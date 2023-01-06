Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
selmasun.com
This Is the Poorest Town in Alabama
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
selmasun.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Tuscaloosa
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Tuscaloosa, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
selmasun.com
NACA to hold four-day affordable mortgage event Jan. 13-16
NACA will host a four-day event at Ebenezer Baptist Church where homeowners may receive counseling sessions on qualifying for an affordable mortgage program. The event will offer one on one counselling for those interested in qualifying for NACA's Best in America Mortgage. "We are excited about our partnership with NACA...
selmasun.com
Marion teacher named Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month
Breakthrough Charter School teacher Kathryn Dustan has been named to famed Alabama attorney Alexander Shunnarah's Teacher of the Month initiative. “Mrs. Katie Dunstan is a truly wonderful teacher. Katie has a wonderful relationship with her students and they absolutely love her. She has gained their trust and demonstrates daily that she wants each one of her students to succeed,” said a co-worker who nominated her.
Outdoor Lover? Check Out This Dream Home in Bibb County Alabama
This Bibb County Alabama property is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor lover’s estate. The home that is located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama is listed by Michelle Hyde, RealtySouth | Shelby. It’s a sprawling custom home with tons of space. Every room in this home is huge even...
Bham Now
55% of our respondents said they hadn’t heard of the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard—what about you?
The current talk of the town is the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard that is being installed on top of the Two North Twentieth building. According to our most recent LinkedIn poll, “What are your thoughts on the HUGE Alexander Shunnarah billboard coming to downtown Birmingham?”, most respondents said they haven’t heard about it. We believe that opinion will soon be changed. Keep reading to view the results.
selmasun.com
Craig Field project will set the stage for growth in 2023 and beyond
Good things are on the radar for Selma and Dallas County going into 2023 and beyond. . Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman said the biggest thing to happen for Selma and Dallas County in 2022 was landing Advanced ATC’s Virtual Air Traffic Control Center and school at Craig Field. He said the groundwork to bring the project to Dallas County started in 2017 and was finalized thanks to a partnership between him and Jim Corrigan, executive director of Craig Airport and Industrial Authority.
2 bodies found in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County’s Fosters community
Authorities are investigating the discovery early Sunday of two bodies in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County. Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Mary Sellers said one body was found on Interstate 59 and the other on Frog Ridge Road. Both bodies were in the Fosters community. The deaths are possibly suspicious, Sellers...
selmasun.com
Teacher at Marion's Breakthrough Charter School wins Teacher of the Month by Alexander Shunnarah
A teacher at Breakthrough Charter School in Marion was named Teacher of the Month by Alexander Shunnarah. Kathryn Dunstan, a fourth grade teacher at Breakthrough, was awarded Teacher of the Month from Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys that comes with a $500 award to spend on her classroom.
selmasun.com
Selma chapter of The Links to host 30th annual MLK Unity Breakfast on Monday
The Selma Chapter of The Links, Inc. is commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Selma on Jan. 16 with their 30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Unity Breakfast at Selma University. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at the Jemison-Owens Auditorium 1501 Lapsley Street in Selma...
WALA-TV FOX10
Town of Marion under curfew following fatal shootings
MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Marion is under an overnight curfew following a series of fatal shootings. Mayor Dexter Hinton said the city council voted in favor of a curfew. It’s been in effect since Friday. He said they want to prevent loitering and stop people from quote “hanging out” in light of two recent shootings.
selmasun.com
Sheriff shoots straight on new gun law allowing conceal carry without a permit
You no longer need a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Alabama. . A new law making Alabama what is commonly called a “constitutional carry” state took effect Jan. 1. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum, who said he has some concerns about the new law, said three scenarios could happen with the new law.
wvtm13.com
Military veteran among victims in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from Lowndes County are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, charged in a double homicide that left Interstate 59-20 closed for hours on Sunday. The family one of the victims, Justin Whitfield, says he was a military veteran and raised in Remington, Indiana, but...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 4-star QB moves in on campus to prepare for spring practice
Alabama’s freshman enrollee quarterbacks are both now on campus. Eli Holstein, a Louisiana native, participated in Allstate Sugar Bowl prep for the Crimson Tide. Dylan Lonergan, a native Georgian, moved in on Sunday. Dan Lonergan, Dylan’s father, posted a photo to Twitter of the family moving Dylan to his dorm room. Lonergan, a four-star from Brookwood High School, was a two-sport athlete — juggling football and baseball. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is a natural distributor of the ball with his pitching arm, totaling 3,412 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns in his junior season at Brookwood. He is also athletic as a runner, posting seven rushing touchdowns.
2 arrested in connection with bodies found in Tuscaloosa County
Two suspects are in custody after two bodies were discovered in the area of Fosters Sunday morning, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
wvtm13.com
Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
selmasun.com
Marion city leaders ask residents to 'see something, say something' after two murders last week
Marion city leaders ask residents for help curbing crime as law enforcement works to solve two murders that happened last week. At a special called city council meeting on Jan. 6, Mayor Dexter Hinton asked citizens to help. “If you see something, say something.” he said. “Every day is not...
wvtm13.com
2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
40-year-old missing woman found dead in Tuscaloosa County; investigation ongoing
A woman reported missing out of Fayette County over the weekend was found dead early Tuesday in Tuscaloosa County. Brandalyn “Brandy” Terry, 40, was last seen Friday in Berry, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. She was reported to be traveling in a white 2010 Honda Accord.
alabamanews.net
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death Investigation
A missing persons case in Selma is now a death investigation — after the remains of a woman who disappeared — are found in rural Dallas County. Authorities found the body of 64 year old Patricia Effinger — Saturday morning — in the Beloit area of Dallas County.
Comments / 0