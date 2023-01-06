Read full article on original website
Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Essia B. Howell, Vidalia
Essia B. Howell, age 74, of Vidalia, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after a brief illness. She was a native of McComb, Mississippi and graduate of McComb High School. She briefly lived in Pennsylvania and New Orleans. She became the wife of a Marine and they lived in many places in the U.S. before moving to Vidalia in 1987. She worked as an accountant for Ingley and Associates in Vidalia for many years. She was a member of Vidalia-Lyons Moose Lodge # 1281, Women of the Moose, serving as an officer in all local capacities, and she was a member of VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lyons. Essia enjoyed South Georgia cookouts, spending time with family and friends, and cooking and taking meals to her friends. Preceding her in death was her former husband, Jay Howell; fiancé, Carl Hackney; parents, J.T. Barron and Ruth Aline Bates Barron; and two siblings, Jim and Vera.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mrs. Doris Carolyn NeeSmith Braddy, Vidalia
Mrs. Doris Carolyn NeeSmith Braddy, age 82, of Vidalia, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at her home following an extended illness. She was born in the New Branch Community on March 19, 1940 to the late H.A. NeeSmith and Doreen James NeeSmith. After graduating from Toombs Central School in 1958, and upon the invitation of her aunt Frankie Dees, she moved to Jacksonville, Florida to find a job. Soon after, she started a career in banking with Florida National Bank and ultimately promoted to vice president of the largest bank in Florida. At the age of eighteen, she met her future husband, Bobby Braddy on one of her visits to Vidalia and they enjoyed sixty-four years of marriage. A son became their pride and joy, and to this day, he places number one in their lives. She attended First Baptist Church of Jacksonville for many years and after moving to Vidalia in 1996, was a Sunday school teacher for young people. Preceding her in death was a brother, Larry NeeSmith.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Ruel Alexander “Alex” Spivey, Soperton
Funeral services for Mr. Ruel Alexander “Alex” Spivey will be held Tuesday, January 10th at 3 PM in the Chapel of Higgs Funeral Home in Soperton. Burial will be at the family farm. Reverend Gilbert Posey and Reverend Chad Cofield will officiate. Mr. Spivey died Sunday, January 8, 2023.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Tim Galbreath, Vidalia
Mr. Tim Galbreath, age 65, of Vidalia, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his nephew’s home in Wayne County following a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of Toombs County and was a 1976 graduate of Lyons Senior High School. Tim played various positions on the Class B State Championship Team, and he was proud that the team held future Heisman Trophy winner, George Rogers to a nominal rushing performance. He was a welder for Georgia Machine, Precision Manufacturing, Georgia Hi-Tech, and currently was working with Wal-Mart. He was a member and deacon of New Corinth Baptist Church, served on the Galbreath Cemetery Committee, and served in the Army National Guard. He was an avid Toombs County and Georgia football supporter, member of Toombs County Booster Club, and was on the Friday night “chain gang”. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Preceding him in death were his parents, Sam Galbreath and Nana Lue McKenzie Galbreath; and a brother, Richard Galbreath.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
January 15--Friends & Family Day in Alston
January 15--Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 4590 Georgia Highway 135 in Alston, would like you to come to their Family & Friends Day, Sunday January 15th at 11:00 with guest minister Rev. Shad Woods. Pastor Rev. Lehmon Smith.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Thomas Davis, Vidalia
Mr. Thomas Davis, age 28, of Vidalia, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital after a brief illness. He was a Vidalia native living most of his life in Bulloch and Toombs Counties. He was a member of the Boy Scouts in his younger years and worked as a handyman. Thomas was of the Baptist faith and in his spare time he enjoyed playing video games, making art and spending time with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Davis and Elizabeth Mosley; and paternal grandfather, Alvin Davis.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Vidalia Native Completes Leadership Course
Sgt. Bryan Wilson, a native of Vidalia, recently earned Distinguished Honor Graduate from the U.S. Army’s Advanced Leadership Course at Fort Sill’s NCO Academy. Sgt. Wilson is an Air Defense Battle Management System NCO Operator assigned to U.S. Army Central located on Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, SC.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Area Police Blotter
Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Walker, Lashunda Renia – Vidalia – Reckless conduct. Lara Montiel, Jose Luis – Vidalia - DUI/redlight violation/no drivers license/no insurance. Walker, Nechema – Vidalia – Warrant served(shoplifting) Toombs County Sheriff’s Office reports the following arrests. Collins, Ethan...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Recycling To Be Checked in Vidalia
The City of Vidalia is asking its residents who have a recycling cart to place them out by the curb on the Wednesday before their scheduled recycling day. For example, if your residence is normally picked up this Thursday, January 12th, please place it out on the 11th. Republic will be checking carts on the 11th to see if they are filled with the proper materials or contaminated. On January 12th, the recycling truck will empty the carts and take them to the landfill. This will also apply to normal pickup on January 19th. If that is your scheduled recycling pickup day, please place your cart out by the curb on January 18th.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Toombs Jailer Arrested
A now former Correctional Officer at the Toombs County Detention Center found himself on the wrong side of the law and was arrested by the department in which he worked last Friday. Toombs County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jordan Kight said Hunter Malone was arrested by investigators after they determined he...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Toombs County Boys Basketball Comes Out on Top in 78-48 Road Victory Over Appling County
On Friday night, the Hoop Dawgs got back to region play on the road against Appling County, and the Dawgs were able to make the trip to Baxley a really good one. The first quarter was very entertaining for the fans, as both teams were able to score early and often. Mike Polke was able to get the scoring going early for the Dawgs and scored five points by himself. Jesus Quintero chipped in a couple early baskets as well. The game was fast-paced early on, and the Dawgs were able to hold on to a slim margin after the first quarter with a score of 22-19.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Toombs Esports Team finishes as State Runners-Up
The Toombs County Bulldogs Esports finished the Fall 2022 season as State Runners-up in Splatoon 3 after falling short to the Northview Titans in the PlayVS championship match. The team was led by team captains Adam Copeland and Christian (Gabe) Smith in their championship effort. The Esports program is the...
Comments / 0