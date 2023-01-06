Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Cowboys Fans Roast Dak Prescott After Rough Dallas Loss to Commanders
If you’re a fan of the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, you definitely need a hug — or maybe an extra beer — after what unfolded at FedEx Field against Washington. There was no explanation for a 26-6 loss to an opponent featuring a rookie QB making his NFL debut. In fact, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell definitely had the better stat game than Prescott. Plus, there’s the win in his first start.
A phone call from the Dallas Cowboys convinced Max Duggan he made the right decision
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
Dak 1-Word 'Expletive' for His Play in Cowboys Loss
The Dallas Cowboys’ performance against the doomed Washington Commanders remains concerning.
Cowboys at Commanders: Connor McGovern Sick; Dallas Makes 3 New Roster Moves
A win for Dallas keeps it in the fight for the division title, meanwhile the Commanders are looking ahead to see where they will pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Cowboys Final Report (KaVontae OUT?) as Commanders Sit Stars
To some degree, the final injury practice lists released by the Cowboys and the Commanders reflect the conflicting goals.
Cowboys Confidence Shaken? Dallas Gets 'The Yips' in Loss at Washington
The Cowboys' week-long talk turns out to be even more empty than the Cowboys' Sunday stat sheet in a loss at Washington.
Cowboys QB Dak Chasing Manning, Aikman, Warner in NFL Record Books
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is chasing another regular-season win Sunday at Washington followed by playoff glory. But he's chasing Cowboys and NFL history as well. On the NFL front: With 185 passing yards on Sunday, Prescott can become the third youngest quarterback to 25,000 career yards - which would match Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning, who also achieved the mark in 97 games.
Playoff-Ready? Dak Sloppy Cowboys at Commanders: Halftime
The Dallas Cowboys’ first-half performance against the doomed Washington Commanders remains concerning.
Dallas Cowboys pulling for TCU to bring home title; Jerry Jones says TCU is no joke
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called TCU’s season magical and TCU quarterback Max Duggan has impressed Dak Prescott with his toughness
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Focus: Washington, Interceptions or Playoff Seeding?
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn't concerning himself with what transpires in other games on Sunday, instead focusing on the team and its only objective ... to win.
'Look in the Mirror!' Micah Parsons Demands Cowboys Check Themselves - Or 'Hang It Up'
After an uninspiring 26-6 loss in the regular-season finale, Micah Parsons is demanding change from the Dallas Cowboys.
Jerry Jones Calls on Cowboys to Use ‘Nightmare’ Season Finale Loss as Motivation
With a possible shot at capturing a second consecutive NFC East title heading into Week 18, the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) laid an egg. The Washington Commanders (8-8-1), already eliminated from playoff contention, defeated the Cowboys, 26-6. Following the Cowboys’ worst loss of the season, owner Jerry Jones emphasized the team...
'It Starts With Me!' Dak Takes Blame for Cowboys Whupping
The Dallas Cowboys put forth their worst showing against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and Dak Prescott wants his team to take accountability for the horror show at FedEx Field.
Cowboys Wild Card Playoffs Set: 'MNF' at Brady's Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who started their run to a division title with a Week 1 win at Dallas, now host the rematch in Wild Card Weekend ... with the Cowboys opening as a 3-point favorite. And this rematch will be in the most prime of all spots: 7:15 p.m....
Dak Prescott Struggles as Cowboys Fall to Commanders in Final Regular Season Game
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys lost 26-6 to the Washington Commanders in their final regular-season game. Despite playing with their starters, the Cowboys struggled and ended up in the playoffs with a wild-card showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend. Fox 4 says Dak Prescott, the Cowboys quarterback, had a poor performance, completing only 14 of his 37 passes for 128 yards and throwing another interception that was returned for a touchdown. This was his seventh game in a row with an interception. The Dallas offense had a total of 169 yards before Prescott was replaced by Cooper Rush in the final minutes of the game.
