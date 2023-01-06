ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Kansas lawmakers back in action for the 2023 session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just 24 hours after her inauguration, Gov. Laura Kelly signed her first executive order. Executive Order 23-01 will establish a task force to review Kansas’ early childhood programs and guide the development of a new state cabinet-level agency that will solely focus on the state’s youngest.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Chamber highlights legal ethical challenge in 2023 legislative agenda

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber has highlighted a legal ethical challenge in its 2023 legislative agenda and will support legislation to require disclosures of third-party litigation funding. The Kansas Chamber says on Tuesday, Jan. 10., that businesses in the state seek transparency in a quickly growing industry that...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Day of internment to follow funeral services of late Kansas AG

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The day of internment for late Kansas AG Robert Stephan has been set to immediately follow his funeral services. On Monday, Jan. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that the day of internment for late Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan has been set for Tuesday, Jan. 10, following his funeral services.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas collects $1.1 billion in taxes during December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - During the month of December, the State of Kansas collected $1.1 billion in taxes, a huge jump from 2021. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced that $1.1 billion in taxes was collected in December - $140.1 million, or 14.8%, more than what was estimated. She also said that is a 21.9% - $194.6 million - jump from December 2021.
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

JoCo resident claims $92M Kansas lottery jackpot

The anonymous Johnson County resident purchased their lottery ticket on Nov. 19. They bought the ticket at Cosentino’s Price Chopper on 119th Street in Overland Park. The winning numbers on the ticket turned out to be 7 – 28 – 62 – 63 – 64, with a Powerball number of 10.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Kansas Governor tests positive for COVID-19 day following inauguration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attendees of inaugural events for Kansas Governor Laura Kelly have been encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 as she tested positive for the virus the same day she ceremonially signed her first bill. On Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she tested positive...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

As first act of second term, Kelly coins new early childhood task force

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the first act of her second term, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has coined a new early childhood task force to focus on gaps in childcare. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed the first executive order of her second term. She said Executive Order 23-01 which establishes the Early Childhood Transition Task Force to review the state’s early childhood programs. It will also develop a roadmap for a new state, cabinet-level agency focused on the support and success of young Kansans.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Spectators line the Kansas Statehouse for Gov. Kelly’s Inauguration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans came out to bear witness Monday as Gov. Laura Kelly starts her second term in office. Gilbert Ramirez, 78, says he has been showing up for inaugurations for more than 50 years. “Governor Docking Robert Docking, that’s when I really started coming and my parents...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Chamber’s legislative script dives into tax, regulation, workforce and legal issues

TOPEKA — The Kansas Chamber’s wish list for the legislative session opening Monday featured corporate and individual income tax cuts, a blockade on local government bans on plastic bags and regulatory changes to deliver regionally competitive energy costs. The organization proposed lawmakers help fill gaps in the state’s workforce with a tax credit for companies […] The post Kansas Chamber’s legislative script dives into tax, regulation, workforce and legal issues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Taxpayers, healthcare, students top of 2023 GOP legislative agenda

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2023 the Kansas Republican Party is aimed at focusing on taxpayers, healthcare, students, jobs and law enforcement as the House and Senate come back into session. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Kansas Republican leaders announced their legislative agenda for 2023, “A Better Way: Our Commitment to...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Legislators receive warm welcome to Topeka on Tuesday at Statehouse breakfast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislators received a warm welcome to the capital city during an annual breakfast sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership on Tuesday morning at the Statehouse. Lawmakers from across the state were invited to attend Greater Topeka Partnership’s “Welcome Legislators” breakfast. The come-and-go event,...
TOPEKA, KS
foxkansas.com

Kansas facing a potential water crisis

Agriculture is the mainstay of the Kansas prairie, from cattle to crops like corn, sorghum and wheat. But all of those products need one thing to keep bringing in the dollars - - water. Governor Laura Kelly, now in her second and final term as governor, says a big priority...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

More combative Kris Kobach takes over as Kan. attorney general

TOPEKA (AP) —Governor Laura Kelly and other statewide elected officials took their oaths of office Monday. The ceremony caps a big political comeback for new Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has built a national reputation by advocating strict immigration and election laws. Kobach and his family marked his return...
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

Arizona Man Convicted In Kansas On KUSA Violations

An Arizona man has been ordered to pay $550,000 in restitution for violations of the Kansas Uniform Securities Act; that's according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. 68-year-old Kenneth Marg of Scottsdale, Arizona plead guilty in September 2022 in Johnson County District Court on two counts of securities fraud and one count of employing an unregistered agent. Marg was ordered today in Johnson County District Court to serve 60 days in jail, 36 months of probation, and to pay the restitution to two Kansas victims.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

