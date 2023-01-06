ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle found at Carvins Cove died of avian influenza, according to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. The wildlife center received the bird December 8, 2022 after it was found dead in the cove, but the center’s veterinarian and medical team couldn’t determine the cause of death. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) recommended sending the eagle to the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, where it was confirmed to have Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

