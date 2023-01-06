Read full article on original website
AstraZeneca to buy CinCor Pharma for up to $1.8 billion
AstraZeneca agreed to buy U.S. biotech CinCor Pharma for as much as $1.8 billion to gain a promising new treatment for hypertension and kidney disease. The deal is the first sizable one for Astra since the $39 billion takeover of rare-disease specialist Alexion Pharmaceuticals in 2021, and it's in keeping with Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot's strategy to beef up the U.K. drugmaker's pipeline.
Coinbase eliminates 20% of staff in latest round of layoffs
Coinbase Global is firing about 950 employees, or 20% of its workforce, as the worsening crypto slump spurs another round of layoffs at the biggest US digital-asset exchange. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong announced the job reductions in a blog post Tuesday, saying the steps were needed to weather the industry downturn. In June, Coinbase announced it would lay off 18% of its workforce, the equivalent of roughly 1,200 employees. It eliminated another 60 positions in November. It will now shut down several projects.
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
Ex-McDonald's CEO to pay SEC fine over allegations that he misrepresented his exit
Former McDonald's Chief Executive Officer Stephen Easterbrook agreed to pay $400,000 over allegations from U.S. regulators that he failed to disclose improper relationships with employees at the company. The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that Easterbrook didn't fully disclose violations of company policy leading up to his termination...
Fed officials see raising rates above 5%, but how far is unclear
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Federal Reserve officials said Monday that the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates above 5% before pausing and holding for some time. "We are just going to have to hold our resolve," Raphael Bostic, president...
6 Ways to Set Financial Boundaries
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. While setting boundaries around money can sometimes be a daunting task, doing so can help put you on the path to financial wellness. If you struggle with setting (and sticking to) financial boundaries, there's no better time than the start of a new...
Stocks advance as expectations build around CPI
Stocks rose on bets the upcoming consumer price index will show further softening, which could help build the case for the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of rate hikes - even as some officials say it's too early to declare victory over inflation. The equity market moved decidedly higher...
Powell vows to limit Fed's climate role to protect independence
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to draw a line around how far the central bank will use its powers to promote a greener economy, vowing it will not be a climate regulator. "The Fed does have narrow, but important, responsibilities regarding climate-related financial risks," Powell said Tuesday in brief...
Fed's Bowman says more rate hikes needed to curb inflation
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said the central bank has more work to do to curb inflation, noting that further interest-rate increases are needed and officials should hold them at restrictive levels for some time to stabilize prices. "In recent months, we've seen a decline in some measures of inflation...
Economists fret over perils ahead for global growth
The world economy looks to be transitioning to a more difficult era where interest rates will be higher, geopolitical tensions greater and uncertainties more pronounced. That's the message that emanated from this year's annual meeting of the American Economic Association in New Orleans. Economic luminaries - including former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, ex-International Monetary Fund chief economist Kenneth Rogoff and former Bank of England policymaker Kristin Forbes - warned of perils ahead.
Bed Bath & Beyond's spiral quickened as suppliers lost patience
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bed Bath & Beyond's faster-than-expected decline toward bankruptcy happened in large part because suppliers began to ask for increasingly stringent payment terms and credit requirements heading into the pivotal holiday shopping season, according to people who have worked with the company.
This Week: KB Home earns, consumer prices, Delta earns
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. KB Home delivers its fiscal fourth-quarter results Wednesday. Wall Street predicts the Los Angeles-based homebuilder will report that its earnings and revenue improved in the September-November period compared to the same quarter in 2021. That would echo the company’s results in the first three quarters of its last fiscal year. In September, the builder touted record third-quarter profits, but also noted a shortfall in delivered homes due partly to supply chain constraints.
