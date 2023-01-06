Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
Related
Bristol Press
Omer J. Deabay
Omer J. Deabay, 92 of Farmington passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He was born on April 13, 1930 in Ashland, ME, son of the late Maxim and Melvina (Theriault) Deabay. Omer was the loving husband of Pauline (Soucier) Deabay for 72 years. He served our country in the U.S. Army. During that time he was wounded, awarding him a three time Purple Heart recipient. After his retirement from Amodio Moving and Storage, Omer could be found counseling other veterans or speaking on behalf of his time spent in Korea. Omer was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was most proud of his family, and was known to say "I don't have much in money, but I'm a millionaire in my family alone".
Bristol Press
Edgard Dube
Edgard Dube, 93, of Bristol, widower of Rena C. (Violette) Dube, passed away peacefully at Shady Oaks Assisted Living on Jan. 4, 2023. Born on Feb. 4, 1929 in Bristol, he was a son of the late Omer and Antoinette (Turcotte) Dube. Edgard was a U.S. Airforce veteran who served our country honorably as a sergeant during the Korean Conflict. After his service, Edgard went to work for G.E. in their Drafting and Engineering Department. He worked at the company for over 30 years.
Bristol Press
'Canal Day' taking place this weekend in Plainville
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Historical Society will host "Canal Day" this Saturday at the Historic Center. The free event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Plainville Historic Center at 29 Pierce St. Visitors of all ages, including families are invited to attend for informal talks and activities related to the historic Farmington Canal.
Bristol Press
Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain
SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
Bristol Press
Recreational cannabis sales in Bristol are almost here
BRISTOL – Recreational cannabis sales in Bristol are almost here. Buyers looking to purchase recreational cannabis Tuesday would have to wait just a little longer in the city as Trulieve’s The Healing Corner on Farmington Avenue is finalizing its permitting process and getting approvals from City Council. The...
Bristol Press
Man who took drugs with runaways from Plainville gets 18 months in prison after admitting to probation violation, assault
A Bloomfield man convicted in 2018 of using drugs with two teenagers who ran away from a Plainville group home has had his probation revoked and is expected to serve an 18-month prison sentence. Jose Cosme, 38, had his probation revoked in New Britain Superior Court last week after, during...
Bristol Press
Bristol man pleads guilty to charges tied to shooting in 2021
BRISTOL – A city man has pleaded guilty to charges tied to a shooting in Bristol in 2021. Jack Allen, 43, of South Street, struck a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court, pleading guilty to charges of criminal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of an assault weapon.
Bristol Press
Bristol woman pleads not guilty to assault charge after allegedly telling police she stabbed woman, would gladly do it again
BRISTOL – A Bristol woman has pleaded not guilty to charges connected to the stabbing of a woman in November. Jessica Pitkin, 31, of 425 N. Main St., stood before a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court. She faces one felony count of first-degree assault – a charge to which she pleaded not guilty during the hearing.
Bristol Press
Fiery crash backs up I-84 in Southington Tuesday morning
SOUTHINGTON – A fiery crash caused a traffic buildup Tuesday morning in Southington. The accident was reported on the westbound side of Interstate 84, in the area of Exit 29, around 8:08 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. The incident backed up traffic for nearly an hour...
Bristol Press
Bristol Central wins fourth straight with win over Lewis Mills
BRISTOL - The Bristol Central Rams have now won four straight as they cruise past the Lewis Mills Spartans 42-18 Friday night. The Rams took an early lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back. However, it was their offense that allowed them to be so successful. At times, Lewis Mills couldn’t buy a basket and their missed shots allowed the Rams to get out and score easily on fast breaks.
Comments / 0