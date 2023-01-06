Read full article on original website
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'
Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
Former WWE PR Rep Dawn Pappas Recalls Working For Vince McMahon In 2004
In February 2004, Dawn Pappas joined WWE as a media relations manager in Canada. Pappas had a background EMI Music Canada and BMG Music Canada before joining WWE. Pappas admitted she didn't know much about the world of wrestling, only citing Roddy Piper and Cyndi Lauper as her points of reference, before she joined, but given her role in the company, she did work alongside Vince McMahon at various points.
WWE Reveals Shoulder Injury To Johnny Gargano On 1/9 WWE Raw
WWE provides an update on Johnny Wrestling. Johnny Gargano hasn't competed since December 30, 2022, and WWE has now revealed why. In a short announcement on the January 9 edition of WWE Raw, commentators Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick revealed that Johnny Gargano is currently suffering from a Grade 2 AC sprain. It was not made clear when the injury was sustained.
Travel Woes Affected WWE And AEW's Last Week Of 2022
WWE ran live events on December 26 instead of television, but one of them ended up being a logistical mess. Several WWE talent missed the Columbus live event, with even more showing up late. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Alexa Bliss all missed the event, and several more had to rush to even make the show. Rollins was set to main event against Theory but was replaced by Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano. WWE passed on running a live televised Raw to give production employees extra time off. Had WWE ran a televised event it, it would have been the hampered Columbus show.
Willow Nightingale Wants To Wrestle Everyone, Including Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) And Bayley
Willow Nightingale is ready to take on the world. Willow signed with All Elite Wrestling on October 21 and has since competed for Ring of Honor and traveled to Japan to work Tokyo Joshi Pro. Willow was a veteran of the Independent scene before signing with AEW and has already faced the likes of Jade Cargill, Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Roxanne Perez, and more.
Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8): Braun Strowman Teams With The Brawling Brutes
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def....
Evil Uno: Dark Order's Recent Problems Have Hurt Me A Lot, We Used To Be A Fun Social Club
Evil Uno discusses the current state of the Dark Order. Throughout 2022, Dark Order has underwent a massive overhaul. The group has seemingly been featured less and less on TV, but they've also lost members in Alan Angels, Stu Grayson, and 10. The faction has also underwent major changes from a presentation standpoint.
Saraya: Triple H Gave Me The Opportunity To Potentially Be GM Or Wrestle Again
Saraya (Paige in WWE) was officially released by WWE on July 7, 2022 after she announced that WWE would not be renewing her contract in June. Saraya would end up signing with AEW, making a surprise appearance at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Before she joined AEW, she did get an offer from Triple H, who took over creative duties in WWE on July 22 following Vince McMahon's retirement, to return to the company.
Saraya Says 'Hey' To RJ City, The Rock Has The Guts To Fail, Top 10 Raw Returns | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 8, 2023:. - Saraya was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - The Rock recently took to Twitter and spoke about embracing having the guts to fail. - The Rock also took...
More On Dragon Lee Signing With WWE
Dragon Lee confirmed that he'd signed with WWE after winning the AAA tag titles on December 28. Some details were revealed by ESPN's Marc Raimondi, detailing that Dragon Lee had signed with WWE earlier this month. Fightful has learned a bit more. As highlighted in the ESPN piece, former WWE Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Ceman had expressed interest in Dragon Lee, before it was decided he wouldn't be brought in.
Mickie James Would Love To Wrestle Gail Kim Again, Talks Gail's Influence On 'The Last Rodeo'
Mickie James would love to wrestle Gail Kim, but she's asked, and Gail is not coming out of retirement for anyone. Mickie James is in the middle of her Last Rodeo, a journey towards the IMPACT Knockouts Championship where if she loses, she retires. As one of the most outstanding women's wrestlers of all time, Mickie James has a lot to prove and a lot to lose on this journey.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS: Pretty Deadly, Bobby Lashley, More
WWE held its latest Saturday Night's Main Event live show in Jackson, Mississippi at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights can be found below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins &...
Grayson Waller Reflects On Working WWE Main Event, Previews NXT Championship Match Against Bron Breakker
Grayson Waller discusses working WWE Main Event and looks ahead to the biggest match of his career, an NXT Championship opportunity at NXT New Year's Evil 2023. In recent months, WWE has used their Main Event program, exclusive to Hulu, to put NXT superstars in front of new audiences and give them a brief experience of what it's like to wrestle on the WWE main roster.
Tony Khan Says He's Following Vince McMahon's Return To WWE 'Very Closely'
In July 2022, the wrestling world changed when Vince McMahon announced his retirement and stepped down as WWE CEO, leading to Triple H taking over WWE creative. McMahon returned on January 6, 2023 as a member of the board to help with media rights negotiations and a potential sale. Speaking...
Tony Schiavone: Chris Jericho Is A Great Leader Because He Did The Job For Andretti And Starks
Tony Schiavone praises Chris Jericho. Chris Jericho is on a bit of a losing streak beginning at ROH Final Battle when he lost the ROH World Title to Claudio Castagnoli. In the proceeding weeks, he lost to relative unknown Action Andretti before losing against to Ricky Starks. In Tony Schiavone's...
Saraya Doesn't Know If Mercedes Mone Will Be At 1/11 AEW Dynamite, Did Text Her After NJPW Debut
Saraya doesn't know if Mercedes Mone will show up on AEW Dynamite. When AEW announced that Saraya could have a partner of her choosing to take on Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, fans speculated that Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks in WWE) could be her partner.
Producers For December 30 WWE Smackdown, John Cena's Return, Backstage News
- Women's Title: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey: Jamie Noble. - John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn: Jason Jordan. - The pre-show dark match of Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Sonya Deville and Xia Li was produced by Molly Holly. - The post-show dark...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (1/9): Claudio Castagnoli, Bandido, House Of Black In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the January 9, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/9) ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) defeated Josh Woods. Athena...
AEW Rampage On 1/6 Records 15% Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Up
The numbers are in for the January 6 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 551,000 viewers. This number is up 15% from the 470,000 viewers the show drew on December 30. Friday's show drew a 0.15 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
