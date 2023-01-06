Read full article on original website
WJLA
Fairfax County superintendent meets with parents amid national merit award scandal
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday evening, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid is meeting with parents who learned Langley and Westfield high schools also didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition -- missing important college scholarships and admissions deadlines. Ahead of the meetings, Reid told parents, “As...
WJLA
AG Miyares expands merit awards investigation to Fairfax County Public Schools system
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Over the weekend, Fairfax County parents received upsetting emails from the principals at Langley High School and Westfield High School. The principals admitted that they too didn’t notify students they won National Merit recognition before important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. On Monday,...
WJLA
In 4-3 vote, Spotsylvania County school board elects Lisa Phelps as new chair
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In a 4-3 vote during Monday's meeting, the Spotsylvania County Public School Board elected Lisa Phelps as its new chair. Also in a 4-3 vote, the board chose to re-elect April Gillespie as vice chair. Gillespie served as vice chair last year, as well.
WJLA
'You should be held accountable': Calls continue for Charles Co. Commissioner to resign
LA PLATA, Md. — New developments took place Tuesday regarding the discrimination accusations within the Charles County Board of Commissioners. Now there's talk of trying to impeach one of the commissioners. Tuesday's Charles County Board of Commissioners once again began with fireworks, with Commissioners Gilbert Bowling and Amanda Stewart...
WJLA
Prince George's middle schoolers receive extortion threats through TikTok, Instagram pages
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Police say they want to warn parents, not just in their county, but in the entire D.C. area after four middle school students received threats of violence on their social media accounts. Police say four middle school students in...
WBAL Radio
A Baltimore County school to see increased police presence Tuesday
New Town High School in Baltimore County will have an increase in police presence today. It comes after a letter was sent to parents last night, saying a potential threat was reportedly made against the school on social media. The school’s principal says police have not yet verified the credibility...
WJLA
Why some school districts hoarded millions meant to help students overcome COVID: I-Team
WASHINGTON (7News) — It’s been nearly two years since Congress started sending local school districts $190.3 billion in pandemic support. Yet, according to schools in and around the nation’s capital, some of their money is in savings. “A lot of districts just dumped it into their basic...
WJLA
Democrat Elizabeth Lancaster announces campaign against Loudoun Co. CA Biberaj
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Democratic Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj now has a primary challenger. In an exclusive sit-down interview with 7News reporter Nick Minock on Tuesday, Democrat Elizabeth Lancaster announced she’s running against Biberaj. “I have been a local attorney for 17 years,” said Lancaster....
fox5dc.com
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable
WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
WJLA
Silver Spring third grade teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Dion Jones, a Silver Spring elementary school teacher, was surprised at a school assembly Tuesday afternoon with the announcement that he had been awarded a $25,000 Milken Educator Award. Jones, a third-grade teacher at Fairland Elementary School in the Montgomery County Public School District,...
WJLA
Fairfax County voters gear up for special election on Tuesday for Va. House District 35
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, voters in Fairfax County will have the opportunity to elect a new delegate in House District 35 to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are facing off for the special election this Tuesday. Baroudi...
WJLA
Charles County 7-year old caught showing off water gun to classmates, police say
DORCHESTER, MD. (7News) — A 7-year-old student was caught showing off what turned out to be a water gun to classmates at a Charles County elementary school Tuesday morning, police said. A student at William B. Wade Elementary School reported to school administrators that another student was showing off...
WJLA
'It's unacceptable': DC leaders speak out after 13-year-old fatally shot by resident
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A D.C. Councilmember is calling for answers and transparency following the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy. Karon Blake was fatally shot by a resident in NE D.C., who says the boy was tampering with a vehicle. Councilmember Zachary Parker says the shooter should be...
fox5dc.com
DC council member calls for transparency after 13-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake. Watts...
WBAL Radio
Reports: CEO of BOPA steps down after Mayor Scott called for resignation
The Baltimore Sun is reporting that Donna Drew Sawyer, the CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA), has stepped down following a request by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to remove Sawyer. The Sun says two elected officials told the media outlet that the arts group leader...
Student Sucker Punches School Staffer During Cafeteria Skirmish In Frederick, Sheriff Says
A staff member at a Frederick County high school was struck by a student during a cafeteria fight that broke out as tempers simmered from a previous altercation, police say.Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Governor Thomas Johnson High School in the afternoon of Tu…
Nottingham MD
Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire
WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
D.C. Is Ending Hotel Shelter For Residents Who Are Homeless And Medically Vulnerable
D.C. will stop housing homeless and medically vulnerable residents in hotel rooms, the city’s Department of Human Services announced Friday. The city launched the “Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Residents” in April 2020, hoping to protect individuals who are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Some residents who moved into hotel rooms called the program “a dream come true” and their advocates have credited the program for contributing to the 2021 drop in deaths among people experiencing homelessness.
WJLA
Trial begins for former Md. officer accused of exposing victim to HIV during 2019 rape
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A trial for a former Fairmount Heights police officer accused of exposing a woman to HIV after allegedly raping her following a traffic stop is set to begin Tuesday morning, according to Prince George's County Circuit Court. Martique Vanderpool was indicted on a...
Virginia man dealt fatal fentanyl dose to Prince William 14-year-old
A Virginia man pleaded guilty on January 5 to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Woodbridge teen, who died of an overdose in April.
