River Falls Journal
Pierce Country Sheriff’s Office busy over weekend; Three crashes reported over weekend
The Pierce Country Sheriff’s Office were notified of two crashes on Jan. 6. Sherriff's responded to one crash on Jan. 9. The Sheriff’s Office responded at about 07:09 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a. single vehicle crash with injury that occurred on County...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County
TOWN OF NELSON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tanker truck slid off of the road in Buffalo County Saturday morning. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway KK about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi. Sheriff Mike...
Boy who died in Wabasha County snowmobile crash is identified
The 12-year-old boy who died in a snowmobile crash in southeastern Minnesota over the weekend has been identified as Blaze L. Himle. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says Himle was driving a snowmobile on private property in rural Theilman when he went into a wooded area and struck a tree. Himle was pronounced dead by emergency responders at the scene.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested for suspected OWI with child in vehicle in Dunn County
KNAPP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle after a traffic stop in Dunn County Sunday afternoon. 35-year-old Tanner Weiss of Wilson was arrested after a traffic stop for a license plate violation at 2:06 p.m. Sunday near the Knapp exit on Interstate 94 westbound.
WEAU-TV 13
Silver alert canceled, man missing from Chippewa Falls found safe
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Smith has been found safe, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a silver alert for a missing vulnerable person, missing from Chippewa Falls. The silver alert is issued for 76-year-old David Smith.
mygateway.news
Snowmobile, car accidents reported before the new year
PIERCE COUNTY, WI – Two accidents were reported prior to the New Year holiday, beginning on Monday, December 26 at approximately 12:55 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injured snowmobile rider located on the trail near US Highway 10 and County Road CC in Salem Township.
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire and Altoona fire departments considering possible merger
EAU CLAIRE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -Two area fire departments could become one. That’s an option the City of Eau Claire and the City of Altoona are looking at for the future. This is not the first time Eau Claire and Altoona have considered a larger partnership. With growing communities and changing needs, the conversation could be different this time around.
School Violence Threat Found at St. Charles High School
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- The St. Charles Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office are planning to conduct extra security patrols after a school violence threat was discovered at the St. Charles High School. St. Charles police say officers responded to the threat discovery Monday afternoon. The threat...
WEAU-TV 13
NEILLSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Neillsville Police Department for the Sunshine Award. Two officers stopped to have a snowball fight and show the kids of Neillsville the fun and good side of police officers. Stacey Fausett.
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for man charged with homicide in Houska Park death
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged in the investigation of a homicide at Houska Park in La Crosse on June 28, 2021 pleads no contest. In July of 2021, David Pearson, now 36 years old, was charged with second-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon and bail jumping in the death of 33-year-old Cameron X. Baker at Joseph Houska Park in La Crosse, which is located at the north end of Isle La Plume west of La Crosse.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested for Obstruction of Legal Process
(KWNO)- Yesterday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. Winona Police received a report of an intoxicated person trying to get into a house he was not allowed in. Officers responded to the call on the 400 block of E 9th Street where they found 28-year-old Nathaniel Moritz attempting to get into a house where he did not belong.
Ho-Chunk Nation Police searching for missing woman
The Tomah Police Department is asking the public for any information to help find a missing woman.
One killed, another critically injured in Monroe County crash
The crash occurred on State Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T around 6 p.m. Authorities said a vehicle headed west lost control and struck an eastbound vehicle.
Woman gets probation for assaulting hospital staff
A judge has sentenced a Chippewa Falls woman who assaulted three hospital workers to two years on probation. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Jon Thesen sentenced the 33-year-old woman on Friday after she pleaded no contest to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider. The woman also must under a mental health assessment. According to the criminal complaint, the woman punched two staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and kicked another during the early morning hours of July 16.
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic offering bivalent Covid booster for children 6 months and older
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is now offering appointments for children ages six months and older to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccination at several locations. These locations include Arcadia, Holmen, Prairie du Chien, Sparta, Tomah and the Pediatrics departments in La Crosse and Onalaska. Bivalent...
WEAU-TV 13
New A&W restaurant opens in Altoona
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - People were camping outside to wait for the grand opening of a new restaurant in Altoona Tuesday morning. The fast-food chain A&W opened its doors off River Prairie Drive next to Woodman’s. The restaurant says it’s “All American Food” and is known for its root beer floats. The Altoona location offers both indoor seating and a drive-thru.
As lawmakers push legal marijuana in Minnesota, Olmsted County sheriff raises concerns
As Democratic state lawmakers are looking to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota, one official in Olmsted County is raising concerns over the law's potential effect on road safety and other issues. Last week, DFL members of the Minnesota Legislature unveiled their proposed bill for legal adult-use recreational marijuana. Committee hearings...
Downtown La Crosse business gets burgled three days after opening doors for first time
On Thursday, The Bronze Dragon opened on Main Street. The tavern is in the old Sushi Pirate location. When employees went to open the store on Sunday, they found all the cash was stolen and a back door wide open.
KAAL-TV
Rochester police: two predatory offenders moving to Campus Drive
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that two predatory offenders will move to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE next week. Kurt Lloyd Jennings will be released from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and move to Rochester Jan. 11. Jennings, 41, is a 6′ Black man...
