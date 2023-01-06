ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Fargo man accidently wounds self discharging gun at home

FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man accidentally discharged his gun and shot himself in the leg. Police responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. Monday at his home in the 5300 block of 20th Street South. Cody Perman, 23, was transferred by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life-threatening...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Arson suspected in West Fargo house fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters and police are on scene of a fire in West Fargo and officials tell Valley News Live that arson is suspected. “Our investigation unit is on scene, our K9 is on scene and our fire marshal, and they’re going to be doing a thorough investigation to find the cause.” said West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo woman searching pawn stores after snow blower theft

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every day we come home, we come home to familiar sights. But Monica Schroeder came home to an unfamiliar vacancy, as her snow blower was stolen right out of her locked garage. “It was still locked, there’s no footprints anywhere in the backyard and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo fire quickly snuff out shed fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters made quick work of a shed fire on the southside of the city. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 for a fire in the 1500 block of 44th St. S. Authorities say the fire was small in...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Moorhead woman arrested for DWI, car burns

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead Police arrested a woman for DWI after her car got stuck in a snowbank and started on fire Monday. The incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of 5th Avenue South. Witnesses reported that the vehicle was fully engulfed and the...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man being treated after accidental shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is being treated for an accidental gunshot wound at a south side home in Fargo. Police say that the man was practicing drawing his gun from a holster when it went off. The bullet hit him in the leg and he was...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car fire leads to DWI arrest in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead woman was arrested Monday night after a car fire in the 1800 Block of 5th Ave. S. Jessica Neuleib was arrested for DWI. The Moorhead Police and Fire Dept. responded to a car fire where they found Neulieb outside a near-by home. The car was stuck in the snowbank and it was determined no one was in there after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the car is deemed a total loss.
MOORHEAD, MN
knsiradio.com

One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents

(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
CASS COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota counties with most deadly traffic accidents

(Fargo, ND) -- New data shows which North Dakota counties have the most deadly traffic accidents. Stacker used information from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System put together by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine that Cass County had the fewest deaths with six per 100-thousand people. Cass County...
CASS COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

Man Pulled From Otter Tail Lake Identified

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An Ottertail, Minnesota man who died after being pulled from Otter Tail Lake has been identified as 64-year-old Scott Simdorn. Simdorn and riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into lake around 7:30 Saturday evening. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
OTTERTAIL, MN
KX News

These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND

STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
CASS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man who died after snowmobile broke through the ice identified

OTTERTAIL, MN - The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died when the snowmobile he was riding on went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake. He was 64-year old Scott Simdorn of Ottertail. Two snowmobiles and an ATV all broke through the ice Saturday night....
OTTERTAIL, MN
newsdakota.com

Brandt Murder Trial Moved to Richland County

FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The trial for a man accused of killing a Grace City man after a street dance in McHenry is being moved to Richland County. A judge approved a change of venue for the trial of Shannon Brandt. Brandt’s attorney, Mark Friese, says the trial is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Doe breaks into Minnesota Butcher Shop

(Moorhead, MN) -- A local business owner said a doe crashed into, then escaped a butcher shop. Moorhead's She Said Butcher Shop shared a video on Facebook, showing the doe shattering the glass door, panicking, and knocking over potted plants on her way out. The owner joked that she hopes...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

People operating snowmobiles, ATV pulled from Otter Tail Lake

(Otter Tail Township, MN) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a pair of snowmobiles and an ATV had to be pulled from Otter Tail Lake Saturday night. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio they received a call of the vehicles going into the water around 7:26 p.m. Saturday.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Brandt murder trial moved to Wahpeton

FARGO (KVRR) – The trial for a man accused of killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota is being moved to Wahpeton. A judge approved a change of venue for the trial for Shannon Brandt. Brandt’s attorney, Mark Friese, says the trial is being...
WAHPETON, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Kitchen fire damages home in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- A homeowner in South Fargo suffered injuries from smoke inhalation after the Fargo Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire Saturday night. The Department tells WDAY Radio that the fire broke out in a home at 2578 Golden Valley Parkway South at 7:53 p.m. Saturday. The homeowner...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

64 year-old man dies after falling into water on Otter Tail Lake

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A 64 year-old man has died after being pulled out of the water in Otter Tail Lake. The Ottertail County Sheriffs’ Office has not released the man’s name at this time. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- One person was rescued from the water...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy