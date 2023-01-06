ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

247Sports

Top In-State Prospect Returning to Notre Dame This Weekend

On Saturday, Notre Dame will hold its first Junior Day of the new year. The staff will focus its attention on the class of 2024 and is set to host a variety of prospects. As of today, six Notre Dame commits are expected on campus. Quarterback CJ Carr, receiver Cam Williams, offensive lineman Peter Jones, defensive lineman Owen Wafle, cornerback Karson Hobbs and tight end Jack Larsen have plans to be in South Bend. We are still trying to confirm if running back Aneyas Williams will be on campus.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Fighting Irish Legacy Heading Back to Notre Dame This Weekend

SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Top247 Linebacker Returning to Notre Dame in the Coming Days

NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Georgia Tech versus Notre Dame

Georgia Tech meets Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana in a 7 PM tipoff. Tech is looking for their first ACC road win and their second ACC win overall. The Jackets open with Rodney Howard, Ja'von Franklin, Deebo Coleman, Miles Kelly, and Lance Terry.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

GT and ND Go to Overtime

SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Darnell Walker of South Bend missing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --39-year-old Darnell Walker was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on January 2 in the 100 block of North Lafayette Blvd. Walker stands at 5'11", weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Darnell was last seen wearing the outfit in image. His family says he suffers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown

The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
VALPARAISO, IN
fox32chicago.com

$150K winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Indiana

CHICAGO - A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at a northwest Indiana gas station for Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That ticket, sold at Speedway #6688 located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 3 in Saturday night's $246 million drawing, according to a statement from the Indiana Lottery.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
WNDU

Michiana students return to school after break, broken pipes

Wood has served as mayor of Mishawaka for the last 12 years. The first thing on the agenda is crafting a new state budget. Mishawaka PD remembers Cpl. Szuba, K9 Ricky on 13th anniversary of their deaths. The city of Mishawaka lost a police officer and his K9 partner on...
MISHAWAKA, IN
regionnewssource.org

68 Year Old OWI Driver Attempts To Play Games With Trooper

On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 2:45 AM, Indiana State Trooper Dennis Griffin was patrolling along I-80/94 near Cline Ave. when he observed a tan vehicle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield. Trp. Griffin checked the vehicle’s speed with his in-car radar at 90 m.p.h. The speed limit is posted 55 m.p.h.
BURNS HARBOR, IN
WNDU

Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County on Sunday morning. Police were called just before 3:30 a.m. to County Road 500 East just south of County Road 650 North. Police say Justin Cervi, 22, of Riverside, Ill., was driving north...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

New School Resource Officer assigned to Buchanan Community Schools

BUCHANAN, Mich. -- Buchanan Community Schools is set to welcome their new School Resource Officer, Amy Bruce on Monday. Bruce is a veteran officer with the Buchanan City Police Department and will now work with school staff to help mentor students and keep them safe. Bruce says that she's excited...
BUCHANAN, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Common Council to discuss Reparations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The Common Council will discuss whether or not the city should take steps for reparations, with voting on a resolution scheduled for Monday. The so called, Reparatory Justice, is to address racist-exclusionary practices and historic disadvantages against minorities. The resolution would call for a formal apology to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
regionnewssource.org

Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March

Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Warsaw woman killed in U.S. 30 crash

A Warsaw woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 30. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road when the 41-year-old Warsaw man driving car smashed into the back of a semi, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police warn public of Netflix text scam

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is warning the public about a recent text scam convincing victims that their Netflix account has been suspended. The text asks receivers to click on a link to recover their Netflix account. If you receive a text like this, do not...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

247Sports

