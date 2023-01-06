D.C. will stop housing homeless and medically vulnerable residents in hotel rooms, the city’s Department of Human Services announced Friday. The city launched the “Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Residents” in April 2020, hoping to protect individuals who are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Some residents who moved into hotel rooms called the program “a dream come true” and their advocates have credited the program for contributing to the 2021 drop in deaths among people experiencing homelessness.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO