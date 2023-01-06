Read full article on original website
kmuw.org
‘This is do or die’: Western Kansas farmers push to save the Ogallala aquifer before it’s too late
SUBLETTE, Kansas — Travis Leonard had seen all the signs. Plummeting water levels. Clogged sprayer nozzles. Then as drought parched southwest Kansas this fall, the well next to his farmhouse in Haskell County began pumping up a muck of sand instead of clear water. After more than six decades...
WIBW
Kansas lawmakers back in action for the 2023 session
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just 24 hours after her inauguration, Gov. Laura Kelly signed her first executive order. Executive Order 23-01 will establish a task force to review Kansas’ early childhood programs and guide the development of a new state cabinet-level agency that will solely focus on the state’s youngest.
WIBW
Kansas Chamber highlights legal ethical challenge in 2023 legislative agenda
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber has highlighted a legal ethical challenge in its 2023 legislative agenda and will support legislation to require disclosures of third-party litigation funding. The Kansas Chamber says on Tuesday, Jan. 10., that businesses in the state seek transparency in a quickly growing industry that...
WIBW
Day of internment to follow funeral services of late Kansas AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The day of internment for late Kansas AG Robert Stephan has been set to immediately follow his funeral services. On Monday, Jan. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that the day of internment for late Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan has been set for Tuesday, Jan. 10, following his funeral services.
WIBW
Kansas collects $1.1 billion in taxes during December
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - During the month of December, the State of Kansas collected $1.1 billion in taxes, a huge jump from 2021. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced that $1.1 billion in taxes was collected in December - $140.1 million, or 14.8%, more than what was estimated. She also said that is a 21.9% - $194.6 million - jump from December 2021.
bluevalleypost.com
JoCo resident claims $92M Kansas lottery jackpot
The anonymous Johnson County resident purchased their lottery ticket on Nov. 19. They bought the ticket at Cosentino’s Price Chopper on 119th Street in Overland Park. The winning numbers on the ticket turned out to be 7 – 28 – 62 – 63 – 64, with a Powerball number of 10.
WIBW
Kansas Governor tests positive for COVID-19 day following inauguration
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attendees of inaugural events for Kansas Governor Laura Kelly have been encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 as she tested positive for the virus the same day she ceremonially signed her first bill. On Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she tested positive...
KCTV 5
‘It’s embarrassing’: Accuser blasts Kansas regarding Catholic Church report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Susan Leighnor said her abuse began when she was just 10 years old inside a Catholic school in Hutchison, Kansas. She claimed the priests threatened her she would go to hell if she talked about it. Leighnor was hopeful a four-year investigation by the KBI...
WIBW
As first act of second term, Kelly coins new early childhood task force
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the first act of her second term, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has coined a new early childhood task force to focus on gaps in childcare. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed the first executive order of her second term. She said Executive Order 23-01 which establishes the Early Childhood Transition Task Force to review the state’s early childhood programs. It will also develop a roadmap for a new state, cabinet-level agency focused on the support and success of young Kansans.
WIBW
Spectators line the Kansas Statehouse for Gov. Kelly’s Inauguration
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans came out to bear witness Monday as Gov. Laura Kelly starts her second term in office. Gilbert Ramirez, 78, says he has been showing up for inaugurations for more than 50 years. “Governor Docking Robert Docking, that’s when I really started coming and my parents...
Kansas Chamber’s legislative script dives into tax, regulation, workforce and legal issues
TOPEKA — The Kansas Chamber’s wish list for the legislative session opening Monday featured corporate and individual income tax cuts, a blockade on local government bans on plastic bags and regulatory changes to deliver regionally competitive energy costs. The organization proposed lawmakers help fill gaps in the state’s workforce with a tax credit for companies […] The post Kansas Chamber’s legislative script dives into tax, regulation, workforce and legal issues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Taxpayers, healthcare, students top of 2023 GOP legislative agenda
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2023 the Kansas Republican Party is aimed at focusing on taxpayers, healthcare, students, jobs and law enforcement as the House and Senate come back into session. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Kansas Republican leaders announced their legislative agenda for 2023, “A Better Way: Our Commitment to...
WIBW
Legislators receive warm welcome to Topeka on Tuesday at Statehouse breakfast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislators received a warm welcome to the capital city during an annual breakfast sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership on Tuesday morning at the Statehouse. Lawmakers from across the state were invited to attend Greater Topeka Partnership’s “Welcome Legislators” breakfast. The come-and-go event,...
foxkansas.com
Kansas facing a potential water crisis
Agriculture is the mainstay of the Kansas prairie, from cattle to crops like corn, sorghum and wheat. But all of those products need one thing to keep bringing in the dollars - - water. Governor Laura Kelly, now in her second and final term as governor, says a big priority...
WIBW
Governor Kelly celebrates reelection, beginning of 2nd term with Inaugural Ball
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 1,000 people showed up for Governor Kelly’s Inaugural ball Sunday night at the Stormont Vail Events Center ahead of swearing-in ceremony Monday. The night’s affair had all the makings of a special evening, from dining to dancing. Oscar-winning filmmaker and Kansas native Kevin...
Local legislators would favor property tax relief as session set to start Monday
The 2023 Kansas legislative session will kick off Monday in Topeka with several local legislators saying they would like the body to address property tax relief. Rep. Barbara Wasinger, R-Hays, will be on the taxation committee this session and said she would like to see further tax relief for Kansans.
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
More combative Kris Kobach takes over as Kan. attorney general
TOPEKA (AP) —Governor Laura Kelly and other statewide elected officials took their oaths of office Monday. The ceremony caps a big political comeback for new Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has built a national reputation by advocating strict immigration and election laws. Kobach and his family marked his return...
Kan. official: 'Axe the Tax' causing confusion on grocery receipts
GREAT BEND — No one will complain about paying less tax on groceries and other essentials. They may, however, complain about a change on receipts from local retailers. With the rollover into the New Year, Kansas implement the first phase of its "Axe the Tax" legislation in a first step to eliminate sales tax on groceries.
kggfradio.com
Arizona Man Convicted In Kansas On KUSA Violations
An Arizona man has been ordered to pay $550,000 in restitution for violations of the Kansas Uniform Securities Act; that's according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. 68-year-old Kenneth Marg of Scottsdale, Arizona plead guilty in September 2022 in Johnson County District Court on two counts of securities fraud and one count of employing an unregistered agent. Marg was ordered today in Johnson County District Court to serve 60 days in jail, 36 months of probation, and to pay the restitution to two Kansas victims.
