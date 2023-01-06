Read full article on original website
Pa. Capitol Complex to close on Tuesday for Shapiro inauguration
If you are planning a trip to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in downtown Harrisburg to do business at a state agency on Tuesday, you’ll have to change your plans. The Capitol Complex will be closed that day as part of efforts to reduce traffic, parking and other logistical issues due to the inauguration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro.
State lawmakers renew effort to move up Pa.’s presidential primary date
After a similar effort died in the last legislative session, state lawmakers are once again pushing a bill to move up Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election date. This time it’s state Sen. Sharif Street and state Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jared Solomon, all Philadelphia Democrats, who are proposing to have the primary held on March 19, 2024, the third Tuesday in March.
New Lego store; political regrets; Farm Show: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Today, we’ll play with Legos ... er, we’ll tell you where you can ... and then look at prison phone call costs, football games and the Farm Show. A construction worker who wanted a career change figured he couldn’t go wrong with something practically every kid (and many adults) love: Legos.
Shapiro announces picks to head PA’s top environmental, conservation and farm agencies
Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro has kept it simple for two of his latest Cabinet appointments, asking current state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn to stay on for a new hitch in state government. In addition, Shapiro has turned to an attorney from the...
Granddaughter of former Pennsylvania governor to lead family business
The granddaughter of the late former Pennsylvania Gov. George Leader and his wife, Mary Jane Leader, has been named president and CEO of the family business. Meredith Mills will now take over the top spot at Country Meadows Retirement Communities and Ecumenical Retirement Community. Mills takes over for her uncle,...
Gov.-elect Shapiro names three more nominees to join his administration
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continues to fill out his Cabinet by naming his nominees to head up the Departments of Education and Labor & Industry as well as appointing his secretary to head up his Office of Administration. He nominated former superintendent of Lower Merion and Reading school districts Khalid Mumin...
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
This Pa. county is starting a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election,...
School choice is here to stay and more Democrats are supporting it | Opinion
It was a shocking development in Pennsylvania politics. Democratic party candidate for governor, Josh Shapiro, despite holding a comfortable lead in polling over his Republican opponent, shook up the political landscape when he publicly issued his support for school choice. If you aren’t familiar with Pennsylvania politics, Democratic governors have...
Pennsylvania seniors targeted in series of robberies: police | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
What are those giant pipes along Front Street in Harrisburg?
If you’ve driven along Front Street in Harrisburg recently, you may have noticed giant pipelines extended for miles along Riverfront Park. Capital Region Water says these are “bypass pipes,” and they’re staged there as part of phase two of a $17-million overhaul of some important, buried, aging infrastructure.
This Pennsylvania city is one of the best for bagel lovers: study
Bagels are arguably one of the highest formations of bread out there. If you agree, you’re probably a bagel lover yourself. And if you’re a bagel lover in Pennsylvania, you’re in luck — a Keystone State city is apparently one of the best for bagel fans in the nation.
Sale of champions, alpacas and more: Scenes from day 4 of the Pa. Farm Show
Pa. Farm Show 2023 Day 4 — The Pennsylvania Farm Show entered the fourth day Jan. 10. The big event today was the Sale of Champions, held in the small arena. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Santander Bank to close 4 branches in central Pa.
Santander Bank is closing four branches in the region – one in Cumberland County, one in York County and two in Lancaster County. “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” the bank said in a provided statement. “Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”
Pa. county will be national test site for home-based approach to testing and treatment of COVID-19
Berks County will become the first community in the United States to participate in a pilot program aimed at protecting against COVID-19 and providing home treatment. It will enable people to receive at-home, urgent tests in the mail. Those who have COVID-19 will have access to telemedicine visits with a health care provider as well as anti-viral medication delivered to their home or that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
89-year-old, 85-year-old tie the knot in Pa. after nearly 30 years
One’s never too old for love. Take this man and woman in Pennsylvania, who just tied the knot in their eighties. SIMILAR STORIES: 102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday. The Times Leader reports how Carol Bawiec — a retiree of Geisinger’s nutrition department — and Lee...
Central Pa. community set to become national leader in lifesaving care that saved Damar Hamlin
People in Cumberland County stricken with sudden cardiac arrest will soon be much more likely to benefit from the fast, expert help that saved the life of Damar Hamlin. After a year of effort, Cumberland is on the verge of becoming just the second community in the U.S. to roll out new lifesaving devices and a corps of volunteers trained to respond to cardiac arrest, which nearly took Hamlin’s life in front of a Monday Night Football audience.
Here’s how veterans and active military can get free Pa. Farm Show milkshakes
The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is giving away free milkshakes on Jan. 12 to active military and veterans with proper identification. The giveaway is sponsored by Mid Penn Bank and is happening on “Service Members, Veterans and their Families Day” at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Dairymen’s booths are open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. in the food court and Main Hall.
Rolling stop planned on South I-83 in Dauphin County: PennDOT
PennDOT announced Tuesday that a single rolling stop is planned for southbound Interstate 83 on Sunday morning so the southbound I-83 bridge spanning Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Township can be inspected. Lane restrictions will be implemented on Eisenhower Boulevard for this work. Weather permitting, a rolling stop of up to...
Angel food cake with salted caramel frosting wows judges at Pa. Farm Show
Light and lofty angel food cakes were on display over the weekend at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. This year, Shelia Suhan, of Fayette County, won first place in the Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest Jan. 8 with her Angel Food Cake with Salted Caramel Pecan Frosting. She competed against about 60 other entrants.
