kfgo.com
Fargo man accidently wounds self discharging gun at home
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man accidentally discharged his gun and shot himself in the leg. Police responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. Monday at his home in the 5300 block of 20th Street South. Cody Perman, 23, was transferred by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life-threatening...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Arson suspected in West Fargo house fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters and police are on scene of a fire in West Fargo and officials tell Valley News Live that arson is suspected. “Our investigation unit is on scene, our K9 is on scene and our fire marshal, and they’re going to be doing a thorough investigation to find the cause.” said West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman searching pawn stores after snow blower theft
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every day we come home, we come home to familiar sights. But Monica Schroeder came home to an unfamiliar vacancy, as her snow blower was stolen right out of her locked garage. “It was still locked, there’s no footprints anywhere in the backyard and...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo fire quickly snuff out shed fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters made quick work of a shed fire on the southside of the city. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 for a fire in the 1500 block of 44th St. S. Authorities say the fire was small in...
kfgo.com
Moorhead woman arrested for DWI, car burns
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead Police arrested a woman for DWI after her car got stuck in a snowbank and started on fire Monday. The incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of 5th Avenue South. Witnesses reported that the vehicle was fully engulfed and the...
valleynewslive.com
valleynewslive.com
knsiradio.com
One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents
(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota counties with most deadly traffic accidents
(Fargo, ND) -- New data shows which North Dakota counties have the most deadly traffic accidents. Stacker used information from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System put together by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine that Cass County had the fewest deaths with six per 100-thousand people. Cass County...
WATCH: Minnesota Butcher Shop Forced To Close Following Deer 'Ordeal'
'It was a pretty terrifying experience overall,' the owner said.
kvrr.com
Man Pulled From Otter Tail Lake Identified
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An Ottertail, Minnesota man who died after being pulled from Otter Tail Lake has been identified as 64-year-old Scott Simdorn. Simdorn and riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into lake around 7:30 Saturday evening. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
valleynewslive.com
Benefit held for West Fargo woman who suffered from a heart attack
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tracie Johnson of West Fargo, ND, felt something was wrong in November. She soon had a heart attack. A benefit was held for her in Horace, ND, since she is the sole provider for her family and she hasn’t been able to return to work yet.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
newsdakota.com
Brandt Murder Trial Moved to Richland County
FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The trial for a man accused of killing a Grace City man after a street dance in McHenry is being moved to Richland County. A judge approved a change of venue for the trial of Shannon Brandt. Brandt’s attorney, Mark Friese, says the trial is...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Doe breaks into Minnesota Butcher Shop
(Moorhead, MN) -- A local business owner said a doe crashed into, then escaped a butcher shop. Moorhead's She Said Butcher Shop shared a video on Facebook, showing the doe shattering the glass door, panicking, and knocking over potted plants on her way out. The owner joked that she hopes...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
kvrr.com
Brandt murder trial moved to Wahpeton
FARGO (KVRR) – The trial for a man accused of killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota is being moved to Wahpeton. A judge approved a change of venue for the trial for Shannon Brandt. Brandt’s attorney, Mark Friese, says the trial is being...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Kitchen fire damages home in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A homeowner in South Fargo suffered injuries from smoke inhalation after the Fargo Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire Saturday night. The Department tells WDAY Radio that the fire broke out in a home at 2578 Golden Valley Parkway South at 7:53 p.m. Saturday. The homeowner...
valleynewslive.com
64 year-old man dies after falling into water on Otter Tail Lake
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A 64 year-old man has died after being pulled out of the water in Otter Tail Lake. The Ottertail County Sheriffs’ Office has not released the man’s name at this time. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- One person was rescued from the water...
