On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys lost 26-6 to the Washington Commanders in their final regular-season game. Despite playing with their starters, the Cowboys struggled and ended up in the playoffs with a wild-card showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend. Fox 4 says Dak Prescott, the Cowboys quarterback, had a poor performance, completing only 14 of his 37 passes for 128 yards and throwing another interception that was returned for a touchdown. This was his seventh game in a row with an interception. The Dallas offense had a total of 169 yards before Prescott was replaced by Cooper Rush in the final minutes of the game.

DALLAS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO