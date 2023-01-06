ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Private prayer service to be held for Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’

By Patrick Elwood, Dina Bair
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — A homeless man who died months after being set on fire will be remembered at a private prayer service later this month.

The ceremony for Joseph Kromelis, known to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” will be held on January 23.

The 75-year-old was doused with flammable liquid as he slept on Lower Wabash in River North last May. He died from his injuries last month.

Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’ dies several months after being set on fire downtown

Mercy Home, Sullivan Funeral Home in Hinsdale, Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Chicago and donors worked together to make the arrangements.

Kromelis was cremated and his ashes will be interred.

Comments / 12

Flo Krol
4d ago

RIP Walking Man, you're in heaven where everyone accepts you, you had your purgatory on earth, I hope the person who hurt you gets karma

Reply
9
James Hill
4d ago

God bless his soul 🙏🙏🙏 rest in peace walking men of Chicago whoever did this to him God please see that they pay for it he hasn't hurt anyone

Reply
4
Deother Cook Jr.
4d ago

Rest in Peace, I met him for the first time in 2002. He was always a pleasant person. I really hope they find the individuals and seek the Death Penalty

Reply(2)
3
 

