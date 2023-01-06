ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com

Playmaker is starting to become a liability for the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys performance against the Washington Commanders is not indicative of the whole season but rather the last five games. Sloppy from everyone, including the coaches, but this time weren’t able to steal a victory despite bad play. Something this team has thrived on recently, coming to an abrupt halt.
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
FanSided

Russell Wilson hinted at brand new name into the coaching discussion

Russell Wilson has tossed in a new name to the pool of candidates the Denver Broncos are likely to consider for head coach. The Denver Broncos got ahead of Black Monday this season and fired Nathaniel Hackett well before the 2022 season ended. Whether or not Hackett was the true crux of the Broncos’ issues, we’ll find out soon enough. He lasted less than a full season.
FanSided

Sean McVay already has a foot out the door with Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay hasn’t made a decision on his future with the Los Angeles Rams but his approach with his assistant coaches says a lot. Normally, that kind of question follows around players after their NFL season ends, whether mulling retirement or dealing with free agency. For the Rams this...
FanSided

Miami football adds Bethune-Cookman and Ed Reed to 2023 schedule

The Miami football team will play Bethune-Cookman and former Hurricanes legend and Wildcats’ head coach Ed Reed in September 2023 according to the Miami Herald. Miami defeated Bethune-Cookman 70-13 in the 2022 season opener with Reed serving as the Hurricanes’ Chief of Staff. Miami completed their 2023 schedule...
