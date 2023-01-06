ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increase Sunday morning

Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will increase by five percent at 12:01 Sunday morning.

The Turnpike Commission continues to favor E-ZPass holders over Toll By Plate drives. Officials expect tolls to increase from $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass holders and from $4.10 to $4.40 for Toll By Plate drivers.

The annual increase is a part of the $7.9 billion bill the Turnpike Commission is paying to PennDOT for funding and capital improvement. Annual payments decreased from $450 million to $50 million in 2022.

“We recognize our customers pay a premium to travel our roadway,” said Turnpike CEO Mike Compton. “We are committed to maintain and enhance our 82-year-old system to provide a smooth, safe customer experience during every season of the year and hour of the day.”

Tolls are expected to increase annually for several years. The Turnpike Commission expects to raise tolls five percent each year through 2025, lowering the annual increase to three percent starting in 2028.

The increase comes as state legislators crack down on unpaid tolls. A new law went into effect at the start of the year which suspends the registration of drivers owing $250 or more in tolls.

