Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Lost to Time: The Mysterious Disappearance and Rediscovery of a Beautiful Roman City in the Desert
Slide 1 of 31: Welcome to the mysterious city of Timgad, a city in the heart of the Sahara that was suddenly abandoned by its Roman inhabitants. What could have caused the citizens of this southern stronghold to suddenly pack up and leave? For centuries, archaeologists have been trying to uncover the secrets of Timgad, a city that was swallowed up by the desert and left to the sands of time.
Cave drawings from 20,000 years ago may feature an early form of writing
Ice Age drawing and markings. M. BerenguerThe sequences of dots, lines, and other shapes have been found in at least 400 locations throughout Europe.
newyorkalmanack.com
Robins in Winter
One January day, my husband and I set off on a walk around our neighborhood. The temperature was a bone-chilling negative 19 degrees, and although we worked to get our blood pumping, our fingers and toes eventually revolted. As we turned back toward the warmth of home, I spotted a flock of birds bouncing through the branches of a sumac. When I looked more closely, I was shocked to see that the birds were American robins.
The story behind The Dacian King sculpture, one of the greatest rock carvings of the modern world.
The sculpture of the great King Decebalus is known for being the highest rock sculpture in all of Europe and for also holding the title as the largest rock carving on a riverbank in the world. Its location is in the Mraconia river valley about 16 miles away from the city of Orsova, Romania. This marvelous rock carving of King Decebalus holds a height of 141 ft and a width of 104 ft. The inscription carved in Latin “DECEBALUS REX - DRAGAN FECIT” translates to King Decebalus made by Dragan. It was created between 1994 and 2004 and took 12 brave sculptors to finish. Due to the remote location bringing heavy machinery was nearly impossible, because of this all working tools were to be transported by boats and bags. From the base of the rock to the scaffold, the sculptors had to climb to the summit to begin their days work.
Collider
Is Vlad the Impaler Really the Inspiration for Dracula?
In 2015 the Guinness Book of Records named Count Dracula as the most adapted literary figure with, at that time, over 500 productions making use of Bram Stoker’s iconic character. Underneath the cloak and dripping fangs has always been the suggestion that the monstrous Count is based on a true story, that of Vlad Țepeș, Voivode of Wallachia during the 1400s. The nature of this inspiration has been contentious, with many arguing that Stoker had never heard of Vlad Țepeș, and so he could not be the inspiration behind the story. This comes from the fact that no mention of Vlad Țepeș is made in the hundreds of pages of notes made by Stoker during writing the novel. However, the amount of similarities between the character and the historical figure of Țepeș makes it difficult to avoid drawing parallels. The question then becomes, did Țepeș inspire Count Dracula, or is this relationship more complicated than it first appears?
msn.com
31 wonderful American woodie wagons
Slide 1 of 32: As an icon of suburban family life, the wood-sided station wagon occupied American driveways for more than six decades. From the early bespoke creations, to the mass-market models of the 1970s, this is the story of the woodie wagon’s rise and fall. Wood you believe...
wegotthiscovered.com
The Earth is choosing its celebrity champion to negotiate with aliens should they exist
Like a celeb-centric game of Super Smash Bros. — the internet finds itself in the middle of an all-out war. People have taken to Twitter to decide once and for all who would be the best celebrity ambassador to alien life. That is, if it exists. Who are we kidding though, aliens definitely exist. Right?
a-z-animals.com
The 3 Most Amazing Mythical Creatures You’ve Ever Seen
Generally, humans have come to accept that it is nearly impossible to discover all the animals that have ever existed in the world’s history. The earth is over four billion years old, and humans only started existing a few million years ago. Although scientific advancements have made it possible to find, identify, and make a timeline for many fossils of ancient animals found around the world, it is still regarded as impossible to discover all of the fossils of ancient animals that existed long before humans.
A Dog’s Review: ‘Homeward Bound: An Incredible Journey’ Brings The Human-Dog Connection to the Big Screen
“Homeward Bound: An Incredible Journey” is one unforgettable film. Intended for children, this action-adventure comedy may seem like run-of-the-mill talking animal fun for kids, and yet, nearly 30 years after its original release, the film retains its feel-good charm. “Homeward Bound” tells the story of three animal friends: Chance, an American Bulldog, Shadow, a Golden […] The post A Dog’s Review: ‘Homeward Bound: An Incredible Journey’ Brings The Human-Dog Connection to the Big Screen appeared first on DogTime.
For The Love Of God
FOR THE LOVE OF GOD! write like your life depends on it---and write like you're going to die tomorrow!. Who says that your writing has to be perfect, who says that writing is a waste of time----just write! How dare people challenge your craft when they, themselves, don't have any crafts to show for. Do they think that you are writing for their satisfaction? Have they forgotten that their reactions are an after-thought?
Video Demonstrates Possible Origins of the Harpy Myth
Even knowing this defensive trait does not prepare for seeing it in action.
natureworldnews.com
Bright Green Comet From the Stone Age Will Light Up the Sky Once Again This January
A vibrant green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be approaching Earth in the month of January, providing a once-in-a-civilization sight. According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the comet last traversed the solar system in the Stone Age, some 50,000 years ago. According to NASA, comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will...
Comments / 0