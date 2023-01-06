Jim Harbaugh issues statement on return to Michigan amid reports of NCAA violations; Michigan @ MSU men's basketball preview; Tom Izzo, AJ Hoggard, Malik Hall | Current Sports | Jan. 6, 2023

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo updates Malik Hall's progression following injury vs. Michigan
Tom Izzo spoke about how Michigan State forward Malik Hall is doing after the win over Michigan. Hall rolled his left ankle against the Wolverines. Hall was able to practice on Sunday after suffering the injury in Saturday’s game. Izzo said that Hall is “doing pretty good” and that the original foot injury isn’t the problem anymore as all focus is now with the Spartan forward’s ankle.
Look: Michigan Football Makes Impressive AP Poll History
The final AP Top 25 Poll results were released on Tuesday following Monday night's National Championship game. The Michigan Wolverines, who were previously ranked No. 2, finished their 2022 campaign with a No. 3 ranking. With this ranking, the program notches its first back-to-back top 3 finish ...
Michigan's New Transfer Portal Approach Has Them Among Nation's Best
Michigan has been active with transfers since Jim Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor, but things seem to be on another level now.
Maize n Brew
Michigan finishes in the top three in final AP Poll of 2022 season
In the final installment of the college football AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines finished No. 3, the same rank they received to close out last year. Georgia took the top spot and TCU placed second. As for Michigan’s foes this season, only two made the poll: Ohio State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 7. Vanquished opponents Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois were among the others to receive votes but not make the official ranking.
CBS Sports
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Michigan State 11-4; Wisconsin 11-3 The Michigan State Spartans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. MSU and the #14 Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kohl Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Badgers winning the first 70-62 and the Spartans taking the second 69-63.
saturdaytradition.com
Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment
A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
Detroit News
Joey Hauser showing he's more than scorer for Michigan State basketball
East Lansing — It would have been easy to look at the box score from Saturday afternoon and surmise that Joey Hauser didn’t play well. But that would have been the way to judge the old Hauser. Through his first three years at Michigan State, that is how everyone judged Hauser and, usually, how Hauser judged himself.
As Michigan football faces Level I NCAA scrutiny, here’s other recent cases
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan football has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations that occurred within Jim Harbaugh’s program. The allegations, according to multiple reports, consist of four Level II violations for impermissible contact during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period, using too many coaches during practice and watching video of offseason workouts. While the NCAA categorizes Level II violations as “significant breach of conduct,” they are relatively common throughout the country and usually only result in minor penalties.
Maize n Brew
Michigan offer is best yet for Sunshine State DL
Recruiting and co-defensive coordinator Mike Elston scouted the Sunshine State this past week and extended an offer to Tampa Catholic (FL) defensive end Xavier Porter. The three-star and 392nd-ranked recruit by the 247sports Composite caught up with Maize n Brew to discuss the offer and his recruitment in general. “I...
Carman-Ainsworth boys play ‘soft’ in 20-point loss to unbeaten Detroit Cass Tech
GRAND BLANC, MI – Carman-Ainsworth boys basketball coach Jay Witham figured his team would struggle at times this season, especially early on. He knew the Cavaliers were sure to suffer some growing pains with a roster that features six sophomores playing a brutal early schedule.
MLive.com
Here are Jackson-area basketball scores from Monday, January 9
JACKSON -- Here are scores from basketball games around the Jackson area for Monday, January 9. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Dianne Byrum won’t return as MSU Board of Trustees chair
Byrum will stay on the Board until her term expires on Jan. 1, 2025, but will no longer serve as chair.
WWMTCw
MSU Board of Trustees starting new search for president, possible decision in 2024
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The search continues for the next University President of Michigan State University. Dennis Denno, who was elected in November and Sandy Pierce, who was appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in late December, will join the board this week to help in the search,. Appointing: Gov....
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations
You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office
JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
wkar.org
City of Jackson receives state funding to resurface MLK Equality Trail
The City of Jackson has been awarded $300,000 from the State of Michigan to rebuild the city’s main pedestrian trail. The MLK Equality Trail runs from downtown Jackson to Summit Township, where it links up with the Falling Water Trail. The nearly four-mile-long trail opened 30 years ago and has welcomed thousands of visitors to the area. But in the last couple of years, parts of the trail have started to deteriorate.
Comments / 0