The boys traveled to Dodge City in a tournament that had 8 ranked teams from the state of Kansas and every weight class filled with some of the state’s toughest wrestlers. The tournament would be Liberal’s first tough test of the season. The team would finish 11th with Trystian Juarez and Tommy McClure medaling for the team. The team still struggling with injuries and inexperience, but many of the team would show improvement throughout the long day of wrestling. The Angry Red will travel to Scott City next weekend.

DODGE CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO