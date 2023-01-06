ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Cowboys Fans Roast Dak Prescott After Rough Dallas Loss to Commanders

If you’re a fan of the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, you definitely need a hug — or maybe an extra beer — after what unfolded at FedEx Field against Washington. There was no explanation for a 26-6 loss to an opponent featuring a rookie QB making his NFL debut. In fact, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell definitely had the better stat game than Prescott. Plus, there’s the win in his first start.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys QB Dak Chasing Manning, Aikman, Warner in NFL Record Books

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is chasing another regular-season win Sunday at Washington followed by playoff glory. But he's chasing Cowboys and NFL history as well. On the NFL front: With 185 passing yards on Sunday, Prescott can become the third youngest quarterback to 25,000 career yards - which would match Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning, who also achieved the mark in 97 games.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Cowboys Wild Card Playoffs Set: 'MNF' at Brady's Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who started their run to a division title with a Week 1 win at Dallas, now host the rematch in Wild Card Weekend ... with the Cowboys opening as a 3-point favorite. And this rematch will be in the most prime of all spots: 7:15 p.m....
TAMPA, FL
Larry Lease

Dak Prescott Struggles as Cowboys Fall to Commanders in Final Regular Season Game

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys lost 26-6 to the Washington Commanders in their final regular-season game. Despite playing with their starters, the Cowboys struggled and ended up in the playoffs with a wild-card showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend. Fox 4 says Dak Prescott, the Cowboys quarterback, had a poor performance, completing only 14 of his 37 passes for 128 yards and throwing another interception that was returned for a touchdown. This was his seventh game in a row with an interception. The Dallas offense had a total of 169 yards before Prescott was replaced by Cooper Rush in the final minutes of the game.
DALLAS, TX

