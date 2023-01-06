ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Berkshire activists rally in downtown Pittsfield to declare “Never Again” on second anniversary of Jan. 6th insurrection

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 4 days ago
Hope Moore
3d ago

Thank you for standing up to this disgusting behavior. Trump and his co conspirators need to be tried and sentenced for their crimes.

wamc.org

What “Never Again” means to the Berkshire County activists who recognized Jan. 6 with a rally in Pittsfield

The Park Square demonstration was put on by members of the Four Freedoms coalition, an alliance of Berkshire County community groups that came together after Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election. 24 months after Trump supporters violently occupied the Capitol in a futile effort to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory, organizer and Pittsfield attorney Sherwood Guernsey told WAMC the rally’s theme was “Never Again.”
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Springfield City Councilors call for scrapping trash fee

City Councilors in Springfield, Massachusetts kicked around an old political football last night. In a largely symbolic vote, but one with possible political implications, the Springfield City Council passed a resolution urging the use of a tiny sum from the city’s big pile of free cash to eliminate the annual $90 fee charged to residents for curbside trash collection.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Mass. State Rep. Farley-Bouvier discusses foster parents’ bill of rights, legislative goals for 2023

Last week, Democratic State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier of the 2nd Berkshire District was sworn in for her sixth full term in the Massachusetts legislature. After redistricting in 2022, she’s just one of three state representatives for the region — down from four. On the final day of the legislature’s previous session, one of her passion projects – a foster parents’ bill of rights – was signed into law by Republican Governor Charlie Baker in the waning hours of his term. Farley-Bouvier spoke with WAMC about the provisions of the law, and her plans for the new session.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy delivers State of the City as re-election bid nears

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy delivered his State of the City address Monday night. Proclaiming the city's future is bright, the Democrat highlighted affordable housing. “Schenectady is a leading community with new housing initiatives," McCarthy said. "Work continues on the next phase of the 300-unit Northside Village. Homeownership opportunities are still a cornerstone of my award winning Homes program, and construction of market rate apartments remain strong in this community. The last several years we have produced over 1,100 units of newly built or renovated affordable housing in the city of Schenectady.”
SCHENECTADY, NY
wamc.org

Springfield police union agrees to reforms called for by DOJ

A collective bargaining agreement has been sealed that will allow the city of Springfield, Massachusetts to move forward on police reforms. The City Council unanimously approved a new contract with the union representing about 400 Springfield Police patrol officers. It is a lengthy agreement that includes new policies and procedures for training and discipline as called for in the consent decree entered into last year between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Top Albany County Democrats kick off re-election campaigns

Top Democrats in Albany County have kicked off their campaigns for re-election. County Sheriff Craig Apple, County Comptroller Susan Rizzo, and County Executive Dan McCoy formally launched re-election bids Saturday at Carpenters Local 291 headquarters. McCoy, running for a fourth term, said he fellow local officials have a strong partnership...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Brazilian Cuisine Comes to Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Homemade Brazilian cuisine is now available to Berkshire County patrons thanks to the opening of Espetinho Carioca, located at 48 B North St. This family run restaurant is working to fill that niche, sharing recipes passed down by generations with the community. The Melo family first...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Firefighters Extinguish North St. Fire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. Firefighters extinguished a Sunday morning structure fire caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials. Sunday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 am the Pittsfield Fire Department responded to 1223 North Street, a two-family apartment building, for a possible structure fire. The 911 call was made by a good samaritan...
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Springfield City Councilor who said he'd subpoena police commissioners loses committee assignment

New committee assignments for City Councilors in Springfield, Massachusetts include one notable shakeup. City Councilor Victor Davila, who made headlines a month ago when he said he would consider issuing subpoenas to compel the members of the Board of Police Commissioners to appear at Public Safety Committee meetings, has been removed both as chairman and as a member of the committee.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FUN 107

Massachusetts Town Uses The Force to Inform New Residents

Palmer, a town in Western Massachusetts, is keeping new residents informed with some subtle Star Wars humor. About 100 miles west of SouthCoast -- not in a galaxy far, far away -- the 12,000-resident town clearly has a Star Wars fan at the helm. On its official website, next to...
PALMER, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Pittsfield offering expanded online licenses

The city of Pittsfield office of the mayor has announced their online permitting system has now expanded and will include more licenses. They claim that expanding their permitting system will allow for a more streamlined user experience. Applications may be accessed online.
PITTSFIELD, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms

RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNYT

Ethics commission denies DA request to hire wife

Incoming Berkshire County D.A., Timothy Shugrue attempted to make a controversial move that the state of Massachusetts denied. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle are reporting Shugrue wanted his wife to potentially serve as his chief of staff. Shugrue says she’s been his right-hand at work during his time...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wamc.org

Book Picks - The Bookloft

This week's Book Picks lists comes from Giovanni Boivin, Owner of The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. How to Sell a Haunted House, by Grady Hendrix (pub: 1/17)
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Federal agents conduct investigation at Bi-Qem facility in Florence

FLORENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State and federal agents conducted a search at a Hampshire County business Tuesday morning. Officials with the EPA’s criminal investigation division told Western Mass News that they went to Bi-Qem in Florence to execute a federal warrant with assistance from the Massachusetts Environmental Police. They noted that the warrant was part of an “ongoing enforcement matter,” but they were unable to release any further information.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

