Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California
At least 15 people have died from storms that began late last month, state officials said.
Monday forecast: Low 40’s, cloudy with a chance of sunshine
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few AM flurries south. W 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category for western Chicagoland, but in the Good category for the City of Chicago and NW Indiana. High 36 Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. W 5-10 mph Low 27 Tomorrow: Clouds and some sun. SW 5-10 mph High 39 Extended […]
Saturday forecast: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow
Today: Mostly cloudy. NE 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the moderate category today around Chicagoland. High 35 Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow late. ESE 5-10 mph Low 25 Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few AM flurries. SW 0-5 mph High 37 Extended outlook calls for cloudy skies to continue into Monday. […]
N.J. woman gets 3 years in homeless veteran GoFundMe scheme
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges. Burlington County prosecutors say Katelyn McClure, 32, wasn’t present in the […]
Arkansas bill would classify drag show as adult-oriented business, adds location restrictions
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A bill filed Monday in the Arkansas Senate would define a drag performance as an adult-oriented business and place restrictions on where they could take place. Senate Bill 43, sponsored by Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield and Rep. Mary Bentley, adds “drag performance” to the...
Jesse White gives last interview as Illinois Secretary of State
CHICAGO — Whether it’s teaching kids to tumble or taking on Illinois’ political machine, Jesse White has seen a lot during his decades of service. The six-term Secretary of State joined WGN-TV Political Report for his final interview before leaving office on Monday. You can watch the interview in the player above.
University of Illinois removes COVID-19 vaccine, testing requirements
Everyone is encouraged to continue masking indoors.
Indiana lawmakers return for session of spending decisions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers returned Monday to the Statehouse for the start of this year’s legislative session with a large budget surplus and a long list of big-ticket spending wishes to sort through. The drafting of a new two-year state budget will be the primary focus of the Republican-dominated Legislature during its session expected to last […]
Illinois officials applaud passage of assault weapons ban
Pritzker is expected to sign the bill into law.
Paul Lisnek on House speaker vote, IL assault weapons ban and more
Political reporter Paul Lisnek joins WGN Evening News to discuss Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s attempt at becoming House speaker, the next hurdle in the push for an assault weapons ban in Illinois and the latest on the Chicago mayoral race. Watch the full interview in the video player above.
Illinois State Senate, House pass new reproductive rights bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Senate and House of Representatives have passed a bill centered around protecting Illinoisans’ right to receive reproductive healthcare, while expanding access. The final bill also includes protections for gender affirming health care, after previous disagreements over the issue. Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) issued the following statement after […]
