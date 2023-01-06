ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing

Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was found dead under the ice of a frozen pond near his Michigan home on Tuesday A Michigan doctor has been found dead under the ice of a frozen pond, five days after going missing from his nearby home. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) confirmed that divers had recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan "from a pond on the property near his residence" around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. "After not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Longest Night of the Year in the U.S. Will Happen Here In Minnesota

The winter solstice is upon us, and one spot in Minnesota will have the distinction of being the place with the longest night of the year in the U.S. If you're looking for bragging rights for the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this might not be one of the top categories that come to mind, but Minnesota will be home to the place with the longest night of the year this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Saginaw News

A collared wolf from Michigan’s U.P. roamed more than 4,000 miles before it was killed

When a hunter in Manitoba, Canada legally shot and killed a gray wolf in early December, a radio collar found around its neck was the first clue to the incredible journey this animal had been on. The wolf had been collared in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the summer of 2021, and its GPS data since then showed this wolf’s multi-state and two-country trek was one for the record books.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Minnesota

To honor executed Dakota 38+2, memorial riders brave frigid cold to make their way to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. - Despite the extreme weather conditions across the state, a group of horse riders is making their way through southern Minnesota.A powwow at the Courtland Community Center is a short reprieve from a journey that began two weeks ago. Everyone in the room is part of the annual Dakota Memorial Ride.They're honoring 38 warriors and 2 others who were hung in Mankato during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862."We are out here riding to commemorate the largest mass hanging in U.S. history in 1862," said Leanne Red Owl, Memorial Rider."I'm very honored to be here and I have...
MANKATO, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in North Dakota

North Dakota has some surprisingly large lakes including some of the largest man-made reservoirs in the country. Lake Sakakawea is a 360,000 acre lake in North Dakota that was built on the Missouri River with the Garrison Dam. Lake Oahe spreads across North Dakota and South Dakota, starting at the Oahe Dam and expands northward to Bismarck, ND. Devil’s Lake is the largest natural lake in North Dakota and covers 4,435-acres. But are these bigger lakes also the deepest lakes? What kind of fish love deep water lakes? How is the fishing in North Dakota’s deepest lake? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in North Dakota!
OREGON STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

How to Spend a Night in the Woods in the Middle of Montana Winter

Winter Camping Adventures for the Adventurous (And Slightly Crazy) Years ago, when taking an introduction to public speaking class in college, I chose “winter backpacking” as the topic for my informative speech. I got a “C” on that speech because I had too many uh’s and um’s and talked for twice as long as I was supposed to speak.
MONTANA STATE
cntraveler.com

Meet the Running Shoe That Holds Up to Maine Winters

I didn’t want another Maine winter to pass using the same old excuse about it being too cold and snowy to do cardio outside. I love wandering through a winter wonderland, but at almost 40, I’m not as quick on my feet as I used to be. If I was going to put any pep in my step, I needed a pair of winter running shoes that felt safe in all the elements.
MAINE STATE
tourcounsel.com

Denali National Park, Alaska Wilderness (with Map & Photos)

Denali National Park is one of the most scenic tourist destinations in Alaska. The park-reserve covers an area of ​​9492 square miles. It is also home to one of the longest glaciers in the world, Calhiltna, as well as the magnificent Mount McKinley, which is called the roof of North America. The diversity of the local flora and fauna is also striking.
ALASKA STATE
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

