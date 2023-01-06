ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester man faces attempted murder charge after cop discovers stabbed woman in Brick

By Jenna Calderón, Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

BRICK - A Manchester man has been charged with attempted murder and weapon charges following a stabbing Thursday evening, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio announced Friday.

Harry Bray Jr., 35, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, the announcement said.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a Brick police officer was conducting a routine area check off of Cherry Quay Road when the officer saw a car with two flat tires in a parking lot, Billhimer said. The officer then found a female victim on the ground nearby, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Authorities did not provide a motive, but Brick Police Department said in a Facebook post that the incident is believed to have been isolated and that it occurred in the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance.

Unsolved: Cops hunting for killer who shot Brick man in Neptune home

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she is in critical but stable condition, the prosecutor said.

Later the same evening, Bray was taken into custody, without incident, in Manchester, according to the announcement. He is in the Ocean County Jail in Toms River, where he awaits a detention hearing.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Manchester man faces attempted murder charge after cop discovers stabbed woman in Brick

