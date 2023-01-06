ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 8

Vicky Haddock
4d ago

The decline and fall of western civilization. To not see the repercussions of the changes in place, one would have to be blind

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Washington Gov. Inslee delivers State of the State speech

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee delivered his annual State of the State speech on Tuesday. Gov. Inslee's speech began at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time, and can be watched in its entirety in the player above. What lies ahead in 2023. According to the governors' website, housing, homelessness and...
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Washington State Rep Looks to Pay Prisoners Minimum Wage

The legislative session is officially underway and a number of bills will soon be introduced in committees, and then the floor, in the hopes of becoming law. As is the case every session, a number of bills have been pre-filed to give the public an idea of what some lawmakers have as their priorities.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Legislature Convenes: Can Washington Democrats, GOP Span Differences?

OLYMPIA — When the Washington Legislature's 2023 session convenes on Monday, the biggest challenge for lawmakers won't be a specific bill package but whether Republicans and Democrats can bridge their ideological divide to work together. A Thursday legislative preview sponsored by the Washington State Association of Broadcasters and the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Announces Priorities for Legislative Session

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released a statement Thursday announcing its priorities for the upcoming state legislative session. Three out of its four listed priorities for the 2023 session involve revising police accountability measures passed by the Legislature last year. “We believe in balanced public safety...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Judge correct on Measure 114

Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio made the right decision to uphold the 3-day background check limit, which allows a firearm to be transferred if the state cannot complete the background check in a timely manner, (“Measure 114′s background-check requirement that closes ‘Charleston loophole’ remains blocked by judge,” Jan. 3).
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

DOR: Washington state capital gains income tax collection takes effect Jan. 28

(The Center Square) – Washington state's new capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional by a lower court judge last year is set to take effect on Jan. 28, two days after oral arguments in the case – Quinn v. State of Washington – are to be heard by the state Supreme Court. That's according to a rule adoption statement put out Monday by the state Department of Revenue. On March...
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Washington! Do You Own a Semi-Auto Rifle?

With the new legislative session underway in Olympia, now would be a good time to talk about exercising one of your constitutional rights. The right (and in my mind, the responsibility) to bear arms. Fair warning has already been given by both Governor Jay Inslee, as well as State Attorney...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Union Asks Washington State Lawmakers to make $21 per Hour the Starting Wage for Caregivers

CLARKSTON - There is a shortage of in-home caregivers in Washington state, but a union representing workers hopes state lawmakers will be able to make changes this session. Service Employees International Union Local 775, which represents individual in-home caregivers in the state, is asking lawmakers to fully fund the home care rate for workers who have clients on Medicaid, which would bring their starting wages to more than $21 per hour.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Washington Should Tax the Rich to Save Our Public Schools

Across Washington State, public education is in crisis. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) faces declining enrollment, huge impacts to student mental health from the pandemic, and a projected $156 million budget deficit by the fall of 2024. Despite years of litigation, the state still does not provide adequate funding for SPS to provide a basic education to its students.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy