ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Watch Heat big man Dewayne Dedmon get tossed for wild tantrum vs Thunder

Miami Heat veteran big man got into a heated exchange with the coaches but got ejected when he tossed a massage gun onto the floor during his tantrum. Just when you think that there’s nothing left that you haven’t seen in the NBA, they come out and find a new way to surprise you. And I have to believe that Miami Heat big man Dewayne Dedmon delivered such a moment during the TNT-broadcasted matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

WNBA Free Agency Primer: Chicago Sky rebuild on the way?

After falling short in the playoffs, where do the Chicago Sky go from here?. WNBA free agency opens up in February, with qualifying offers going out this week. The Chicago Sky have a very crucial free agency period ahead of them. The Sky finished with a 26-10 record in 2022,...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
595K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy