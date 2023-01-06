ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Letters: Chaos happening at the border not in House of Representatives

The word chaos has become popular with the Democrats and their media friends when speaking or writing about the recent process to select a new speaker of the House of Representatives. While the 212 Democrats voted in unison, like sheep, vote after vote, a group of about 20 Republicans who are trying to make changes to the business-as-usual operations of the House made it necessary for multiple votes that caused the process to last for four...
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy