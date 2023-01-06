Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Gas prices in Roanoke down 6.4 cents in a month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 6.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand unchanged compared to a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz lowering diesel fuel prices by 50 cents through January
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz announced Tuesday it will lower its diesel fuel prices by 50 cents until the end of January. The company says the reduction will result in an average savings of $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks, and $60 for semi-trailers. The offer includes auto...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia wine industry feeling the impact of inflation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From labor costs to supply chain issues, Virginia vineyards say it isn’t easy getting wine into a bottle and onto a shelf. “We have supply chain disruptions, just like everybody else, and bottles is one of them,” DuCard Vineyards Owner Scott Elliff said. Elliff...
WDBJ7.com
Background check missed deputy’s red flags before killings
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A background investigator erroneously failed to check a would-be trooper’s mental health history, allowing him to be hired by Virginia State Police the year before he kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and killed three members of her family in California. The Virginia State Police superintendent wrote...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Lynchburg meat processing company finds solution to keeping cattle hides out of landfills
LYNCHBURG Va. (WDBJ) - Seven Hills Food Co. in Lynchburg has become one of the largest buyers of Virginia-raised beef. “Everything is done fresh, in house, and shipped fresh,” explained Dalton Mosser, vice president of Seven Hills Food Co. While they’re delivering what their customers want, they had a...
WDBJ7.com
Hannes Hammer becomes first Virginia Tech football commit on scholarship from North Cross
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday was a special day for a 6′7″ offensive lineman at North Cross High School. “He’s a very determined kid. He had never played offensive line before he got here. All we did was point him in the direction and he took it from there,” says head football coach Stephen Alexander.
WDBJ7.com
Carvins Cove bald eagle diagnosed with avian influenza
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle found at Carvins Cove died of avian influenza, according to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. The wildlife center received the bird December 8, 2022 after it was found dead in the cove, but the center’s veterinarian and medical team couldn’t determine the cause of death. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) recommended sending the eagle to the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, where it was confirmed to have Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
WDBJ7.com
NAACP shares legislative agenda for Virginia’s 2023 General Assembly
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The NAACP is sharing its legislative agenda for the Virginia general assembly 2023 session. In a virtual press conference Monday, leaders said they are prioritizing education, healthcare, housing, voting rights, and more. The organization said it opposes a new bill, created by Republicans, called the school...
WDBJ7.com
Campers Care helps Pittsylvania County family who lost everything in Christmas Eve fire
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pittsylvania County non-profit is helping a family who lost everything in a house fire on Christmas Eve. Campers Care will be giving the family food, gift cards for clothes, and other personal hygiene items. They tried to give the family a camper to temporarily...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville City Council votes to terminate reversion
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Martinsville City Council has adopted a resolution to end the reversion. EARLIER STORY: The decade-long debate to revert Martinsville to a town within Henry County could soon come to an end. The most recent reversion efforts began in 2018 when the city conducted studies to...
WDBJ7.com
7@four highlights wedding floral options
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you have a wedding coming up? Are floral arrangements still not set up?. Jan Hendrickson with Green Designs LLC in Roanoke stopped by 7@four with some ideas, including starting a vision board, flower choices and how to save money.
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week returns
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week returns to the city January 20-29. Jaime Clark with Downtown Roanoke, Inc. stopped by 7@4 to tell us what to expect... lunch and dinner options, price points and more.
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian hit with Danville school bus
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is investigating a crash involving a Danville Public Schools bus and a pedestrian. At 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, police responded near the intersection of S. Main St. and Watson Street after a pedestrian was hit by the driver of school bus #31. The victim was injured and flown to a hospital.
WDBJ7.com
Former food truck ‘Tammy’s Grill’ will soon open as a restaurant in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new restaurant that Martinsville locals are most likely familiar with is opening soon. Naquias Johnson opened a food truck called Tammy’s Grill in 2018 in memory of his mother, who always pushed him to open his own restaurant. He started his business by setting up a food truck at the Walmart in Martinsville.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police receive funding designed to help keep city safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman says 2022 was the third-highest homicide rate in the city’s history. But the department just received funding that could help keep you and your family safe. Officials say there were 68 shootings in 2022. Only 18 were closed by...
WDBJ7.com
Wanted man arrested in Roanoke car chase Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A car chase through Roanoke ended with an arrest Tuesday night. Roanoke Police said a wanted man lead officers on a chase through the city after speeding away from a traffic stop. Malcolm Harrison was wanted on three charges from an incident back in June, according...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home spotlights importance of learning how to swim
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the deaths last week at Smith Mountain Lake, Here @ Home welcomed Paige Hickey, the Aquatics Supervisor at Green Ridge Recreation Center and Splash Valley, to talk about the importance of knowing how to prevent drowning and keeping kids safe around the water. Hickey explains...
WDBJ7.com
Police search for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for the death of a man in Roanoke Sunday. Police were called about 9:40 p.m. January 8, 2023, to the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Officers found an unresponsive man inside a home, with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man dead. His name will be released when family is notified.
WDBJ7.com
Americana group Old Crow Medicine Show headed to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Berglund Center Release) - Old Crow Medicine Show, known for “Wagon Wheel” among its well-known songs, is scheduled to perform at the Berglund Center in Roanoke February 25, 2023. The Americana band, which began in 1998, is touring in support of its new and seventh studio...
WDBJ7.com
Parole Board chairman releases report, recommendations
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Chairman of the Virginia Parole Board has released a report that recommends increasing the number of board members and opening parole board hearings to the public. Governor Glenn Youngkin replaced the board and ordered the study in the wake of major controversy. Criticism included questionable...
