Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Congress made free school meals for all disappear. Now students are going hungry
Students are back to racking up lunch debt this school year after federal legislation that provided free meals to all students expired.
Q&A: FedEx founder, veteran Fred Smith offers unusual gift
Fred Smith, the founder of FedEx, believes that if you’ve done well, you should give back to the public interest. The 78-year-old Marine Corps veteran stepped down as FedEx’s CEO last year, but remains its executive chairman. The billionaire rarely publicizes his and his family’s philanthropic donations, but agreed to speak about a recently announced gift to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation that he and the foundation estimate could grow in value to $65 million over time.
