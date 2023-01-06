Omer J. Deabay, 92 of Farmington passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He was born on April 13, 1930 in Ashland, ME, son of the late Maxim and Melvina (Theriault) Deabay. Omer was the loving husband of Pauline (Soucier) Deabay for 72 years. He served our country in the U.S. Army. During that time he was wounded, awarding him a three time Purple Heart recipient. After his retirement from Amodio Moving and Storage, Omer could be found counseling other veterans or speaking on behalf of his time spent in Korea. Omer was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was most proud of his family, and was known to say "I don't have much in money, but I'm a millionaire in my family alone".

FARMINGTON, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO