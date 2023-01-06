Ashley Abbott just slept with ex-husband Tucker McCall on The Young and the Restless. This happened weeks after her swearing that we are never, ever getting back together. Not that they’re back together. Maybe she was just bored. And, if that was the case, then we are happy to say: You go, girl! But what if it was more than that? What if Ashley wasn’t just looking for an afternoon’s entertainment? What if she was deliberately manipulating Tucker to find out what he was planning for Chancellor-Winters…and for Jabot?

18 HOURS AGO