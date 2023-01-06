ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

WSVN-TV

Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Gas leak in Miami causes street closures

MIAMI (WSVN) - Streets were shut down in Miami after a gas leak broke out. City of Miami Fire Department arrived at the scene at Flagler Street just east of First Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as crews worked to contain the leak. There has been construction,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man falls from Doral rooftop where work was being done

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 38-year-old man is in the hospital after falling from a roof, approximately 35-40 feet, to the concrete below. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 9525 NW 13th St. in Doral, around 4 p.m. Monday, where there was some work being done on a rooftop.
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Sinkhole in Wynwood repaired after closing street for hours

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have finished temporary repairs to cover a sinkhole on a Miami street. Crews had to work around the clock along the southbound lanes of Northwest Second Avenue. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest Second Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Search Continues for Man Who Went Missing While Spearfishing Near Miami

Authorities were still searching Monday for a spearfisher who went missing near Miami over the weekend. Roberto Salgado, 60, went missing from his boat around 5 p.m. Saturday at Caesar's Creek near Elliot Key, authorities said. He had been spearfishing and didn't re-emerge from the water. Miami-Dade Police, The U.S....
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Gas leak in Miami repaired; streets reopen

MIAMI (WSVN) - Streets were shut down in Miami after a gas leak broke out. City of Miami Fire Department arrived at the scene at Flagler Street, just east of First Avenue, Tuesday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as crews worked to contain the leak. There has been construction,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Sinkhole forms in Wynwood, closing street

MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole has formed in Wynwood, shutting down a street. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest 2nd Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday night. Work crews were already making repairs when the ground gave away. The road remains closed. Please check...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Family man, military vet shot outside North Miami Beach home

NORTH MIAMI BEACH - A typically quiet street in North Miami Beach transformed into a crime scene early Sunday morning. "My grandfather was in a terrible, terrible incident. A tragic incident. He got shot and it's tragic, he's a military man, served his country, did everything," said Troy Robinson Jr. That man is identified by loved ones 67-year-old Eric Ferrer, an army veteran and family man. "He's a people person, always jovial, joking. He's a simple guy, you know, a nice guy, a really nice guy," said Troy Robinson Sr., Ferrer's stepson. Robinson Sr. said he was inside the family...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95, Glades Road To Close Again In Boca Raton

Know When, How To Avoid… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major road closures are planned — again — for this week in Boca Raton. Final work continues on the “Diverging Diamond” interchange at Glades and I-95, while express lane expansion and enhancement continues on […]
BOCA RATON, FL

