Pensacola, FL

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
click orlando

Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery

FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Quick on-the-field emergency care from well-rehearsed medical personnel is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlins life. But whether his cardiac arrest could have been prevented is much less certain. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)
BUFFALO, NY
click orlando

Damar Hamlin’s toy drive: What’s the plan for the $8.6M?

NEW YORK – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans to support young people through education and sports with the $8.6 million in GoFundMe donations that unexpectedly poured into his toy drive fundraiser after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of a game last week. He will also...
BUFFALO, NY
click orlando

Jags return fumble for TD, beat Titans for AFC South title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With a scoop and score that will go down in franchise lore, Josh Allen may have put an end to the chaos and disappointment that has defined the Jacksonville Jaguars for the better part of the past decade. Allen's 37-yard fumble return with 2:51 remaining helped...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

