Read full article on original website
Vicky Haddock
4d ago
The decline and fall of western civilization. To not see the repercussions of the changes in place, one would have to be blind
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
President Biden’s Classified Docs Problem- How Bad is it?Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Related
q13fox.com
Effort to roll back changes to police pursuit laws in Washington state
Washington Rep. Eric Robertson (R) has proposed House Bill 1053 is asking for the public’s help to garner support for his bill to roll back the police pursuit law changes made in 2021. As it stands now, the law prohibits officers from pursuing car theft suspects unless they have...
Can WA Law Remove Guns from People Charged with These Crimes?
I saw this question posed on Twitter and I honestly did not know the answer. "Does Washington State have laws requiring the removal or surrender of firearms from people with domestic violence charges, convictions, and/or restraining orders?" Washington State Gun Law and Violent Crime. This is an important question that...
Q&A: Washington Governor Jay Inslee talks housing, guns, climate
Washington lawmakers returned Monday to Olympia to tackle the state’s most vexing issues. On Tuesday at noon, Gov. Jay Inslee will give his annual State of the State address before a joint session of the Legislature. Inslee has spent the past few years directing the state’s emergency response to...
q13fox.com
Washington Gov. Inslee delivers State of the State speech
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee delivered his annual State of the State speech on Tuesday. Gov. Inslee's speech began at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time, and can be watched in its entirety in the player above. What lies ahead in 2023. According to the governors' website, housing, homelessness and...
Washington AG Ferguson, Rep. Lekanoff, Sen. Dhingra introduce legislation creating a MMIWP Cold Case Unit in the Attorney General’s Office
News Release Washington State Office of Attorney General Bob Ferguson Attorney General Bob Ferguson partnered with legislators to propose legislation creating a Cold Case Investigations Unit focused on solving cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people. Senate Bill 5137, is ...
MyNorthwest.com
Tax relief, drug possession among topics debated with WA Legislature back in session
Washington’s elected officials arrived or returned to Olympia Monday, with the legislature kicking off 2023 by addressing and tackling state-wide issues, including homelessness, housing affordability, mental health, education, and inflation. “Going into this session, the state has $4 billion in surplus. Last year? It was $15 billion,” said KIRO...
q13fox.com
Looking ahead at the biggest issues this legislative session
Washington lawmakers gathered in Olympia on Monday for the first fully in-person session since COVID. Public safety, homelessness and police pursuits are expected to be hot topics this legislative session.
Washington State Rep Looks to Pay Prisoners Minimum Wage
The legislative session is officially underway and a number of bills will soon be introduced in committees, and then the floor, in the hopes of becoming law. As is the case every session, a number of bills have been pre-filed to give the public an idea of what some lawmakers have as their priorities.
Chronicle
Legislature Convenes: Can Washington Democrats, GOP Span Differences?
OLYMPIA — When the Washington Legislature's 2023 session convenes on Monday, the biggest challenge for lawmakers won't be a specific bill package but whether Republicans and Democrats can bridge their ideological divide to work together. A Thursday legislative preview sponsored by the Washington State Association of Broadcasters and the...
Chronicle
State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Announces Priorities for Legislative Session
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released a statement Thursday announcing its priorities for the upcoming state legislative session. Three out of its four listed priorities for the 2023 session involve revising police accountability measures passed by the Legislature last year. “We believe in balanced public safety...
Chronicle
Rep. Jim Walsh Introduces Bill Limiting Restrictions on Religious Institutions During States of Emergency
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, introduced a bill on Thursday that would limit the governor’s authority to close religious institutions during states of emergency. The bill, House Bill 1154, would give religious institutions protections from what Walsh called “unconstitutional attacks” during states of emergency. "Over the past...
Readers respond: Judge correct on Measure 114
Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio made the right decision to uphold the 3-day background check limit, which allows a firearm to be transferred if the state cannot complete the background check in a timely manner, (“Measure 114′s background-check requirement that closes ‘Charleston loophole’ remains blocked by judge,” Jan. 3).
These 3 Vehicles Don’t Need to Be Registered in Washington State
These Vehicles In Washington State Are Exempt From Registration. Driving a vehicle on the roads of Washington State requires that it be registered with the Washington Department of Licensing but there are 3 different types of vehicles that don't need to be registered in the state of Washington. As a...
Washington Schools Superintendent Defends Tracking of $3B in Federal aid
In an annual update on the state's K-12 education system, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said on Monday morning his office is doing what's required to track nearly $3 billion in one-time federal aid, but will do more if that's what the state Legislature wants. According to...
12,000 people are experiencing unsheltered homelessness across Washington state, Inslee seeks $4 Billion to help
Washington state Governor Jay Inslee proposes $4 billion towards affordable housing over the next six years. Governor Inslee calls for legislators to prioritize housing, homelessness, and mental health.
DOR: Washington state capital gains income tax collection takes effect Jan. 28
(The Center Square) – Washington state's new capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional by a lower court judge last year is set to take effect on Jan. 28, two days after oral arguments in the case – Quinn v. State of Washington – are to be heard by the state Supreme Court. That's according to a rule adoption statement put out Monday by the state Department of Revenue. On March...
Child-Care Crisis Squeezing Families and Workers in Washington State
Child care could be a crucial issue for state lawmakers as the session begins in Olympia today. Because of its cost, early childhood education and care is out of reach for many Washington families. On the other end, providers are struggling to pay teachers enough to keep them in the profession.
610KONA
Washington! Do You Own a Semi-Auto Rifle?
With the new legislative session underway in Olympia, now would be a good time to talk about exercising one of your constitutional rights. The right (and in my mind, the responsibility) to bear arms. Fair warning has already been given by both Governor Jay Inslee, as well as State Attorney...
Union Asks Washington State Lawmakers to make $21 per Hour the Starting Wage for Caregivers
CLARKSTON - There is a shortage of in-home caregivers in Washington state, but a union representing workers hopes state lawmakers will be able to make changes this session. Service Employees International Union Local 775, which represents individual in-home caregivers in the state, is asking lawmakers to fully fund the home care rate for workers who have clients on Medicaid, which would bring their starting wages to more than $21 per hour.
The Stranger
Washington Should Tax the Rich to Save Our Public Schools
Across Washington State, public education is in crisis. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) faces declining enrollment, huge impacts to student mental health from the pandemic, and a projected $156 million budget deficit by the fall of 2024. Despite years of litigation, the state still does not provide adequate funding for SPS to provide a basic education to its students.
Comments / 8