The Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl Champions
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl Contenders
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown Feel
CITY Furniture's 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotel
WSVN-TV
Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
WSVN-TV
Tractor trailer rolls over in westbound lanes of I-95, causes hours-long closures
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer that rolled over and caused a traffic block has been removed from the scene. The incident happened in the westbound lanes of Broward Boulevard on Interstate 95, Tuesday afternoon, just after 12:15 p.m. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene, as the tractor trailer...
WSVN-TV
Police advise drivers to avoid area in Davie following crash; 1 hospitalized
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department has advised drivers to avoid an area due to a crash. According to a tweet, the police department asked drivers to avoid the area of Southwest 26th Street and Flamingo Road, Monday morning. Officials said one driver was transported to the hospital.
WSVN-TV
Gas leak in Miami causes street closures
MIAMI (WSVN) - Streets were shut down in Miami after a gas leak broke out. City of Miami Fire Department arrived at the scene at Flagler Street just east of First Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as crews worked to contain the leak. There has been construction,...
WSVN-TV
Man falls from Doral rooftop where work was being done
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 38-year-old man is in the hospital after falling from a roof, approximately 35-40 feet, to the concrete below. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 9525 NW 13th St. in Doral, around 4 p.m. Monday, where there was some work being done on a rooftop.
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
Carlos Molina, a 62-year-old Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach, died Monday, his family said.
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole in Wynwood repaired after closing street for hours
MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have finished temporary repairs to cover a sinkhole on a Miami street. Crews had to work around the clock along the southbound lanes of Northwest Second Avenue. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest Second Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for man accused of placing phone underneath woman’s dress in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of a creepy crime. Deputies identified 27-year-old Lewis Phillips, who was caught on camera committing an act of voyeurism. “Yeah, this is a sickening crime, and this is the...
WSVN-TV
Fatal crash investigation on Pembroke Road causing exit ramp closure on I-95
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have blocked off the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road just after the entrance ramp of Interstate 95. This closure is due to a police investigation involving a fatal crash. The Northbound exit ramp to Pembroke Road on I-95 has been shut down due to the...
WSVN-TV
BSO search neighborhood near Fort Lauderdale following shooting; 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — An entire section of a neighborhood was blocked off by crime scene tape near Fort Lauderdale. On Monday, detectives gathered around the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene combing the area for evidence. Deputies...
NBC Miami
Search Continues for Man Who Went Missing While Spearfishing Near Miami
Authorities were still searching Monday for a spearfisher who went missing near Miami over the weekend. Roberto Salgado, 60, went missing from his boat around 5 p.m. Saturday at Caesar's Creek near Elliot Key, authorities said. He had been spearfishing and didn't re-emerge from the water. Miami-Dade Police, The U.S....
WSVN-TV
BSO search for suspect in Pembroke Park shooting leaving 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Pembroke Park that left one person dead and two men injured. Around 7:30 p.m., Monday, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with local police officers, were at the scene near the 5500 block of Southwest 41st Street. Shoes and...
WSVN-TV
Gas leak in Miami repaired; streets reopen
MIAMI (WSVN) - Streets were shut down in Miami after a gas leak broke out. City of Miami Fire Department arrived at the scene at Flagler Street, just east of First Avenue, Tuesday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as crews worked to contain the leak. There has been construction,...
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole forms in Wynwood, closing street
MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole has formed in Wynwood, shutting down a street. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest 2nd Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday night. Work crews were already making repairs when the ground gave away. The road remains closed. Please check...
WSVN-TV
4 children, 1 adult hospitalized after fire destroys Fort Lauderdale mobile home
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took five people to the hospital, four of them children, after a fire broke out inside a mobile home in Fort Lauderdale. Smoke filled the trailer in the area of Northwest 67th Street and Second Avenue, Sunday morning. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews...
NBC Miami
Police Investigation After Body Found in Front of Home Near Fort Lauderdale
Police are investigating the scene in front of a home near Fort Lauderdale on Monday after a body was found following a possible shooting. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene in the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue after reports of a shooting just after 3 a.m. One...
Family man, military vet shot outside North Miami Beach home
NORTH MIAMI BEACH - A typically quiet street in North Miami Beach transformed into a crime scene early Sunday morning. "My grandfather was in a terrible, terrible incident. A tragic incident. He got shot and it's tragic, he's a military man, served his country, did everything," said Troy Robinson Jr. That man is identified by loved ones 67-year-old Eric Ferrer, an army veteran and family man. "He's a people person, always jovial, joking. He's a simple guy, you know, a nice guy, a really nice guy," said Troy Robinson Sr., Ferrer's stepson. Robinson Sr. said he was inside the family...
WSVN-TV
Riviera Beach father searching for 11-year-old daughter who vanished from bus stop
RIVIERA BEACH, FLA. – A Florida father is making a passionate plea to bring home his 11-year-old daughter, Jaliyah, who went missing from their Riviera Beach neighborhood. Willis Williams remembers every detail of last Thursday morning, when he dropped Jaliyah off at her school bus stop. “She looked me...
I-95, Glades Road To Close Again In Boca Raton
Know When, How To Avoid… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major road closures are planned — again — for this week in Boca Raton. Final work continues on the “Diverging Diamond” interchange at Glades and I-95, while express lane expansion and enhancement continues on […]
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale police investigate shooting that left 1 dead; BSO investigate 2nd fatal shooting nearby
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a shooting in a residential neighborhood. At 1:40 a.m., Monday, authorities responded to an area on the 2600 block of Northeast 30th place after an officer was flagged down. A man, who was found with several gunshot wounds,...
