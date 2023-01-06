Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano BeachTed RiversPompano Beach, FL
WPBF News 25
Motorcyclist thrown from bike, pronounced dead in Palm Springs
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Palm Springs. It happened around 1 p.m. on Jan. 9, when Adrian Quesada was traveling on 10th Avenue and was hit by a car. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
WPBF News 25
Uber driver dies months after Delray Beach I-95 tanker truck fire
One of the people caught in a Delray Beach tanker fire on Interstate 95 in October died on Monday. The family of Carlos Molina confirmed he died yesterday at Jackson Memorial Hospital at the age of 61. "My dad fought this battle with so much strength and courage," his family...
cw34.com
Duo robs 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint near Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's' Office (PBSO) said on Sunday, Jan. 8 at around 4:22 a.m. two people entered the 7-Eleven on Military Trail in unincorporated Boynton Beach.
cw34.com
RV fire, violent attack, and stolen car: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in videos. Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead. Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an...
WPBF News 25
Man found dead inside car that crashed in unincorporated West Palm Beach neighborhood
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a car in unincorporated West Palm Beach. It happened along North Haverhill Road and Pineaire Lane. Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say the call came in around 2 a.m. Stay...
cw34.com
Two-car crash causing traffic slowdown in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A two-car crash is affecting traffic in West Palm Beach. The crash occurred at Quadrille Boulevard and Hibiscus Street and is affecting northbound and eastbound traffic on the roads, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. West Palm Beach Fire is on...
WSVN-TV
Fatal crash investigation on Pembroke Road causing exit ramp closure on I-95
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have blocked off the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road just after the entrance ramp of Interstate 95. This closure is due to a police investigation involving a fatal crash. The Northbound exit ramp to Pembroke Road on I-95 has been shut down due to the...
Boat Crash Sends Two People To The Hospital
County fire rescue crews were sent to the South Bay Boat Ramp on Sunday to respond to reports of an open water incident.
ARMED ROBBERY: Store Hit On Military Trail In Boynton Beach
WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? COPS SEEK TIPS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two ATM robberies in Boca Raton and now a 7-Eleven hit in Boynton Beach are keeping area detectives busy. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male and female entered […]
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
Carlos Molina, a 62-year-old Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach, died Monday, his family said.
33-year-old man fatally shot at West Palm Beach condo
Multiple West Palm Beach police officers responded to a condominium complex early Monday morning and blocked off part of the area with yellow crime scene tape.
Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes
Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said.
WSVN-TV
Tractor trailer rolls over in westbound lanes on I-95, causes closures
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer that rolled over has caused a traffic block. The incident happened on the westbound lanes of Broward Boulevard on Interstate 95, Tuesday afternoon. The roadway is now closed. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as the tractor trailer laid on its side, blocking...
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
Click10.com
Parents charged after 1-year-old dies of drug poisoning in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A mother and father faced charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and possession of fentanyl after the death of their 1-year-old son in Deerfield Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Thirty-year-old Wendy Previl and 33-year-old Shaneka Dean were arrested Monday and were...
Victim airlifted to hospital after boat crash in South Bay
Two people were taken to the hospital after a boat crashed Sunday morning in South Bay, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Check-washing fraud leaves Boca Raton business owner out $20,000
A possible case of mail fraud involving check washing left a Boca Raton business owner out $20,000 late last year. Now he has a warning for others.
cw34.com
PBSO looking for man last seen in December
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a man last seen in December. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said 55-year-old John Joseph Helfrich was last seen on Dec. 30 at around 4 p.m. He was wearing a white shirt, blue pants and brown boots.
Riviera Beach girl, 11, missing, endangered
Jaliyah Williams, a 11-year girl from Riviera Beach, has been missing since Thursday, the Palm Beach Schools Police Department said.
cw34.com
Man ejected from ATV in Delray Beach crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Delray Beach. On Jan. 6 at 6 p.m., a 19-year old male was driving an ATV southbound on Seacrest Boulevard. According to Delray Beach Police, as he was crossing Gulfstream Boulevard, the driver...
