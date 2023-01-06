Read full article on original website
Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills safety
That might seem like a ridiculous question considering what the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety has been through in the past week, but it was one his doctors at UC Medical Center were asked. And, although nothing would surprise anyone when it comes to Hamlin — the guy collapsed on the field following a cardiac arrest in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is now back calling friends and posting on social media from the hospital — the answer was about what you might imagine it would be at this point.
Urban Meyer, ‘dumpster fire.’ Why the former Ohio State, Jacksonville Jaguars coach is being roasted on Twitter
Urban Meyer, dumpster fire. That was one adjective used to describe the former Ohio State head coach on Twitter Saturday night, but there were plenty more after the Jacksonville Jaguars knocked off the Tennessee Titans to clench the AFC South and a playoff berth. It marked a remarkable turnaround, the...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for former Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles star
Nearly six months after the death of former Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles standout receiver Charles Johnson, the state medical examiner’s office released its findings in the case. And the details are heartbreaking. According to the report, the 50-year-old took his own life by overdosing on drugs. According to...
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pittsburgh Steelers called ‘classless,’ ‘total trash,’ for CPR sack celebration days after Damar Hamlin situation
The Pittsburgh Steelers knocked off Cleveland Sunday, but still fell short of the playoffs, and that might not have been the worst “L” the franchise took. At least not on social media. Because, less than a week after Pittsburgh-area native Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a...
Damar Hamlin posts first pic from hospital, wishes team well. Bills’ response was straight out of a movie
Damar Hamlin addressed fans for the first time via Instagram Saturday, but he returned to social media Sunday to wish his Buffalo Bills well prior to their game against New England. “GameDay … Nothing I want more than to be running out that tunnel with my brothers,” he wrote. “God...
‘I’m back’: Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs returning for 2023 season
Curtis Jacobs kept it simple. When Penn State’s All-Big Ten linebacker announced whether he would enter the NFL draft or return for the 2023 season, he didn’t type out paragraphs of text thanking his teammates and coaches. He needed only two words: “I’m back.”. Jacobs, who...
