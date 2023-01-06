Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
click orlando
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Quick on-the-field emergency care from well-rehearsed medical personnel is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlins life. But whether his cardiac arrest could have been prevented is much less certain. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)
click orlando
Damar Hamlin’s toy drive: What’s the plan for the $8.6M?
NEW YORK – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans to support young people through education and sports with the $8.6 million in GoFundMe donations that unexpectedly poured into his toy drive fundraiser after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of a game last week. He will also...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
click orlando
Jags return fumble for TD, beat Titans for AFC South title
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With a scoop and score that will go down in franchise lore, Josh Allen may have put an end to the chaos and disappointment that has defined the Jacksonville Jaguars for the better part of the past decade. Allen's 37-yard fumble return with 2:51 remaining helped...
Georgia’s CFP rout draws record-low audience
Monday night’s College Football Playoff title game between top-ranked Georgia and No. 3 TCU was the least watched FBS championship
Butler, Heat set NBA free throw record, beat OKC 112-111
MIAMI — (AP) — Jimmy Butler’s three-point play with 12.9 seconds left capped an NBA-record performance by the Miami Heat and gave them a 112-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Butler’s free throw made the Heat 40 for 40 from the foul line,...
Comments / 0