Perry Edwin Rubart
Perry Edwin Rubart, formerly of Ulysses, Kansas, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2023, at home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. All throughout his 91 years, Perry was a man who chose to “Dare to Dream… Dare to Make the Dream Come True.” This phrase—the title of his memoir—encapsulates Perry’s remarkable life.
Carol A. Wilson
Satanta – Carol A. Wilson, 80, died January 5, 2023, at Satanta Long Term Care Unit. She was born on December 29, 1942, in Hartner, Kansas, the daughter of Elmer and Dorothy (Joachims) Hartwig. Carol’s childhood was spent in Alva, Oklahoma. She graduated from Alva High School in 1960...
LHS Boys and Girls Wrestle in Dodge City Tournament
The boys traveled to Dodge City in a tournament that had 8 ranked teams from the state of Kansas and every weight class filled with some of the state’s toughest wrestlers. The tournament would be Liberal’s first tough test of the season. The team would finish 11th with Trystian Juarez and Tommy McClure medaling for the team. The team still struggling with injuries and inexperience, but many of the team would show improvement throughout the long day of wrestling. The Angry Red will travel to Scott City next weekend.
Middle School Results
The Eisenhower Warrior Boys 7th grade team kicked off the 2023 Basketball season with a non conference game against the Hugoton Eagles Monday night. The Boys started off the first half quite tentative allowing the Eagles to build a 20 to 4 halftime lead. After getting the initial first game nerves out of the way, the Warriors settled in and played evenly with Hugoton in the second half. Final score was 33 -16 in favor of the Eagles.
Liberal City Commission Selects Jose Lara as Mayor, Jeff Parsons Vice Mayor
The Liberal City Commission met Monday evening at 5:30 pm with Reorganization before them. The Commission chose Jose Lara as Mayor and Jeff Parsons as Vice Mayor. After a brief recess, the commission tackled the agenda before them. Commissioners adopted Ordinance 4592 which eases regulations on Food Trucks within the...
Banged Up Saints Fall at Hutch
With two starters injured and leaving the game in the second half, the Seward County Saints dropped an 86-75 game against the Hutchinson Blue Dragons in the Hutchinson Sports Arena Saturday night. Daeyon James and Mario Whitley both left the game due to injuries. It was a tight game throughout...
Haskell County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Threat
On January 5th, 2023 at 12:04 pm, the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office learned of a potential threat made on the USD 374 School District. An ongoing investigation in cooperation with the district was conducted and as result of that investigation an arrest was made. With the assistance of the Finney County Sheriff’s Office, Raquel Castaneda of Sublette, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated criminal threat.
