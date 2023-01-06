ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WGN News

Monday forecast: Low 40’s, cloudy with a chance of sunshine

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few AM flurries south. W 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category for western Chicagoland, but in the Good category for the City of Chicago and NW Indiana. High 36 Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. W 5-10 mph Low 27 Tomorrow: Clouds and some sun. SW 5-10 mph High 39 Extended […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Saturday forecast: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow

Today: Mostly cloudy. NE 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the moderate category today around Chicagoland.  High 35 Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow late. ESE 5-10 mph Low 25 Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few AM flurries. SW 0-5 mph High 37 Extended outlook calls for cloudy skies to continue into Monday. […]
WGN News

N.J. woman gets 3 years in homeless veteran GoFundMe scheme

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges. Burlington County prosecutors say Katelyn McClure, 32, wasn’t present in the […]
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
WGN News

Jesse White gives last interview as Illinois Secretary of State

CHICAGO — Whether it’s teaching kids to tumble or taking on Illinois’ political machine, Jesse White has seen a lot during his decades of service. The six-term Secretary of State joined WGN-TV Political Report for his final interview before leaving office on Monday. You can watch the interview in the player above.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Indiana lawmakers return for session of spending decisions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers returned Monday to the Statehouse for the start of this year’s legislative session with a large budget surplus and a long list of big-ticket spending wishes to sort through. The drafting of a new two-year state budget will be the primary focus of the Republican-dominated Legislature during its session expected to last […]
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Illinois State Senate, House pass new reproductive rights bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Senate and House of Representatives have passed a bill centered around protecting Illinoisans’ right to receive reproductive healthcare, while expanding access. The final bill also includes protections for gender affirming health care, after previous disagreements over the issue.  Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) issued the following statement after […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

