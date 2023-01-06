ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJLA

In 4-3 vote, Spotsylvania County school board elects Lisa Phelps as new chair

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In a 4-3 vote during Monday's meeting, the Spotsylvania County Public School Board elected Lisa Phelps as its new chair. Also in a 4-3 vote, the board chose to re-elect April Gillespie as vice chair. Gillespie served as vice chair last year, as well.
WBAL Radio

A Baltimore County school to see increased police presence Tuesday

New Town High School in Baltimore County will have an increase in police presence today. It comes after a letter was sent to parents last night, saying a potential threat was reportedly made against the school on social media. The school’s principal says police have not yet verified the credibility...
Nottingham MD

Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire

WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
WALDORF, MD
DCist

D.C. Is Ending Hotel Shelter For Residents Who Are Homeless And Medically Vulnerable

D.C. will stop housing homeless and medically vulnerable residents in hotel rooms, the city’s Department of Human Services announced Friday. The city launched the “Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Residents” in April 2020, hoping to protect individuals who are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Some residents who moved into hotel rooms called the program “a dream come true” and their advocates have credited the program for contributing to the 2021 drop in deaths among people experiencing homelessness.
WASHINGTON, DC

