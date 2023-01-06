ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sur La Table Is Having a Massive Winter Sale & You Can Save Big on Ina Garten's Favorite Brands

By Louisa Ballhaus
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OonX8_0k5uyuYt00

Sur La Table is a dream to browse through for anyone who likes to spend time in the kitchen — or who just likes their kitchen to be full of gorgeous, easy-to-use, and even easier-to-clean cookware when they do! Ina Garten , undisputed queen of all things related to cooking, has generously doled out cookware recommendations over the years, and two brands she returns to time and time again are Le Creuset and All-Clad, and during Sur La Table’s major winter sale , you can snag staple products from both these A-list brands for a major discount . Shop on for some of our favorites on sale !

Ina Garten has been raving about both All-Clad and Le Creuset for years, acknowledging to House Beautiful that they’re “expensive,” but worth it: “They really do last a lifetime. They’re also incredibly easy to clean.” With Sur La Table’s current sale, you can get all that quality without paying full-price , and you’ll want to act fast because deals this good won’t last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XgFzK_0k5uyuYt00
Stainless Steel Nonstick 10″ Skillet With Spatula

“I can’t think of anything that’s not great paired with All-Clad. It’s just great equipment,” Ina told Williams-Sonoma of the cookware brand. She’s specifically praised All-Clad’s stainless steel line, so we’ve pulled out those products from the Sur La Table sale for your consideration. This 10″ skillet combines the durability of stainless steel with the ease of non-stick coating , and this buy includes a rubber spatula guaranteed to never scratch the bottom of your pan.

All-Clad Stainless Steel Nonstick 10″ Skillet

Price: $129.96

Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBrPs_0k5uyuYt00
Signature Dutch Oven With Embossed Tree Lid, 4.5 Qt.

“I own an entire rack of Le Creuset because I use it all the time,” Ina told Williams-Sonoma , and specifically called out that she uses their Dutch Oven for making “wintery things: soups and stews and things like that.” If you’re looking to make a few of those things in your own kitchen this winter, you can do it with the same cookware Ina does with this Le Creuset Dutch Oven now on sale for 20 percent off.

Le Creuset Signature Dutch Oven $319.96 Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYaE9_0k5uyuYt00
Stainless-Steel Skillet With Lid

“It cooks evenly. It keeps the heat. It’s easy to clean,” Ina Garten has raved about All-Clad. “I mean, I’ve had my All-Clad cookware, most of it for 40 years, and you would not know that it it’s not brand-new.” That means you could snag this All-Clad stainless steel skillet with a lid for nearly 50 percent off today, and 40 years from now, it will still look right out of the box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjJrG_0k5uyuYt00
Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.

Ina Garten is an especially big fan of Le Creuset’s enameled cast iron — and so are we, especially given how gorgeous these colorful dishes look on the stove or on the table. This Le Creuset casserole pan — currently over 40 percent off — is oven-safe up to 425 degrees, lined with stain-proof, chip-proof enamel, and guarantees even cooking and heat retention, all in a pan so pretty you can cook and serve without dirtying a second dish.

Le Creuset Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid

Price: $199.96

Buy Now

Be sure to check out the rest of Sur La Table’s winter sale offerings too, and remember — if it’s Ina approved, that’s a guarantee of high quality cookware. If only guaranteeing our food came out Ina-quality were that easy too!

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRInd_0k5uyuYt00

