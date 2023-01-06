Routt County real estate sales eclipse $35.4M from Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Commissioner Beth Melton exits office proud of pushing Routt County to tackle bigger issues
Routt County Comissioner Beth Melton will end her term as a commissioner on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when Commissioner-elect Sonja Macys is sworn in. Before the end of the month, she plans to move with her family to Costa Rica, a move her and her husband Will had once dreamed about that recently became possible because of the changing work dynamics prompted by the pandemic.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Developers hope to move forward with renovations at Steamboat’s Chief Theater by summer (with video)
To those walking past the Chief Theater in downtown Steamboat Springs, it may seem as if nothing has happened since the owners of the building closed the iconic downtown entertainment venue in January 2021. However, building owners Kori McClurg and her husband, Barry Sherman, explained that is not the case...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
City of Steamboat Springs plans IT systems outage Friday afternoon
The City of Steamboat Springs is conducting information technology work on its computing infrastructure on Friday, Jan. 13, which will result in a planned server outage from 1-5 p.m. The maintenance project, specifically targeting the city’s IP and storage networking, requires shutting down several servers and ancillary components, rendering systems...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Finding 5 snowmobilers just part of Routt County Search and Rescue’s busy weekend
Routt County Search and Rescue is coming off one of its busiest years in the past decade, and with five calls for service last weekend, 2023 is ramping up to be another banner year. “I think the word is out that Routt County and northern Colorado has an incredible amount...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Water, affordability will be top issues for Routt County’s new legislators in Colorado House, Senate
The two new legislators representing Routt County at the Colorado Capitol were sworn in on Monday, Jan. 9, and each are trying to hit the ground running with bills already introduced by the second day of the 2023 session. As evident in speeches from state leaders at the dawn of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Wild Horse trainer applications now open for Meeker Mustang Makeover
Meeker Mustang Makeover opened up applications for horse trainer positions on Jan. 1 for its 2023 event. While Meeker Mustang provides a learning clinic, they ask that applicants have some base level of horse experience. This 120-day competition involves thousands of dollars in prize money and scholarships in neighboring Rio...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
IV infusions with targeted medications continue to expand
A spry Steamboat Springs senior who just celebrated her 87th birthday this week, Karen Street set a goal of walking 9,000 to 10,000 steps a day measured by an app on her cell phone. Her walking companion is her beloved “puppy” Sunny, a caramel and cream 12-year-old cockapoo. During the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Community Health Benefit Fund pre-applications are open￼
The UCHealth Community Health Benefit Fund is opening its fourth annual grant cycle, and pre-applications can be submitted now through Jan. 31. UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center’s Foundation is opening up the 2023 grant cycle with up to $300,000 available to be invested across the Yampa Valley. According to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
District names interim principal for Steamboat Springs High School
On Monday, Jan. 9, the Steamboat Springs School District announced Ron Peterson will serve as the new interim principal at Steamboat Springs High School beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10. Peterson has 34 years of experience in the education field and has worked for Cherry Creek School District and the Douglas County...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Atmospheric river arrives in Steamboat Monday night, bringing more snow to town
An atmospheric river coming from the West Coast will reach Steamboat Springs Monday night, Jan. 9, bringing with it a few more inches of snow. The system is expected to conclude by Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 11. “The first wave coming across Monday looks to be more of a grazing event,...
Comments / 0