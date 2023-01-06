Private prayer service to be held for Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’

CHICAGO — A homeless man who died months after being set on fire will be remembered at a private prayer service later this month.

The ceremony for Joseph Kromelis, known to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” will be held on January 23.

The 75-year-old was doused with flammable liquid as he slept on Lower Wabash in River North last May. He died from his injuries last month.

Mercy Home, Sullivan Funeral Home in Hinsdale, Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Chicago and donors worked together to make the arrangements.

Kromelis was cremated and his ashes will be interred.

