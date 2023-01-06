Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Nets-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Friday evening the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Louisiana.

However, they will remain without one of their best players, as Brandon Ingram has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Brandon Ingram (toe) remains listed out for Friday."

The 2020 NBA All-Star has missed the last 19 games, so this will be his 20th straight out of the lineup.

Before getting hurt, Ingram had been in the middle of an outstanding season.

He has averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest.

The former Duke star is also shooting a very impressive 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

Even though he has been out for quite some time, the Pelicans still find themselves among the best teams in the league.

They are 24-14 in 38 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans are only one game behind the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4, and at home, the Pelicans are 17-4 in 21 games.

As for the Nets, they have been the hottest team in the NBA, but a 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night snapped a 12-game winning streak.

They are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed in the Eastern Conference and have a 25-13 record in 38 games.

On the road, the Nets are 12-8 in 20 games away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.