Lantana, FL

WPBF News 25

Motorcyclist thrown from bike, pronounced dead in Palm Springs

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Palm Springs. It happened around 1 p.m. on Jan. 9, when Adrian Quesada was traveling on 10th Avenue and was hit by a car. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

Duo robs 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint near Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's' Office (PBSO) said on Sunday, Jan. 8 at around 4:22 a.m. two people entered the 7-Eleven on Military Trail in unincorporated Boynton Beach.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Two-car crash causing traffic slowdown in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A two-car crash is affecting traffic in West Palm Beach. The crash occurred at Quadrille Boulevard and Hibiscus Street and is affecting northbound and eastbound traffic on the roads, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. West Palm Beach Fire is on...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ARMED ROBBERY: Store Hit On Military Trail In Boynton Beach

WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? COPS SEEK TIPS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two ATM robberies in Boca Raton and now a 7-Eleven hit in Boynton Beach are keeping area detectives busy. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male and female entered […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

PBSO looking for man last seen in December

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a man last seen in December. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said 55-year-old John Joseph Helfrich was last seen on Dec. 30 at around 4 p.m. He was wearing a white shirt, blue pants and brown boots.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man ejected from ATV in Delray Beach crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Delray Beach. On Jan. 6 at 6 p.m., a 19-year old male was driving an ATV southbound on Seacrest Boulevard. According to Delray Beach Police, as he was crossing Gulfstream Boulevard, the driver...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

