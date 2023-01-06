ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Boyfriend chopped with hatchet, shot and killed by ex-husband, suspect in custody

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFKud_0k5v0Mat00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police have a suspect in custody after a man was chopped with a hatchet then fatally shot in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said.

Just after 9 p.m., on Jan. 5, police responded a report of a male assaulted at Ocean Avenue and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay.

Responding officers discovered a 42-year-old man with trauma to the head and gunshot wounds to the torso in front of the Liquor and Wine Warehouse parking lot located at 3090 Ocean Ave.

Police Activity @CitizenApp

1978 Voorhies Ave Yesterday 9:59:28 PM EST

EMS transported the male to NYC Health and Hospital/Coney Island where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Daily News, the victim was the boyfriend of a 44-year-old woman. Her ex-husband chopped his former spouse’s boyfriend in the head with a hatchet and then fatally shot him outside of the parking lot of a Brooklyn strip mall.

Officers found a bloody hatchet in the trunk of the ex-husband’s SUV, police said. A gun was found on the ground under the SUV.

A man was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

The identity of the victim is pending family notification.

Comments / 22

Oswaldo Reyes
3d ago

When a woman has a husband who is estranged and is not living with her because they are having marital issues and problems. STAY AWAY ! This is what happens 70% of the time. Husband finds out and someone is going to the morgue. Sometimes 2 people. As so as she tells me that they are separated and he has left the house 🏠 😕 and is a problem. I start calling a cab .ADIOS.

Reply
13
NS Mom of 5
2d ago

Savage!!!!This is another horrible news story about another man who has viciously beaten and killed another human being because he lacked control! SMH!

Reply
7
Tyrone London
2d ago

Stay away, I repeat stay away from married men and women or ex- wife's and husband's. It never ends good when a jealous person comes around and 👀 you are happy with the new person. Or do like me, hit it and quit it 🤫🤭.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Brooklyn Monday night, police said. Authorities found Reginald Thawney, 50, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest in front of 37 New Lots Ave. at around 10:20 p.m., police said. Thawney was taken to the hospital, where he died. No other […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Newsing the States

A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.

A neighbor shot a man in the Bronx, and the 911 agent who received the call was his wife. On Monday, Dillon St. Clair, a 39-year-old man, got shot in the chest over an argument with his upstairs neighbor. The argument was over the noise coming from their apartment. When someone called 911 to report the incident, the dispatcher who answered the call was the victim’s wife, Junita Reed St. Clair.
BRONX, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Domestic violence stabbing victim in critical condition

Domestic violence stabbing victim in critical condition. Southeast, New York – On January 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department began investigating a domestic violence incident which began on Amawalk Road in the town of Kent. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office who were assiting Kent PD located the suspect and...
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy