Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023
Pick the right time frame and just about any investor can look like a genius. Getting a portfolio to outperform long enough to fuel anyone's retirement dreams, though, is an entirely different matter. Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Since then, A-class shares of...
NASDAQ
NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Nike (NKE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this athletic apparel maker have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy This Week
While the Fed has hiked the interest rate to the highest in 15 years, the still strong labor market might prompt the Fed to hike rates more in the coming...
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
NASDAQ
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
msn.com
2 Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Right Now
Growth stocks have been feeling the squeeze of macroeconomic pressures lately. With inflation still coming in hot, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in hopes of getting the situation under control, and the possibility that 2023 will play host to a prolonged economic downturn, investors have broadly turned away from companies with forward-looking valuations.
msn.com
3 Energy Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens to Oil Prices in 2023
Oil prices enter 2023 in the mid-$70s -- around the same level they were at the start of 2022. However, they've been anything but stable over the past year. Crude oil soared to a peak in the $120s after Russia's invaded Ukraine, but later receded on concerns that the global economy would slow down.
NASDAQ
Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
NASDAQ
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
msn.com
5 Best Stocks to Buy if You Have $250 to Spend
Most stocks have been getting cheaper, with the shares of many leading companies falling to distressed levels and sitting at or near fresh 52-week lows. The declines have created great buying opportunities, even for retail investors with only $250 to spend. The continued weakness of stocks presents an enormous opportunity...
NASDAQ
Want to Beat Inflation? Warren Buffett Wisdom Says Buying These Two Stocks Can Help
Inflation may be slowing down, but it still remains near a 40-year high and is the primary reason the stock market's performance last year was its worst since 2008. High inflation led the Federal Reserve to ramp up interest rates, causing stocks to fall as investors moved money to higher-yielding bonds and prepared for a possible recession this year.
msn.com
3 Top Stocks of 2022 That Will Shine Again in 2023
The S&P 500 generated a total return of -19.44% in 2022, its worst calendar-year performance since 2008. Not surprisingly, given that the energy sector was the only sector in positive territory this past year, up 59%, nine out of the 10 top stocks in 2022 were oil and gas-related businesses.
NASDAQ
Nabors (NBR) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Nabors Industries (NBR) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
NASDAQ
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $473.24, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Mizuho (MFG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Abbott (ABT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Abbott (ABT) closed at $112.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.38% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical...
Comments / 0