ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Nets-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415Bon_0k5uwnz800

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Friday evening the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Louisiana.

However, they will remain without one of their best players, as Brandon Ingram has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Brandon Ingram (toe) remains listed out for Friday."

The 2020 NBA All-Star has missed the last 19 games, so this will be his 20th straight out of the lineup.

Before getting hurt, Ingram had been in the middle of an outstanding season.

He has averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest.

The former Duke star is also shooting a very impressive 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

Even though he has been out for quite some time, the Pelicans still find themselves among the best teams in the league.

They are 24-14 in 38 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans are only one game behind the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4, and at home, the Pelicans are 17-4 in 21 games.

As for the Nets, they have been the hottest team in the NBA, but a 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night snapped a 12-game winning streak.

They are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed in the Eastern Conference and have a 25-13 record in 38 games.

On the road, the Nets are 12-8 in 20 games away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy