Truck-train accident victim ID'd

INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP—The 56-year-old man who died Thursday in a truck-train collision was identified Friday as Michael G. Froberg of Culver, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department news release said.

Authorities reported Thursday that the pickup truck he was driving collided with a northbound Canadian National train around 10 a.m. Thursday at Center Line Road and Industrial Road.

The investigation into the collision determined the driver of the pickup truck was traveling on Center Line Road and did not stop at the stop sign prior to entering the railroad crossing, the release stated.

“The vehicle involved entered the railroad crossing and was struck broadside by the northbound train. The driver of the vehicle ... was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no other occupants in the pickup truck and no railroad employees were injured.’’

The Industrial Township Fire Department, Grand Lake Fire Department, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, and CN Railroad responded to the accident.