for first low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia project in Japan
Air Liquide S.A. (Paris), through Air Liquide Engineering & Construction, is actively leveraging on its complete portfolio of innovative technology solutions to support the decarbonization of its industrial customers. Autothermal Reforming (ATR) is one of the latest technologies utilized enabling the efficient production of large scale, low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia, when combined with carbon capture technology. One of the leading companies for ATR, Air Liquide’s technology has been selected for Japan’s first demonstration project owned and operated by INPEX Corp. to produce low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia.
Samsung Engineering awarded contract for Ras Laffan Petrochemicals ethylene unit in Qatar
Samsung Engineering (Seoul, South Korea) announced that it was awarded a contract for an ethylene unit and its utilities for the Ras Laffan Petrochemicals Project (RLPP) in Qatar. The Letter of Award (LoA) of the petrochemical plant, which will be located in Ras Laffan Industrial City, 80 km north of Doha, was received on October 2022. Due to a binding confidentially agreement, the announcement was publicized today. Samsung Engineering will be executing the RLPP Ethylene Project jointly with CTCI as the ‘Samsung Engineering CTCI Joint Venture’ (SCJV).
John Cockerill enters agreement to build electrolyzer factory in Morocco
John Cockerill (Seraing, Belgium), a specialist in alkaline electrolyzers, and a leading Moroccan energy company have reached an agreement to create a joint venture offering integrated green hydrogen solutions in Morocco. In particular, it will include an alkaline electrolyzer manufacturing plant that will be the first of its kind in Africa. This collaboration allows John Cockerill to contribute to the Moroccan and global objectives for green hydrogen and renewable energy.
Lukoil announces sale of petrochemicals and refining business in Italy
PJSC Lukoil (Moscow, Russia) announced that Litasco S.A., a 100% subsidiary of Lukoil, and G.O.I. Energy Ltd. reached an agreement regarding the sale of ISAB S.r.L to G.O.I. ENERGY. The transaction is planned to be completed by the end of March 2023 upon fulfillment of certain conditions precedent including receipt of necessary approvals of competent authorities, particularly the Italian Government.
JM and bp announce successful production using FT CANS waste-to-fuels technology
Johnson Matthey plc (JM; London) and bp plc (London) announced that their technology has enabled Fulcrum’s Sierra BioFuels Plant to successfully produce synthetic crude oil for clean transportation fuels. Using JM and bp’s FT CANS technology, the Sierra plant is the world’s first commercial-scale plant to use household rubbish...
Topsoe and Fidelis New Energy form carbon-neutral hydrogen technology alliance
Topsoe A/S (Lyngby, Denmark) and Fidelis New Energy, LLC (Houston) have entered into a global alliance for technology used for producing carbon-neutral hydrogen. The alliance pairs Topsoe’s hydrogen process portfolio with FidelisH2 technology for reduction of lifecycle carbon emissions in hydrogen production. Combined, the alliance solution enables the production of hydrogen from natural gas with a lifecycle carbon intensity of 0 kgCO2e / kgH2.
Alfa Laval and Advent exploring methanol-powered fuel cells for the marine sector
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will collaborate with Alfa Laval AB (Lund, Sweden) on a project to explore applications of Advent’s methanol-powered high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells in the marine industry. Funded by the Danish Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP), the project is a joint effort...
Repsol joins forces with ASAJA to transform agricultural and livestock waste into renewable fuels
Repsol S.A. (Madrid, Spain) and ASAJA, the largest professional agricultural organization in Spain that represents more than 200,000 farmers and breeders, have signed a collaboration agreement to promote projects that focus on the circular economy to promote sustainability in rural areas. Both entities will share their knowledge and capabilities to seek solutions to improve the management of agricultural and livestock by-products in rural and sparsely populated environments where logistics can be a major obstacle. Repsol will analyze the potential of these wastes and by-products as new raw materials for the manufacture of renewable fuels and circular materials in its industrial complexes.
BASF breaks ground on MDI capacity expansion project at Geismar site
BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germny) has broken ground on the third and final phase of the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) expansion project at its Verbund site in Geismar, Louisiana, announced in July 2022. The company will increase production capacity to approximately 600,000 metric tons per year by the middle of the decade to support the ongoing growth of its North American MDI customers.
